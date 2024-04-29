Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024
Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Provaznik - Director, Investor Relations
Chip Blankenship - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bill Lacey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Strauss - Barclays
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
Robert Spingarn - Melius Research
Gavin Parsons - UBS
Louis Raffetto - Wolfe Research
Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Woodward Incorporated Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded for rebroadcast and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, you are invited to participate in a question-and-answer session.

Joining us today from the company are Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Lacey, Chief Financial Officer; and Dan Provaznik, Director of Investor Relations.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Provaznik.

Dan Provaznik

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Woodward's second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call.

In today's call, Chip will comment on our strategies and related markets. Bill will then discuss our financial results as outlined in our earnings release. At the end of the presentation, we will take questions.

For those who have not seen today's earnings release, you can find it on our website at woodward.com. We have again included some presentation materials to go along with today's call that are also accessible on our website.

An audio replay of this call will be available by phone or our website through May 13th, 2024. The phone number for the audio

WWD Stock

