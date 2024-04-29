GBTC ETF: Volatility Should Persist, But Halving Highlights Bitcoin's Resiliency

Chetan Woodun
Summary

  • After a one-year upside of 275%, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) seems to be taking a breather and lost around 8% during the last month.
  • The demand-supply equation behaving irrationally, the mining hash rate seemingly having reached a top and the possibility of investors diversifying away from Bitcoin all constitute risks.
  • Therefore, it is not the right time to invest since volatility may continue as the Bitcoin ecosystem adjusts to the realities of the fourth halving.
  • On the other hand, the drop in miners' output following halving tends to show that the Bitcoin system has delivered on the scarcity mandate.
  • As such, it is better to wait for a better margin of safety and be on the watch-out for miners' performance to obtain an indication of whether things have stabilized.

Pile of cryptocurrencies

IgorIgorevich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is my first thesis on Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) since the halving event which occurred on April 20, as marked in blue in the chart below and the price seems to be moving sideways.

Chetan Woodun
As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, my aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc and I am often contrarian. I have also covered biotechs.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual or indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

