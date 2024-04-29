Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024 6:29 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.07K Followers

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 29, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Zenker - VP, IR
Dan Chard - Chairman & CEO
James Maloney - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Salera - Stephens
Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Medifast First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Steven Zenker, Vice President of Restoration. You may begin.

Steven Zenker

Good afternoon, and welcome to Medifast’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 that went out this afternoon at approximately 4.05 p.m. Eastern Time. If you have not received the release, it is available on the Investor Relations portion of Medifast's website at www.medifastinc.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will also be available on the company's website.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. The words believe, expect, anticipate, and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results could differ materially from these projected in any forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this call. Medifast assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in today's release or call.

And with that, I would

Recommended For You

About MED Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MED

Trending Analysis

Trending News