Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024 6:44 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.07K Followers

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tracey Ford - Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG
Dan Rosensweig - Co-Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer
Nathan Schultz - Incoming President & Chief Executive Officer
David Longo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Smilek - JPMorgan
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company
Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Devin Au - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Alex Sklar - Raymond James
Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Chegg, Inc.'s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Tracey Ford, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG for Chegg. Thank you. You may begin.

Tracey Ford

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Chegg's first quarter 2024 conference call.

On today's call are Dan Rosensweig, Co-Chairperson and CEO; Nathan Schultz, incoming President and CEO; and David Longo, Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of our earnings press release along with our investor presentation is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.chegg.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website. We routinely post information on our website and intend to make important announcements on our Media Center website at chegg.com/mediacenter. We encourage you to make use of these resources.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance, of the company. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

Recommended For You

About CHGG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHGG

Trending Analysis

Trending News