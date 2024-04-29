Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arm Holdings: Priced For Perfection While Facing Several Challenges

Apr. 29, 2024 8:30 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) Stock
Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
270 Followers

Summary

  • Arm is facing strong competition from open source RISC-V, which is supported by some of Arm’s biggest customers.
  • RISC-V’s rise in prominence weakens Arm’s pricing power in my opinion.
  • Arm relies on China for a significant portion of its revenues which is a red flag given the geopolitical tensions between the US and China in my opinion.
  • China is actively supporting and funding the development of indigenous chips based on RISC-V architecture.
  • My price target for Arm is $41, representing 60% downside.

Arm Holdings headquarters in Silicon Valley. Arm is a global semiconductor and software design company

Michael Vi

Last September, Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) IPO'd in what could be considered the most hyped IPO in recent years. The substantial interest levels in Arm's IPO were mainly due to the company's virtual monopoly in designing chips that

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
270 Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News