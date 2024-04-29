Michael Vi

Last September, Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) IPO'd in what could be considered the most hyped IPO in recent years. The substantial interest levels in Arm's IPO were mainly due to the company's virtual monopoly in designing chips that are critical in the current AI race given the important role of chips in AI data centers. Despite its leading position in the chip industry, Arm appears to be overvalued at its current valuation in my opinion. I believe that is the case due to the rising threat of the open source RISC-V which offers a similar product, albeit of less quality so far.

Considering that a significant portion of Arm's revenues are derived from China, RISC-V could emerge as a viable option for Chinese customers due to China's desire to not be dependent on Western advanced computing technologies. As is, China is actively supporting the development of indigenous chips based on RISC-V.

The growing threat of RISC-V could also have adverse impacts on Arm's pricing power in my opinion as if Arm decided to raise its licensing and royalty fees, customers could opt to use RISC-V which is free since it's open source. In fact, RISC-V is already gaining support from some of Arm's biggest customers as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) already announced that they will be using RISC-V's architecture for their next generation of wearables. Given this competitive threat and the stock's high valuation, I'm rating Arm as a sell with a price target of $41, implying a 60% downside.

Business Overview

Arm designs instruction set architecture (ISA) for chips known as processors or CPUs and its ISA is the blueprint for processors that other companies, like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Qualcomm, base their chips on. Arm charges these companies licensing fees to use its technology to build their own chips as well as royalties when these chips are produced and go into end devices. The advantage of this model is that Arm has high gross margins since it incurs extremely minimal costs. However, the downsides of this business model are that Arm doesn't have much pricing power and is almost entirely dependent on end customer volumes.

RISC-V's Growing Threat

Currently, Arm has a virtual monopoly in the chip industry as it designs power processors used in 99% of the world's smartphones. There is a reason why Arm controls almost the entirety of its industry. Arm processors are known for their energy efficiency and low power usage which makes them an attractive option for businesses building embedded systems that want to save on their energy costs. That said, Arm's dominance could come to test soon with the rising threat of open-source ISA, RISC-V, which offers an always free alternative.

At the moment, RISC-V doesn't pose a major threat to Arm since its technology is still inferior to Arm's offering. However, RISC-V's architecture has proven to offer higher computation densities, meaning that customers will get a smaller chip for the same performance, which is especially beneficial for wearables. RISC-V also allows for a smaller silicon footprint which gives it a power consumption advantage. Moreover, RISC-V's fixed 32-bit instruction format and 16-bit compressed instruction extension can lead to more power-efficient code implementation.

The advantages of RISC-V's technology in wearables may have been the reason for Qualcomm and Google's announcement last October that they are building their next generation of wearables on RISC-V architecture. In my opinion, the departure of 2 of Arm's biggest customers to RISC-V architecture is a major blow to the company. This is mainly due to the growing support RISC-V has been gaining from some of the world's largest corporations.

In 2020, a consortium to develop RISC-V technologies was formed. Members of this consortium include Google, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Intel Corporation (INTC), and Qualcomm. With this backing, RISC-V might have the resources to rapidly develop its technology which could pose a risk to Arm's market share. In fact, Arm warned in its prospectus that if RISC-V develops its technology more quickly, there could be an alternative to its architecture.

If RISC-V-related technology continues to be developed and market support for RISC-V increases, our customers may choose to utilize this free, open-source architecture instead of our products. For example, in August 2023, a group of our customers and other competitors announced a joint venture aimed at accelerating the adoption of RISC-V. Although the development of alternative architectures and technology is a time-intensive process, if our competitors establish cooperative relationships or consolidate with each other or third parties, such as the recently announced joint venture focused on RISC-V, they may have additional resources that would allow them to more quickly develop architectures and other technology that directly compete with our products.

With that in mind, Qualcomm entered into a JV last August with NXP, Nordic Semiconductor, Bosch, and Infineon aiming to "advance the adoption of RISC-V globally by enabling next-generation hardware development". The JV will initially focus on automotive uses with an "eventual expansion" to IoT and mobile. Moreover, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Qualcomm said at last year's RISC-V Summit that RISC-V architecture is central to their chip development plans. Google's keynote at the summit was also supportive of RISC-V. In fact, Lars Bergstrom, Android's director of engineering, wants RISC-V to be seen as a tier-1 platform in Android, which would put it on par with Arm.

The growing direction of adopting RISC-V architecture instead of Arm architecture poses a major risk to the company in my opinion. This is mainly due to Arm's business model which is reliant on royalties. In fact, management stated in the Q3 FY 2024 earnings call that revenue growth is mainly dependent on the higher royalty fee of its V9 product which is double the royalty fees of V8.

In my opinion, RISC-V's rise significantly weakens Arm's pricing power. Given the support its architecture has been receiving, especially from Arm's biggest customers, if Arm increases the royalty fees on its architecture, its customers could simply invest more funds into RISC-V to advance its technology more quickly and base their processors on its architecture. In that case, the negative impact on Arm's revenues will be substantial since 57% of its FY 2023 revenues were derived from its top 5 customers, per its prospectus.

Additionally, if RISC-V receives more funding to advance its technology, Arm may be forced to develop more advanced technology which means that its R&D spending will increase. As such, Arm's profitability will be negatively impacted.

Reliance on China is a Red Flag

According to Arm's prospectus, its biggest customer is Arm China. Arm China is an independent company in which Arm has an indirect 4.8% ownership interest. Arm recognizes revenues from Arm China as "revenue from related parties". In FY 2023, revenues from Arm China represented 24% of Arm's total revenues and in the 9 months ending December 31st, 2023, revenues from Arm China represented 23% of its total revenue.

Arm's reliance on China is a red flag in my opinion given the geopolitical tensions between the US and China. From China's perspective, dependence on Western advanced computing technology can be a potential risk, especially after the recent restrictions on GPUs to Chinese companies which has caused Nvidia to produce cut-down versions of its popular GPUs like the A800 and H800. For this reason, China has been supporting the development of chips based on RISC-V architecture since it isn't subject to the same restrictions or control. This is mainly due to RISC-V being incorporated in Switzerland as a nod to geopolitical neutrality.

According to a Reuters report, the Chinese government along with a number of Chinese state entities and research institutions invested at least $50 million in projects involving RISC-V between 2018 and 2023. These chips can now power self-driving cars, AI models, and data storage centers. However, what's more concerning for Arm's prospects in China is that half of the 10 billion RISC-V chips shipped globally by 2022 were made in China as funding for RISC-V startups in China reached at least $1.18 billion over that period.

I believe China's growing support and funding for RISC-V innovation could help close the gap between RISC-V architecture and Arm architecture. When combined with China's desire to be independent of Western technologies, demand for Arm chips in China could decline as they can get somewhat similar performance at no cost since RISC-V is open source. This would be a major blow to Arm since China is the world's largest semiconductor market, representing 31.4% of worldwide final sales in 2022.

Valuation

In order to reach a price target for Arm, I'm taking an EV/EBITDA approach. Accordingly, I believe Arm is extremely overvalued at its current share price of $101.95 given the risks arising from the growing support for RISC-V and China's desire to reduce its dependence on Western computing technology.

For FY 2025, analysts are estimating Arm to generate $3.97 billion in revenues. Arm's EBITDA margins in the last 3 FYs and the trailing 12 months are as follows.

Year TTM 2023 2022 2021 Revenue $2,938,000,000 $2,679,000,000 $2,703,000,000 $2,027,000,000 EBITDA $244,500,000 $882,500,000 $857,000,000 $422,000,000 EBITDA Margin 8% 33% 32% 21% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from Seeking Alpha.

Assuming Arm posts an EBITDA margin of 33% in FY 2025, an optimistic view given its increasing R&D costs, I'm forecasting Arm's EBITDA in FY 2025 to be $1.3 billion. This translates to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 78.1 compared to the sector median of 14.49. That said, I believe Arm still deserves to be trading at a premium to its peers thanks to being the undisputed industry leader so far. As is, industry leaders like Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), Apple, Nvidia, Meta, and Google are all trading at the following premiums to their respective industries.

Ticker EV/EBITDA Sector Median Difference to Sector MSFT 24.01 14.49 65.7% AMZN 14.53 9.41 54.4% AAPL 19.29 14.49 33.1% NVDA 30.08 14.49 107.6% META 12.05 7.68 56.9% GOOG 14.18 7.68 84.6% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from Seeking Alpha.

Therefore, my target EV/EBITDA multiple for Arm is 30.08, representing a similar premium to Nvidia, the industry leader in the AI industry. Based on this, my price target for Arm is $41, implying a 60% downside from the current valuation.

EBITDA $1,310,100,000 EV/EBITDA 78.1 Sector Median 14.49 Target Multiple 30.08 Implied EV $39,407,808,000 Net Debt -$2,180,000,000 Equity Value $41,587,808,000 OS 1,025,234,000 Price Target $40.56 Share Price $101.95 Downside -60% Click to enlarge

Upside Risks

Since the core of my bearish thesis is the growing competitive risk of RISC-V, it should be noted that RISC-V chips still lag Arm in complex computing tasks. As such, it may take years to reach the same performance as Arm's chips. Even then, Arm may come up with new technology which could help it maintain its position as the chip industry leader. As is, Arm's chips are known for their low power consumption and high efficiency which could delay the adoption of RISC-V chips. Another risk to my thesis is that investors view Arm as a way to invest in the booming AI industry. Therefore, its stock is prone to surge on any positive developments in the AI sector.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I'm bearish on Arm due to its high valuation. The company is facing growing competition from RISC-V which is supported by many large corporations, including some of Arm's biggest customers. Moreover, China represents a significant portion of Arm's revenues which could be at risk due to the geopolitical tension between the US and China which has led China to seek independence from Western computing technology. As is, China is actively supporting and funding the development of indigenous chips based on RISC-V architecture. Based on these factors, I'm rating Arm as a sell with a price target of $41, representing a 60% downside from current levels.