Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024 7:40 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.07K Followers

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Desmond Lynch - Chief Financial Officer
Luc Seraphin - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo
Mehdi Hosseini - SIG
Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt
Nam Kim - Arete Research

Operator

Welcome to the Rambus First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. You may proceed.

Desmond Lynch

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Rambus first quarter 2024 results conference call.

I am Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer at Rambus, and on the call with me today is Luc Seraphin, our CEO. The press release for the results that we will be discussing today has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of this call will be available for the next week at 866-813-9403.

In addition, we are simultaneously webcasting this call, and along with the audio, we are webcasting slides that we will reference during portions of today's call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website beginning today at 5:00 PM Pacific Time.

Our discussions today will contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding projected financial results, financial prospects, market growth, demand for our solutions and other market factors and the effects of ASC 606 on reported revenue, amongst other items.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be discussed during this call and are more fully described in the documents we filed with the SEC, including our 8-Ks, 10-Qs and 10-Ks. These

Recommended For You

About RMBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RMBS

Trending Analysis

Trending News