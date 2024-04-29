Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coca-Cola Reports Tuesday Morning Before The Open - Earnings Preview

Summary

  • When KO reports Tuesday morning, 4/30/24 before the market opens, the street consensus is expecting $0.70 in EPS on $11 billion in revenue, and $3.6 billion in operating income.
  • Both free cash flow and eventually margins were expected to improve when Coca-Cola Bottling was spun off, thus making the remaining syrup business far less capital intensive, with better margins.
  • The most positive news I’ve heard out of KO in the last few years was just last week, when it announced a 5-year “strategic partnership” to “align” the company’s worldwide technology.

Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2019. Coca-Cola advertising on the roof of a building in the city center

Georgiy Datsenko

As a consumer staple, there is really not much to talk about with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) as the total return since 2010 has been pretty paltry relative to the S&P 500.

But consumer staples – in terms of

