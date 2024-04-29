Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cognyte: Appears Fully Valued, Hold For Now

Apr. 29, 2024 9:18 PM ETCognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • Cognyte's share performance since going public in 2021 has been underwhelming, losing over 77% of its value.
  • The company saw a decline in business in 2023 and faced challenges due to reduced funding and shifting spending priorities from clients.
  • Cognyte has made strategic moves to invest further in R&D and the North American market, but it may take time to recover and demonstrate consistent growth.
Young woman global communications

Laurence Dutton

A spin-off from Verint Systems, Cognyte (NASDAQ:CGNT) is a company providing investigative analytics software for governments and global enterprises.

All-time share performance since going public in 2021 at a price of $30 has been underwhelming so far. Since the end of 2021, share

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.12K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News