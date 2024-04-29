cybrain

Introduction

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), a mid-cap stock, that is primarily noted for its expertise in packaging solutions for the global (half of BERY’s revenue comes from the domestic shores and the rest is from abroad) consumer markets, has seen a changing of the guard at the very top in recent years.

Around 15 months ago, the company announced that Tom Salmon, who had served as Chairman and CEO since Feb 2018, would be calling it a day by the end of Dec 2023. This was followed by another announcement in mid-August 2023, entailing the appointments of external candidate- Kevin Kwilinski as CEO, and Stephen Sterrett as Chairman of the board from Oct 2023.

Even though the new CEO has considerable experience (over three decades) in the packaging industry, the performance of the BERY stock since the August 2023 announcement would suggest that investors are yet to warm up to the new regime. Essentially the stock is down by -12% since then; in contrast, the broader markets and BERY’s material peers have generated positive returns within the mid-teens and early double-digit thresholds.

YCharts

The BERY global stock may not currently have the wind in its sails, but we think Kwilinski’s track record at other entities and some other fundamental merits associated with BERY make it an intriguing proposition at current levels.

Scope For Improvement

In his previous roles at Multi-Color Corporation, and Paperworks Industries, Kwilinski was instrumental in revamping the operational processes and generating synergies, which made the products more competitive, eventually leading to strong EBITDA growth.

At BERY he is currently in the midst of leading a lean transformation program (apparently this will be the priority in FY24) and consolidating some of the high-cost assets which will put the firm in a better place to get more efficient value from its assets, once de-stocking pressures and volume declines in the industry abate. For context, last fiscal, volumes were down by -6%, and in Q1, (BERY follows a Sep year ending fiscal), volume declines continued (albeit at a slower pace of -3%). There is also an intention to focus on non-capex productivity, and bring through cost reductions of 2-3% per annum.

Now when Q2 results come out on May 09th, don’t expect these volume declines to reverse; that looks more like a H2 event, more so given the easier comps of last year. The EBITDA in H2 will also likely get a fillip from the lag effects of resin price pass-throughs.

Kwilinski is also quite well versed in portfolio optimization, by way of pruning non-core assets or pursuing strategic M&A, and we’re seeing evidence of that in how he wants BERY to be increasingly seen as consumer products packaging entity (the goal is to get consumer product sales to contribute over 80% of sales). In that regard, BERY is also in the midst of executing a spin-off of the majority of its non-core Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment. This transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, and crucially BERY stands to receive $1bn of cash by way of distributions.

Reliable FCF Profile Sets The Foundation For Better Shareholder Returns Going Forward

Bery is quite heavily financially geared with a leverage ratio of 3.7x at the end of last year; any reduction in this number should be taken well by the markets (the long-term goal is to get this to a range of 2.5-3.5x). Besides the $1bn that BERY could receive when the spin-off closes, it must also be noted that this is a very reliable cash-generating business. For context, since FY19, BERY has been consistently generating FCF per annum within a range of $0.85bn to $1bn.

Now after spending close to $700m of CAPEX per year over the last 2 years, BERY under Kwilinski’s tutelage is poised to spend a lot less on account of the lean transformation effects. The corollary of this lean transformation strategy is that the company will be better positioned to get more capacity per unit for every invested dollar. In that regard, CAPEX commitments this year are poised to come in much lower at only $550m with management confident of generating another $0.8bn-$0.9bn of FCF this year.

With $1bn of distributions from the spin-off, and another $0.85bn from FCF generation, BERY looks very well positioned to not just bring its leverage down to its target range, but also potentially beef up its dividend growth (the most recent dividend was hiked by 10%), or ramp up its share repurchase activities. Note that at the end of Q1, the company still had repurchase authorization for another $435m.

BERY’s Earnings Consistency Warrants A Higher Valuation Multiple

BERY also stands out for the earnings stability it offers in what is inherently a very cyclical industry. Polymer resin prices too can be quite volatile across periods, but BERY is well placed to negate this by way of contractual price mechanisms that play out with a lag. So even though there could be some variability within the four quarters of the year, eventually, by the fiscal year end, BERY has always managed to consistently deliver positive adjusted EPS growth in every year since FY15.

Q1 Presentation

It appears that this trend may well continue for the next three years, at least based on management guidance for the current year, and consensus expectations for FY25, and FY26.

As per the guidance provided at the Q1 earnings event in early Feb, the company is now on course to deliver FY24 adjusted EPS within a range of $7.35-$7.85; at the mid-point of the range you could be looking at earnings growth of 2.5% this year following last year’s adjusted diluted EPS of $7.42. Consensus positioning for FY25 and FY26 suggests even better earnings growth potential in those years, with an overall 3-year earnings CAGR of 7%.

YCharts YCharts

For a business that will give you medium-term earnings of 7%, we think it’s a great opportunity to own the stock at a forward P/E of 6.85x, more so as this translates to a 14% discount to the stock’s 5-year rolling P/E average.

Closing Thoughts - Technical Commentary

BERY’s price imprints over the last 5 years show us that we have something similar to a triangle pattern underway. The lower boundary of the triangle which commenced during the pandemic lows, as worked well as a source of support in a couple of instances since, and once again, since the turn of the month, we’ve seen the stock drop down there.

Also note that within this broad triangle pattern, we also have an intermediate ascending channel that has been in play for around two years now (area highlighted in red), and so far, buying at the lower end of that channel, and riding the wave until it hits the top as proven to be a rewarding strategy.

Given that the stock is now intriguingly perched near its upward sloping triangle support and the lower end of its intermediate ascending channel, we think a long position may be considered as the reward to risk equation here looks good.

Investing YCharts

BERY’s long case may also be abetted by its current relative strength [RS] versus its peers from the material sector. As it stands, the current RS ratio is around 14% lower than its long-term average, and given BERY’s favorable valuation quotient, bargain-hunting material specialists may choose to rotate into the BERY counter.