Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PulteGroup: Strong Q1 And Excellent Balance Sheet Make Shares Attractive

Apr. 29, 2024 10:30 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • PulteGroup has been a strong performer, gaining over 75% in the past year, aided by strong quarterly results.
  • The company's Q1 earnings beat expectations, with revenue rising by 10% and homebuilding gross margins increasing.
  • PulteGroup is seeing strength in demand, with net orders rising 14% and backlog up 2% from last year, providing revenue visibility for 6 months.
PulteGroup Pulte homes building corporation regional headquarters, corporate office with logo sign in Florida

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has been a very strong performer over the past year, gaining over 75%, as the housing market has proven resilient to elevated interest rates so far, with gains aided by strong quarterly results last week. In

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.72K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PHM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PHM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News