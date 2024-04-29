Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.07K Followers

SBA Communications Corporation. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark DeRussy - VP of Finance
Marc Montagner - CFO
Brendan Cavanagh - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citigroup
Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets
Michael Elias - TD Cowen
Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley
Ric Prentiss - Raymond James.
Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson
Batya Levi - UBS
Richard Choe - JPMorgan
Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank
Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo
Walter Piecyk - LightShed Partners
Brandon Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SBA First Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And I now like to turn the conference over to our host, Vice President of Finance, Mr. Mark DeRussy. Please go ahead.

Mark DeRussy

Good evening, and thank you for joining us for SBA’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Here with me today are Brendan Cavanagh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Montagner, our Chief Financial Officer.

Some of the information we will discuss on this call is forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any guidance for 2024 and beyond. In today’s press release and in our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, April 29, and we have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make. In addition, our comments will include non-GAAP financial measures and other key operating metrics. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our supplemental financial data package, which is located on the landing page of our Investor Relations website.

Recommended For You

About SBAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SBAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News