PM Images

Overview

When an investor nears the retirement phase of their journey, they tend to start focusing on income generation more than growth and maximizing total return. This makes sense after all since they now depend on the income generated from their portfolio in order to fund their expenses every month. However, a downside of this income focus can often times be the tax drag associated. In order to maximize the income received, these investors frequently flock to asset classes such as Business Development Companies, REITs, High Yield Bonds, Or Closed End Funds because of the high yields associated with these. Unfortunately, the these assets classes more often than not, distribute income that is subject to ordinary income rates.

This is where Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) comes in! The fund's objective is to provide a high level of total return, accounting for taxes. This includes a combination of tax advantaged dividend income as well as capital appreciation. EVT achieves this by investing in dividend paying companies that have the potential for dividend growth. We can see that since inception, the price has remained almost flat while the total return still provides sufficient returns totaling over 460%.

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield sits at 7.8% and distributions are paid out on a monthly basis which adds to the appeal for income focused investors. The dividend has stayed fairly consistent over the last decade with only small fluctuations based around market conditions. In terms of valuation, since EVT operates as a closed end fund, we can compare the historical price relationship to the NAV (net asset value) to see what an attractive entry point may be. EVT is a great option for investors that want to prioritize income but also soften the tax blow from the income received. The consistent performance and low volatility of the price makes this a great fit in an income portfolio.

Portfolio & Strategy

EVT uses a simple set of rules and strategies to make the fund as efficient as possible. Most importantly, EVT invests at least 80% of their managed assets into dividend paying companies that qualify for federal income taxation at rates applicable to long term capital gains. The fund can also invest up to 10% of their assets into ETFs that invest primarily in preferred stock.

For additional income generation, EVT may also lend out their securities. Something that stands out here as a potential vulnerability is that EVT can also invest 30% of their assets into stocks with a raring below BBB-, known as below investment grade. Companies in this space typically have higher yield amounts to offset the risk they may carry. Since EVT operates as a closed end fund, it also includes the use of derivatives in order to hedge against a sector or enhance returns.

EVT Annual Report

We can see that the fund is diverse in nature but has a majority weighting on the financials sector, making up 27.4%. This is followed by a weighting of 14.1% to the healthcare sector and 10.6% to the energy sector. The fund's ten top holdings account for about 22.4% of the total value of their assets. The asset mix of the fund includes total equities exposure amounting to 81% while fixed income makes up roughly 18% of the fund. The remaining 1% is comprised of cash. The top ten holdings consists of the following:

Company Ticker % Of Total Investments JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.6% ConocoPhillips (COP) 2.6% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 2.5% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 2.3% Charles Schwab Corp. (The) (SCHW) 2.2% American International Group (AIG) 2.0% Linde PLC (LIN) 1.8% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 1.8% Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (RGA) 1.8% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEP) 1.8% Total 22.4% Click to enlarge

There are a total of 85 equity based holdings within the fund. Management has a fees amounting to 1.04%, while other expenses account for 0.07% and the inclusion of a separate interest and fee expense of 0.40%. Therefore, the total rate of fees comes out to 1.51%. Lastly, the fund is primarily focused on US markets but it does have some exposure to Ireland, the UK, Canada, France, and Switzerland.

These top ten holdings have lots of companies that are known for their consistent dividend growth. Here are some examples that demonstrate the strength of the overall portfolio here.

JPMorgan (JPM): A very safe dividend with a payout ratio of 25%. JPM has increased their 9dividend for over 9 consecutive years.

NextEra Energy (NEP): offers investors a high 12.3% dividend yield and a double-digit growth rate over a 5-year period.

Chevron Corporation (CVX): has increased their dividend for over 36 consecutive years.

Linde (LIN): over 31 years of consecutive raises and a double-digit growth rate of approximately 14%.

Downside

While EVT still manages to provide a sufficient level of total return through its continued high dividend distribution, there's the downside of sacrificed total return. I refer to this as the instant gratification of high income, with the tradeoff of lost gains over time. Taking a look at the total return, we can see that the dividend based ETF, Schwab Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) outperforms EVT. The S&P 500 (SPY) also outperforms EVT as expected. If you goal is to maximize total return, then EVT probably isn't the best choice for you as the fund is more geared towards those income focused investors.

Data by YCharts

An additional downside would be that the dividend distribution doesn't have the most consistent track record. There were several times through the funds history where the distribution was cut because investment performance couldn't maintain it due to the poor market conditions of the year. Taking a look at the last annual report for fiscal year 2023 reveals that EVT experienced a total loss from operations for 2022 and 2023. As a result, we see that the net asset value at the end of the year consistently got lower since 2021.

EVT 2023 Annual Report

While the current market conditions can be blamed for the lack of performance in this weird post-pandemic era, prolonged NAV erosion can make the fund unattractive. However, future interest rate cuts within the next 12 months are a possibility and this can serve as a catalyst for market upside.

Dividend

As of the most recently declared monthly distribution of $0.1646 per share, the current dividend yield is 7.8%. Now here's where the tax-advantaged part of the fund's name comes in; the distributions seem to be mostly comprised of ROC (return of capital). Unlike taxable dividend income from high yielding assets that may be classified as ordinary dividends or capital gains distributions, return of capital distributions are exempt. ROC can indeed be harmful if NAV continually decreases, however, this is merely an accounting concept. Each shareholder's tax basis is decreased upon each distribution which increases potential capital gains.

EVT 19B Press Release

The use of return of capital doesn't fully indicated whether or not the fund earns enough to support the distribution. Instead, the best measure for this would be to take a look at the NAV and whether or not it has increased over time. Taking a look at CEF Connect, we can see that the NAV has finally grown past its pre-pandemic level. The NAV peaked in late 2021 and steadily declined for nearly 3 years now. As market conditions continue to improve for the top sectors within EVT's portfolio, I believe we should see continued NAV growth.

CEF Connect

We can see the power of these high yielding CEFs through the income growth they provide when compounded over time. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can run a back test to see how an initial investment of $10,000 would have panned out. This calculation assumes that no additional capital was ever deployed after the initial investment. However, it also assumes that all dividends were reinvested for this time frame. Starting in 2013, we can see that your $10,000 would have resulted in an annual dividend income of only $738. Fast forward to 2023, your dividend income would now be over $2,400 a year and your position size would have grown to approximately $33,000.

Portfolio Visualizer

These stats reinforce that EVT is a great income focused choice for investors looking to mitigate the tax burden from high yielding assets, but also get exposure to a wide array of industries simultaneously. Unfortunately though, the distribution has historically been vulnerable to cuts when market conditions are unfavorable and investment performance isn't able to be maintained. While not the most reliable source of income, the dividend still remains in a steady range and is a great option during bullish markets.

Valuation

Since EVT operates as a closed end fund, we can see how the price has moved in relation to the actual NAV. Taking a look at its history, we can see that the fund has more frequently traded in the discount to NAV territory, with brief spikes into the premium trading range. The last time the price spiked into premium territory was in April of 2022, where the premium reached nearly 6%. Since then, the premium as steadily declined into deep discount territory. Over the last three year, the price has traded at an average discount to NAV of -3%. Meanwhile, we can see that the price sits nearly at an -11% discount to NAV, similarly to where the discount sat at the pandemic crash in 2020.

CEF Data

Looking back over the last decade, the most attractive entry point was when the price traded at a discount to NAV over -10%. Without fail, the price to NAV value creeps back up to premium territory every time this discount level is hit. Therefore, I believe this to be an awesome entry opportunity for those looking to add big monthly income to their portfolio.

I believe that this massive discount and the potential catalyst of interest rate cuts can propel the price upward and decrease the current discount. The price has stayed in a fairly consistent range since inception. When the price touched premium territory in 2022, the price was approaching the $30/share mark. Should the Fed decide to move forward with interest rate cuts, this may serve as a catalyst to boost the price back to those levels once again.

Takeaway

I believe that Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) is a Buy opportunity at this historically high discount to NAV level. In addition, the monthly dividend distribution makes it more appealing for those investors nearing or at retirement that depend on the income produced from their portfolio to fund their expenses. EVT offers a great diversity profile with some quality companies that have consistent dividend growth histories. While the classification of ROC is tax-advantaged, it can be simultaneously harmful if the NAV continues to decrease. However, I believe that the future catalyst of interest rate cuts will help boost profitability of the fund as well as the holdings within. Therefore, I rate EVT as a buy at this level.