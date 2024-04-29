Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (QUISF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCQX:QUISF) Q4 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Reinhart - Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Scott Meriwether - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Sgro - VIII Capital
Rob Goff - Echelon Partners
Jérome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities
Stephen Boland - Raymond James
Divya Goyal - Scotiabank
Graham Smith - Cormark Securities
Max Ingram - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Quisitive Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Quisitive’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Reinhart, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Meriwether. Following the remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Before we begin today, I'd like to remind everyone that, during the conference call, management will be making statements that contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Please refer to the company's forward-looking information disclaimer statement which can be found on the notice for this call, the website and the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Reinhart. Sir, please proceed.

Mike Reinhart

Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join our Q4 and full year 2023 earnings call.

The latter half of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 marked a transformative time for our company. This period was defined by the divestiture of our Payment segment, including the sale of PayiQ and BankCard, and more importantly, the strategic refocusing of Quisitive as a premier cloud and AI solutions provider.

In 2023, we conducted a detailed assessment of Quisitive, including our Payment segment, to reevaluate our mission and strategic direction. This comprehensive review made it clear which path we needed to follow to enhance shareholder value.

