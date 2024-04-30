Ryder System: Solid Q1 Shows Pivot To Leasing Is Working

Apr. 30, 2024 8:00 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Ryder System's shares have gained over 50% in the past year, driven by a strong trucking cycle and excellent financial results.
  • The company's business transformation has been more powerful than expected, with run-rate earnings projected to be at least $11 per share.
  • R stock's shift towards the more stable leasing market has helped it manage through the downturn, and its focus on growing its integrated solutions with customers is expected to drive steady cash flows and better economics.

Ryder truck driving on a street

Sundry Photography

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, gaining over 50% as the trucking cycle has proven more durable than feared. Last week, the company reported excellent results with strong guidance, causing shares to rally back

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.72K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About R Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on R

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
R
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News