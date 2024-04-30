Sundry Photography

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, gaining over 50% as the trucking cycle has proven more durable than feared. Last week, the company reported excellent results with strong guidance, causing shares to rally back to a 52-week-high. I last covered Ryder in October, rating shares a buy, and since then, shares are up over 33% vs. the 22% gain in the S&P 500. While I thought earnings may have peaked, Ryder's business transformation meant run-rate earnings would be at least $9, leaving shares under-valued. In hindsight, it appears the business transformation has been even more powerful than I expected. I continue to be bullish.

In the company's first quarter, Ryder earned $2.14, beating consensus by $0.43, as revenue rose by 3% to $3.1 billion. EPS declined by 24% from last year as the company had smaller gains on sale on its used vehicles. Rental market trends remain soft, but over the past several years, as I have written about, Ryder has transitioned its business towards the more stable leasing market, helping the company manage through this downturn.

Ryder is constantly buying new vehicles to add to its fleet, and alongside this, it is selling used vehicles. Gains or losses on these used vehicle sales can swing financial results meaningfully. Post-COVID, when there was a supply shortage of cars, used vehicle prices surged, causing Ryder to register large gains on sale and report earnings that were unsustainably strong with EPS of ~$17 in 2022. Used vehicle pricing has since normalized.

Accordingly, in Q1, there was just a $20 million gain on used vehicle sales, from $72 million last year. Truck sale proceeds were down 30% from last year and 3% from last quarter, a better sequential performance than expected. It has 8,900 vehicles for sale, the high-end of its 7-9k target inventory. Management sees used prices stabilizing, meaning the sequential headwind should continue to narrow, while the YoY headwind will continue for a couple more quarters. Importantly, as you can see, Ryder now depreciates new cars assuming very low pricing on used vehicles.

This means we are unlikely to see Ryder report losses on sales very often, though gains can continue to narrow. More importantly, when setting lease rates for its vehicles, it uses this terminal value in calculating the lease required to earn its targeted return on equity of mid-teens. If Ryder had aggressive residual assumptions, there would be a risk that leases prove less profitable than modelled. By instead taking such a conservative approach, Ryder is protecting the profitability of its leases and is actually likely creating upside to its anticipated economics. This shift in approach has been a significant benefit to results and helped Ryder manage through cyclical volatility.

Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) operating revenue was flat at $1.3 billion as higher ChoiceLease revenue offset declining rental demand. EBIT declined to $100 million from $182 million last year due to lower gains on used vehicle sales mentioned above alongside weaker rental activity. Margins were 8% vs. 14.2% last year, with last year's margins unsustainably high due to used vehicle gains. This is ultimately a 7-10% margin business.

ChoiceLease was up 9% and about 70% of revenue, while commercial rental activity was down by 24% to $231 million. By moving towards longer-term lease contracts, Ryder is creating a more certain revenue outlook, which should enable steadier cash flows and better economics on its fleet purchases. This continued effort to move its fleet towards leasing activity is a wise one in my view. The magnitude of the rental downturn can be seen by the fact that utilization was 66%, down 9% from last year, despite Ryder reducing the fleet by 13%.

Strength in the leasing model is also seen in Ryder's more integrated solutions with customers. Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) saw revenue rise by 11% to $972 million, aided by acquisition. Adjusting for a one-time item last year, EBIT rose by about 35% to $64 million with margins up over 150bp to 6.6%. Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) revenue rose by 33% to $427 million due to the Cardinal acquisition. Its Cardinal acquisition remains on track to deliver $40-60 million in synergies in three years. It added 2,900 vehicles and 6,900 trailers to Ryder's fleet and should provide about $800 million in annual operating revenue.

Even as Ryder is focused on growing SCS and DTS relationships, its FMS business is important, in part because it provides an initial relationship with customers that Ryder can use to up-sell into SCS or DTS arrangements, where customers can have the same dedicated drivers to handle their shipments. This can allow for more seamless and efficient logistics support, as drivers become familiar with layouts at warehouses, preferred operating procedures, etc.

FMS and SCS should achieve targeted EBT margins this year, while acquisition integration costs will weigh on DTS. Importantly, Ryder's existing DTS business will achieve its high-single digit margin target this year.

Ryder expects to spend $3.2 billion on its fleet, less $600 million in used vehicle proceeds, for a net investment of about $2.7 billion, up $200 million from last year. As you can see below, it continues to focus its cap-ex dollars on its leasing business, given both near-term market conditions and the long-term direction of the business.

For the full year, the company expects to earn $11.75-$12.50 (from $11.50-$12.50) with operating revenue up about 10%. Free cash flow is expected to be -$175 million to -$275 million as it invests into its fleet. This is $100 million above its prior forecast as it trimmed expansion plans modestly to maximize returns. This higher guidance is despite management reducing its rental expectations because there was "less demand" for rental in Q1 than expected, in part due to excess fleet supply across the industry. Additionally, macro uncertainty has been delaying decisions from potential SCS customers, though e-commerce demand is coming back in this unit.

The fact Ryder was able to raise guidance even while facing rental headwinds is a testament to how much its leasing pivot has de-risked the business, which is why shares reacted so positively. Additionally, management does still see demand bottoming this year. If this occurs, with its fleet smaller, pricing should improve and help drive some margin expansion. Ryder's balance sheet is also essentially at target, with debt to equity of 246%, just below the company's 250% long-run goal. Given we are so close to the desired debt level and free cash flow will be modestly negative, I do not expect material share repurchases, with just 120k bought back in Q1. Instead, fleet investment will be the primary use of cash. Shares do yield 2.3%, and I expect high single-digit dividend growth in coming years.

Excluding gains on used vehicles, Ryder should earn about $10.50-$10.75 this year with a further $1-$1.50 in gains on sale, so long as there is not an economic recession which further depresses rental activity. We are essentially at the ~$1 of run-rate used vehicle sale contribution, I assume. Given its conservative residual estimate, Ryder should over-time generate some residual sale profits. Considering the capital-intensive nature of the business, I continue to believe ~12x run-rate earnings is the appropriate multiple. With ~$11.50 in run-rate earnings, shares are worth about $138, providing about 12% upside, alongside its dividend. As such, I would stay long Ryder, especially as a cyclical bottoming in rental this year could provide additional windfalls to results in 2025. Its core business is solid, and its pivot to leasing is paying off in more stable results. Ryder remains a compelling long-term investment.