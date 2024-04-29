Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Syrah Resources Limited (SYAAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.07K Followers

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK:SYAAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Verner - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Wells - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dim Ariyasinghe - UBS
Mark Fichera - Foster Stockbroking
Ben Lyons - Jarden Securities Limited
Peter Kormendy - Shaw and Partners
Andrew Harrington - Petra Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Syrah Resources Q1 Quarterly Report Update. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Shaun Verner

Good morning and thanks for joining the Syrah Resources quarterly activities call for the first quarter of 2024. With me on the call are Stephen Wells, our Chief Financial Officer, and Viren Hira, our General Manager of Business Development and Investor Relations.

Today we will focus on three key topics; firstly, the market and operational updates for the quarter; secondly, medium-term market expectations, government policy initiatives and FARA's position to maximise strategic advantage and finally, how we'll generate shareholder value through differentiation and delivery of strategic objectives.

Before we move to those topics, I wanted to highlight that as the supply chain develops into different market segments based on geopolitical events, Syrah has delivered critical elements in our strategic plan in first quarter and is well-placed to continue delivery in 2024. Immediate market conditions remain very challenging, but the progress being made across the company is delivering baseline assets and market outcomes that position the company for a long period of differentiated value creation.

In Q1, key evidence of the development of an ex-China anode material supply chain crystallised, demonstrating Syrah's importance in satisfying

Recommended For You

About SYAAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYAAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News