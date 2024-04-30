We Are

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is the largest business development company (BDC) in the world with $12.6 billion in market cap and a portfolio that, measured at fair value, was worth $22.9 billion in Q4 2023 holding different sub-asset classes among 505 portfolio companies. Currently, this BDC offers a dividend yield of 9.2%, most recent payout ratio of 71.9% and Seeking Alpha's dividend safety score of C+.

I assume that most of you who are reading this analysis come to see why I am rating this stock with a sell, and through this analysis I will explain why their composition of floating loans, stock trading at 52-week high, and cyclical dividend payment at its highest, justify this sell rating.

Ares Capital Portfolio

Business Development Companies hold risky assets in the middle-market, but risk could be reduced with a proper diversification and adding exposures from different industries that aren't perfectly correlated.

As you can see in the image above, that is the risk management approach that ARCC follows. The portfolio is heavily diversified within several industries and reducing exposures to cyclicals to avoid ongoing defaults during weak economic times. In addition, in the company investor's presentation, they lay out how they have minor positions in cyclical industries such as Hotel & Gaming, and Oil & Gas compared to high yield and leverage loans indexes.

Also, the assets are divided within sub-assets, with securitized loans constituting 60% of the portfolio. These are loans that in case of default, would recover any business proceeds before any other investor, and after government taxes, suppliers, and employees. The rest of the portfolio constitutes unsecured loans, preferred equity, and common equity. This with a particularity high active bet in Ivy Hill Asset Management, with an elevated concentration of 9%.

Ares Capital Credit Rating

As of Q4, 2023, all credit agencies rate Ares Capital as investment grade with Fitch given the best rating, followed by S&P and Moody's, who in September changed its outlook from stable to positive. If you are interested in knowing more about the current state of Moody's Corporation, I recently made an analysis about why I considered them a hold.

Dividend History

Full disclosure: The data from the graph above represents year-end payouts and yields that are calculated based on all dividends received, including special dividends. You can find this data in the Dividend Growth section of Seeking Alpha. Contrarily, the Dividend Yield section is calculated based on quarterly dividends only.

Moving on, let's discuss probably the most interesting part, dividends.

I see many Seeking Alpha analyses claiming the attractive dividend yield of 9.2%. Nonetheless, let me illustrate to you with the image above, why based on history, this is not fascinating, and lacks "dividend safety."

1. As you can see, the dividend is not constant through the years, and it moves up and down from time to time. For example, in 2012, ARCC distributed dividends worth $1.60 per share. Later, the dividend was cut, and it took seven years for the dividend to grow again from 2012 levels. Although, the cuts weren't significant, the opportunity cost presented within the timeframe, was substantial. You were probably better off buying a dividend company with a lower yield, but with dividend increments patterns.

2. On a relative basis, the current dividend yield is nowhere near attractive compared to historical levels. It has followed a downtrend year-over-year, even though the dividend has increase. Seeing the cyclicality of the dividends paid, in 2022 and 2023, the company had high increases, which makes me believe that a cut won't be abnormal based on history.

3. BDCs (and REITs) are obligated to distribute the vast majority of their earnings as a dividend to keep qualifying as a BDC. Because of that, the company's power to distribute dividends is highly dependent on earnings that are volatile. Below is a bar graph that display this.

ARCC vs. S&P 500 vs. BIZD Total Return

From a total return perspective, ARCC has been doing great. It has matched the returns of the S&P 500 over a five-year timeframe. Nonetheless, in practice, this is unlikely as most of the dividend payouts from business development companies are ordinary and have higher tax rates than qualified dividends. The total return graph does not take taxes into account.

Also, ARCC has been able to beat the largest BDC ETF in terms of AUM, the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) by around 19% over the past five years. Just keep in mind that ARCC is the largest holding of BIZD, and as of April 2024, it had a weight of 20%. Followed by the BDCs of Blue Owl and KKR, with both representing 14.5% of the weight.

Ares Capital Trading At Its 52-week high

In the past 52-weeks, the price return partner of Ares Capital has been in an up-trend, situating at (almost) all-time highs over that timeframe. Definitely not a buy signal, especially if you want to own this company for the dividends you would receive. Nonetheless, the stock has been moving up with a low volatility, so that is a positive thing. But as we all know, stock prices rise on stairs and fall in elevators. As investors tend to react more rapidly to negative news than to positive ones.

ARCC Maximum Dropdown

Receiving a dividend yield of 9.2% but seeing a stock dropping -15% every year is the scenario that income investors want to avoid having. From a dropdown perspective of ARCC, the stock has looked favorable in this respect, excluding recessions, of course. In the bear market from February to March 2020, Ares Capital experienced a maximum dropdown of -58%. Other than that, this is a stock that, on a price basis, doesn't have many situations trading way below all-time highs, with the average being a -10.4% dropdown over the past decade.

Last but not least, the standard deviation exhibited over the past decade has been decent at 20.19%. Which could be compared to REITs such as PLD, NLY and AGNC, and other business development company running ten years ago such as MAIN. Compared to all, ARCC was the company that its stock price returns exhibited the lowest standard deviation. On metrics such as Sharpe and Sortino ratio, the story is different, but in the end, the focus here is a dividend with low volatility, while aiming for higher chances of capital preservation.

Benefits of Investing in a Business Development Company (BDC)

Business development companies have benefits similar to REITs. If they meet some criteria, they are exempt from paying corporate taxes, giving a tax advantage to the investors. Here are some of them.

Have an asset composition of at least 70% in SMBs.

Derive 70% of the gross income from dividends, interests, or capital gains from SMBs assets.

Distribute at least 90% of its taxable income in dividends to shareholders.

In a way, this is an accessible way for non-accredited investors to gain access to private capital by investing in these BDCs that are publicly listed, even though there are some that are private.

The main drawback of this treatment is that these BDCs are required to constantly raise equity as most of their earning has to be distributed and the equity in the business has a limit to grow organically. These elements incur in constant dilutions to investors. Below, for example, is a time series with the evolution of shares outstanding of ARCC since its IPO.

As seen, it has only been to the rise due to the characteristic of having to distribute at least 90% of the taxable earnings in dividends. Fortunately, for long holding investors, the constant dilutions haven't affected the stock as they are basically trading $1.8 away from all-time highs.

Upcoming Earnings

Ares Capital will release its Q1 earnings on the 5th of May. For that is hard to make an assessment as we are talking about private market returns. Since the ARCC has a fair-value accounting, one proxy we could use are the returns of High Yield and Small Cap indexes. Which for the quarter, they had small movements that do not surpass the 3% mark. But again, this performance is probably off, even though it makes theoretical sense to use public indexes as a proxy. On the other hand, analysts are estimating revenue to drop -19.45% from the previous quarter, and a normalized EPS to fall -24.0% from Q4 of 2023.

Risks

The main risk that the company exhibits, is their 69% composition of floating rate loans. In a way, these rates would bring the duration of the portfolio down, but due to the current monetary policy outlook, floating rate loans are probably not the most well positioned sub-asset class going forward. Currently, the market is implying a zero percent probability of another rate hike, which is not desirable as rate hikes benefit floating loans assuming no caps embedded. Next, with interest rates beginning to fall this year as forecasted, the benchmark component of the loan, arriving from the SOFR rate (previously LIBOR), would also fall, resulting in less interest to be received.

The good thing, that becomes a risk to my thesis, is that the market is currently expecting only one rate cut in September for the rest of the year. So that "higher for longer" situation won't affect significantly the cash flows of the portfolio, at least in 2024.

Also, to combat their own floating liabilities, Ares Capital has entered into an interest rate swap with a $1 billion notional as the floating payer in anticipation of dovish policy movements and hedge their liabilities. This notional represents 24% of their floating loans.

Ares Capital entered into an interest rate swap agreement for a total notional amount of $1.00 billion that matures on March 1, 2029 to more closely align the interest rate of such liability with Ares Capital's investment portfolio. Under the interest rate swap agreement, Ares Capital receives a fixed interest rate of 5.875% and pays a floating interest rate of one-month SOFR plus 2.026%

ARCC Cash Position

Dec-23 Dec-22 Dec-21 Dec-20 Dec-19 Cash 535 303 372 254 167 Assets 23,800 22,398 20,843 16,196 14,905 Cash/Assets 2.25% 1.35% 1.78% 1.57% 1.12% Click to enlarge

Another aspect is that the company has been raising its cash position that currently has its highest cash to assets ratio of the past 5 years. With this, the company is gaining attractive short-term yields but missing in opportunities to search for higher yields in fixed rate loans at the current state. In a way, this higher cash reserves reduce the risks of dividend payments.

Takeaway

Even though, Ares Capital is a solid company that is well diversified, and the stock has experienced low volatility, there are three negative aspects that make me go for a sell rating at the moment.

1. The negative effects they would come from floating loans when interest rates begin to fall, considering their 69% composition.

2. The cyclicality in their dividend payments, identifying a potential top due to the elevated rises in 2022 and 2023.

3. The fact that their stock price has risen 17% in the last year, which is substantial as its five and ten-year price return has been of 19% and 23%, respectively.

If you are in retirement, definitely hold. But overall, it is better to wait for the stock to drop and the yield to rise, rather than buying at a 52-week-high.