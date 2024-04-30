Jonathan Kitchen

One of the major questions I faced when I started to publish articles exclusively with Seeking Alpha in 2022 charting mainly the future price of major US equities along with the S&P 500 (SPY) was, what evidence do you have that your "theory" the Three Wave Theory actually works? The Answer: Publicly anyway, was none.

The other main question I faced was, do you not use fundamental analysis? The Answer: No.

What I am trying to understand is an extremely complex thing. What is that? Answer: What may happen in the future.

This in the history, especially for speculation, has proven extremely difficult, as if we all knew what would happen in the future, let's just say the global beaches would not be able to cope with the capacity.

We have seen through the history of speculation that it takes shape in different stages, speculation generally begins with those who are able to understand what they believe may happen in the future or in the stock markets case "smart money" before this idea that started as a seed or smart money, snowballs with people from various backgrounds and knowledge bases investing often left on the wrong side of the investment.

When it comes to understanding financial markets, this also has been a challenge for many over the years.

For example, if I look back to my last call for the S&P 500 in August of last year, there appeared to be global lights out when it came to what the stock market was doing as talk of a market crash grew traction.

I was able to explain to Seeking Alpha readers that one of the scenarios the S&P 500 was looking to take was a path towards 5420 in my article.

In this article, I outlined what this index may be looking to achieve as I noted "Financial markets can't just keep going up", while outlining potential scenarios for a crash or catapult to 5420 as well. Below you can find the outlined path from the time of writing.

S&P 500 Scenario August 2023 (C trader)

Since my initial encountering of the question, how can you prove your theory works, I have been lucky enough to have had a very good rate of predicting the future prices of markets I have charted in both bearish and bullish conditions?

This is because I have bypassed fundamental analysis, which I have nothing against and may have proven extremely successful for investors over time, instead focusing on understanding waves of buying and selling on multiple timeframes that has led me to be able to read the probabilities of what a financial market may be looking to achieve in the future.

In the case of my August article, the title describes all. The different scenarios of what the S&P may be doing among the apparent global silence, and I return to you today to attempt the same task in what seems very similar circumstances.

After months of buying, the S&P has come short of my August call of 4600-5420 by 150 points or so, only pausing as nervy markets stall on mainly the tensions in the Middle East as other issues linger in the background which will have a course of contributed.

What is also difficult to understand is that there needs to be a catalyst for a pause or crash in financial markets, and you can bet your bottom dollar that it will always come.

As the arrival of AI sends global indexes to a new stratosphere, August of last year saw a cool off in buying for stock markets around the peekaboo, with the fed and inflationary issues being the main cause for concern. Global markets have now returned to appear nervy amidst a few headwinds such as Government debt, inflationary concerns still not allayed, persistently high-interest rates and unease surrounding the upcoming US election, then the matter of Israel and Iran appearing to shadow box tentatively for now at least…

This has resulted for the S&P 500, finding that all important pause in buying from the 5275 region. Obviously, there is a possibility 5275 is a "top", something we will see should any of the above headwinds gain traction and financial markets crash or fall further into a decline south, for example. For now, what the S&P is doing technically is nothing out of the ordinary, a rejection from a new high that has now laid a path for that high to be broken above and, as we have seen since the inception of the stock market, onto a new high.

Let's move to the charts to get a picture of what the world's benchmark index is doing. The blue line across the bottom of the chart below is exactly S&P 4139, I know this as if you read the previous article, I was able to chart 4139 to 4600 during the Silicon Valley Banking crisis in early 2023, which is also visible via the yellow dotted lines in the chart above and that number 4139 is the low in this bullish structure towards 6500.

Current S&P 500 path towards 6500 (C trader)

Following this, we can see 5 straight months of buying as the market steamed towards 5420, only pausing in the past month. Technically, this market has now created a wave one, 4139-5275, so far, a wave two, 5275-4926 with the third wave primed as per the Three Wave Theory to replicate the wave one and look for 6500 should 5275 be broken above without taking out the 4139 low of the wave structure. It is also possible that the wave two may want to come lower than 4926 before turning around for another attempt at the resistance summit.

Now we can take a look at the internals of the macro monthly structure by moving to the weekly chart below. This is quite significant as it lays out just how bullish this market has been, with only three negative weeks since the bounce from 4139 before the market moved over 1000 points before finding consecutive weeks of selling.

S&P 500 current weekly chart (C trader )

Any of my future pricing analysis is, of course, subject to failure, the S&P 500 could break above 5275, technically launching a third wave towards said target, only to break higher and fall into decline taking out 4139. However there is no crystal ball that 5275 will be broken above and if it is, carry on north towards the target, but failing to plan is planning to fail, so over the coming weeks we will see if the S&P wants to come lower before moving towards resistance, wants to take out 5275 and immediately move upwards, of course there is always a scenario that this market does break out before retreating backwards into its wave two which is very probable before making another attempt 6500. As we watch what this index has in store, I will issue further guidance on if and how it breaks out.

To finalize, what we are not able to do is predict what may happen in the Middle East or other upcoming headwinds that financial markets constantly face, what I can say is that a scenario is in play that should this market break 5275 while also staying above 4139 it can look to reignite bullish momentum and achieve the 6500 region possibly believe it or not, within 200 days of the 5275 breakout should that come.