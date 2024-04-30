The Retirees Taxable Dividend Portfolio - March 2024 Income Update

toondelamour/E+ via Getty Images

Income in the Taxable portfolio was down -9.81% in the month of March when compared to March 2023. There were a couple of key factors that contributed to this but the largest impact came from timing differences and reductions in the size of certain positions.

March established two new records for the Taxable Portfolio, including:

Record High Account Balance (at the time of statement recording on March 31, 2024) of $571,000.74.

Record High Unrealized Gains (at the time of statement recording on March 31, 2024) of $143,098.91.

We have since seen the account balances pull back slightly, but it doesn't take away from how impressive these figures are (especially the account balance record high).

This portfolio has not had money added to it for several years and during this time has had a total of $37,500 drawn to fund John and Jane's retirement (draws began in January 2022). This means that John and Jane have record high balances, even after we take into consideration sizeable draws to fund their retirement. From a dividend investment perspective, I cannot underscore how important this is that even though John and Jane are retired, they are able to make draws and still have more money than they have ever had previously still in the account. By focusing on cash flow, they are able to benefit from the market rallying while ensuring that the dividends generated are creating consistent income so that they don't have to worry about selling shares to generate the income they need when the market is down.

To give this additional perspective, less than 12 months ago, in May 2023, the account balance was $70,000 lower than the balance was at the end of March 2024. Because John and Jane's withdrawals have always been less than the cash-flow generated by the portfolio, they were still able to draw the funds they would normally without needing to sell shares at a discount to generate the cash they needed.

When John and Jane were first considering the idea of retirement, John had been repeatedly told about the "rule of 4%" and that he should draw 4% of the balance of the portfolio every year to live on. There are a couple of problems with this:

When do you draw 4% of the balance? Timing becomes an element of this strategy, and choosing the wrong time could have a significant impact on how much they receive.

If you need to sell shares to generate the cash needed to cover the withdrawal, you are subjecting yourself to a timing situation along with a capital gains/loss situation (in the case of a Taxable portfolio) that carries additional implications. If you need to sell shares when the price is down you are going to lock in your losses, but even if those shares are down there is still a potential that the position is sitting on capital gains and in a Taxable portfolio that will ultimately create additional liabilities.

By focusing on primarily dividends that are classified as "qualified" their income generated is primarily subject to the 15% tax rate, and we are able to avoid all concerns about realized gains/losses unless we initiate trades that cause these events to happen (for those who have read my work before you will know I pay extra close attention to this).

This philosophy is beneficial because it minimizes/eliminates the impact of timing and creates consistency when it comes to taxable liabilities.

Closing RPM International And Adding McCormick

We recently closed the position for RPM International (RPM) and that came at a great time as the stock price has fallen nearly 10% from the price when shares were sold. RPM was closed because the stock price had a great run but got to the point where it was clearly overvalued, and it was not a primary long-term holding in the Taxable portfolio.

As a replacement, we established a position in McCormick (MKC) which has been a company on the radar for a couple of years, but we never pulled the trigger because the stock price was richly valued. From the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2023, MKC solid stock price dropped by roughly 40% on concerns about weak margins and lackluster financial performance. We added this position right before earnings were announced at the end of March, which resulted in a considerable increase in stock price after an upbeat earnings report that suggested operating income and earnings per share were on the rise.

I get a lot of questions about how I know when to pull the trigger on adding a new company or adding shares. While my rules aren't nearly as rigid as some of the other contributors on Seeking Alpha, I do pay close attention to a couple of metrics after I establish a solid watch list of companies I am interested in.

As a starting point, let's avoid getting into the weeds by skipping over the analysis of whether or not a company should be on my watch list. The methods below assume that I have already vetted the company and I believe in its business model, financials, etc. MKC is a company that fits this mold of a quality company, but we want to get in at a price that that makes sense. The question we are now looking to address is "how do I know when to pull the trigger on a company like MKC?"

Dividend stocks give us a useful measurement that non-dividend paying stocks can't give us - dividend yield. What makes the dividend yield particularly useful on a dividend growth stock is that a company that is regularly growing its dividend every year and offers a stable/consistent dividend yield indicates a stock price that is increasing (we know that if the dividend continues to be raised, but the yield remains the same that this tells us the stock price has to be increasing). This might sound a little counterintuitive, but we can actually use the yield to better understand the trajectory of the stock price as long as we have a strong understanding of the dividend growth rate.

For MKC, the 5-year average dividend growth rate is 8.25%. This means that even if the yield is staying the same, we know that the stock price is growing because if the stock price was stagnant or decreasing we would see an increasing dividend yield (inverse relationship). For a company like MKC that had previously been richly valued, we can see that the yield continued to drop even though the dividend was growing at 8.25% on average. The image below demonstrates a scenario where MKC's stock price was increasing faster than the dividend was (at least until end of Q1-2022).

Data by YCharts

At the start of 2022 we can see a reversal happen in the stock price as it cratered by 40% over the span of 23 months. During this time, the yield went from approximately 1.40% to just over 2.50% meaning that a prospective investor is able to get more bang-for-the-buck. After Q1-2022, this represents a scenario where the dividend is still growing, but the increase in yield is being accelerated by a falling stock price.

The other benefit of this measurement is that you are able to look at what the yield was prior to the increases and relative to the stock price. Using the 10-year chart above, we can see that we were able to add shares of MKC at a yield that has not been available in the last 10 years. The value of this means that as long as we think the company is "undervalued" and there is potential for improvement that we are building a position at a price that maximizes the chance that we will see upside (price appreciation). Compare this to if we purchased shares when the yields were lower, and it would nearly guarantee that we purchased shares at peak optimism, which increases the chance that we would have purchased overvalued shares and increased the likelihood of holding those shares at an unrealized loss with a lower cost basis yield.

As a final point, just because a company is available at an attractive price point doesn't mean that it is a good company to buy. This is why we started the premise that this analysis can only be done on companies that you believe have potential. If every company that sees its share price dropped and yield increase represented an amazing value, then this would be way too easy. As a general rule, the more history that you have on a company's performance, history of dividend increases, and future projections (this is what I use Fast Graphs for) the better your outcome is going to be. We use this method to establish long-term positions and is not intended to be a strategy that day traders would utilize to turn a quick dollar.

March Trades

We made a handful of trades in March, with a total of three sells and three buys that included five companies and one Certificate of Deposit.

2024-3 - Taxable Account Trades (Charles Schwab)

We trimmed back the high-cost shares of Hormel (HRL) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) while eliminating RPM International.

We have been adding small tranches of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) over the last few months but are looking to trim back the high-cost shares as the stock price moves higher.

Portfolio Composition

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of what holdings are generating income.

2024 - March - Taxable Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income would be down -5.5% in FY-2024, but this assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not capitalize on the additional income from CD's and Money Markets. The estimate at the end of February was -5.6% which means that even though income was less than 2023 it still came in higher than what I originally forecasted.

2024-3 - Taxable Forecasted Income (CDI)

The next image has been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

2024 - March - Monthly Income Growth Tracker (CDI)

The estimated increase for FY-2024 over FY-2023 dropped from 2.8% at the end of February to 2.1% at the end of March because of the decrease in income compared to 2023. Some of this is timing differences with payouts received in February that were previously received in March 2023.

Since the last article, I went in and updated the table above and caught a few calculation errors (the major one was that I had a manual number added to the equation that was inflating the "Total Income - Increase YoY". With that updated, the income growth seems much more realistic.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CDs, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others.

Taxable Account Open Trades

As you can all tell, I am struggling to find the time to get caught up on these articles and my goal is still to get more actionable information to those who want it (these are not recommendations to do anything other than provide current information that is impacting the portfolio). Moving forward, I will include a list of the open limit trades. Some of these trades are unlikely to occur because the pricing situation has changed, so just know that I acknowledge some of these are likely going to result in expired orders with a purchase/sale not taking place.

2024 - March - Open Limit Trades (Charles Schwab)

Conclusion

Based on the tables above, we are estimating an income increase of 2.1% in FY-2024 compared to FY-2023. Our extremely conservative income growth estimate table model is sitting at -5.5% as of the end of March. This difference might not seem like a lot, but when you consider that January and February grew by double digits, it now leaves only 9 months of income to make up the spread of 7.6%. As the numbers change between these two models will dictate whether or not we over/underestimated income growth compared with FY-2023.

After reaching a record high valuation, we are expecting to see a pullback along with the greater market. Since April 1st we have seen our three main indexes' pullback.

Data by YCharts

Through my day job, I have been doing a lot of research into consumer trends as it pertains to credit card defaults, increased real estate listings and falling real estate values and I believe we are about to see certain regions of the United States impacted during this time. I follow the channel Reventure Consulting on YouTube, and he provided some extremely concerning data from the largest financial institutions that issue credit cards. Here are the following charge off rates for Q1-2024:

Discover (DFS) - 5.7% (3.5% prior to 2020)

Wells Fargo (WFC) - 4.5% (3.7% prior to 2020)

Bank of America (BAC) - 3.6% (3.5% prior to 2020)

JPMorgan (JPM) - 3.3% (3.2% prior to 2020)

DFS is particularly concerning as the number of charge-offs essentially tripled from 1.9% in at the end of 2022 to 5.7% by Q1-2024. There is a fairly strong trend in the acceleration of charge-offs with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Even Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, noted a number of concerns in his letter to shareholders.

Based on information like this (and more) the sector that I have the most concern with at this time is the financial sector, specifically speaking banks. For example, East West Bancorp (EWBC) was recently eliminated from Jane's retirement account (more on this in my next article). Even though I like EWBC I have concerns about the sector as a whole and in this case, EWBC is pushing all-time-highs for its stock price while simultaneously pushing more towards its loan-loss reserves for commercial real estate. We are also looking to trim back the BAC position because we think there is a strong potential for a recession (the difference with BAC is that my plan is to trim the position instead of eliminate it altogether). We have also trimmed back Canadian bank holdings significantly as their residential real estate situation continues to get more ridiculous.

The only company that I am watching more closely that isn't in the portfolio already is Lamb Weston (LW) after its recent selloff. This looks like a temporary event and a compelling opportunity to build a position. The most recent earnings report included a reduction in annual net sales that was primarily the result of a problem with its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) that resulted in unfilled orders. I even read a comment in a recent SA article for LW from a restaurant owner who said that this event impacted them because they usually buy around $30K/month of French fries.

What stocks are you seeing that aren't on my list? Another SA member provided me with an extensive list of his portfolio and holdings, and I have to say it has opened my eyes to some additional opportunities I was otherwise not seeing. I am always looking for new companies that might be missing from our watch list.

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.