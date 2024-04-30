Jon Tetzlaff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

This year, it feels like I have written countless articles on my longer-term thesis, which is that "value" stocks are likely a better place than "growth" stocks.

For example, in a recent article, I wrote that Antero Midstream (AM) is my favorite high-yield stock and a great way to benefit from the attractive relative valuation of value stocks.

I often refer to the data from JPMorgan (JPM), which can be seen below.

Value stocks are very attractive compared to growth stocks (on a relative basis).

While the market, in general, is trading above its long-term valuation average, the valuation of growth stocks is much more lofty.

In an environment of elevated rates, value stocks tend to be the better place to invest.

While my thesis remains unchanged, I'm not exclusively investing in value stocks. After all, purely statistically speaking, I have many more decades to invest (I knocked on wood while I typed this).

In other words, when I get the chance, I will even buy growth-focused companies - as long as the price is right(!).

One of the companies on my watch list is Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion is one of the very few companies I'm willing to break one of my key rules. That rule is to not buy companies in industries with low entry barriers.

As most of my readers will know, I am knee-deep in railroad investments. I love railroads because of their competitive edge and relatively subdued competition.

Trucking is different - very different.

According to Zippia:

Trucks move 72.5% of all freight in America.

The entire industry generated more than $875 billion in revenue in 2021.

In 2021, the industry employed roughly 3.5 million drivers.

There are currently more than 1.1 million for-hire trucking carriers in the United States!

Especially the last fact stands out, as there are literally more than a million companies competing for market share.

That said, there is one major reason to invest in companies operating in low-barrier markets. That reason is market penetration/market share.

Once companies have figured out how to beat competitors, they are able to rapidly gain market share.

That's what ODFL has done for almost 100 years.

Over the past ten years alone, its stock has returned close to 850%. The chart below is very hard for me to look at, as I have liked ODFL for a long time. I just never pulled the trigger, as I always found a reason not to invest. That reason was almost always my view on the economy.

Having that said, as we can see in the chart above, ODFL's stock price has come down recently.

The stock is down 20% from its 52-week-high, triggered by its latest earnings report.

My most recent article was written on February 1, when I went with a Neutral rating. Since then, shares are down roughly 7%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11 points.

Hence, I'm keeping a close eye on the stock again, as I believe it's a great investment for every dividend (growth) investor looking to add a growth-focused stock to their portfolio.

In this article, I'll give you the details!

What Makes ODFL So Special

I'm very serious when I say that ODFL is one of the most impressive companies on the market.

In 2002, it had a market share of 2.9% in one of the most challenging markets in the economy. In 2022, that number was 11.8%. Even better, the company has done this almost entirely organic - meaning without acquiring other businesses!

Old Dominion Freight Line

Now, before we dig too deep, let's start at the beginning.

ODFL isn't just a "random" trucking company.

Founded in 1934 in Virginia (where it gets its name from), the North Carolina-based transportation giant is focused on less-than-truckload ("LTL") operations. Historically speaking, that's 98% of its business. It also makes money from brokerage, supply chain consulting, container drayage, and related operations.

The quote below perfectly describes what LTL is all about. I added emphasis.

LTL freight carriers typically pick up multiple shipments from multiple customers on a single truck. The LTL freight is then routed through a network of service centers where the freight may be transferred to other trucks with similar destinations. LTL motor carriers generally require a more expansive network of local pickup and delivery ("P&D") service centers, as well as larger breakbulk, or hub, facilities. In contrast, truckload carriers generally dedicate an entire truck to one customer from origin to destination. - ODFL 2023 10-K

Essentially, LTL trucking is harder to get right than truckload transportation.

For example, I could buy a truck (after learning how to drive one) and work with brokers to get truckload freight jobs.

Building an LTL network is much harder. That's also why ODFL was able to excel and gain so much market share.

As we just discussed, the trucking industry comes with intense competition. ODFL competes on the basis of service, price, capacity availability, and customer relationships.

According to the company, by focusing on high-quality service provision, leveraging efficient operations, and investing in employee training and development, it maintains a competitive edge over its rivals.

So far, this has worked out perfectly. According to the company's data, it has seen significant improvements in its operations.

It has improved its on-time service from 94% in 2002 to 99% in 2023.

The cargo claims ratio has declined to a mere 0.1% during this period.

It has won the Mastio Quality Award for 14 straight years.

Comparing "performance attributes" to "cost attributes" in the overview below, we see that the company has an industry-leading performance. It also has above-average prices. However, these prices are very attractive compared to the company's peers, as its services are superior.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Better services allow the company to gain market share without having to engage in dangerous price battles that could potentially hurt its bottom line.

So, why is ODFL so efficient?

A big part of its success is its network.

The company has 260 service centers that provide it with efficient pickup and delivery in key areas. These service centers are all over the nation and are serviced by more than 22 thousand full-time employees.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Interestingly, ODFL owns roughly 90% of its distribution facilities, which makes it a major real estate player as well, except that it does not result in cash flows, as it's both the landlord and tenant.

Between 2014 and 2023, the company has spent more than $2 billion to expand its real estate network.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Furthermore, its >10,000 trucks and distribution centers use advanced technology (like dispatch services) to make load-planning more efficient and improve the customer experience.

These investments have paid off handsomely. Not only is ODFL's stock price up a lot (as we discussed in the intro), but it's also fully backed by 11.8% annual compounding revenue growth since 2002.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Even better, investments in the past have paid off, which allows the company to generate rapidly rising free cash flow.

While annual net capital expenditures ("CapEx") are still close to $750 million, the company has grown its operating cash flow by more than 50% since the pandemic.

Since then, the company has accelerated both dividend growth and buybacks - while maintaining a very healthy balance sheet.

Balance sheet : the company ended the first quarter with $581 million in cash and cash equivalents. It has just $80 million in long-term debt. $20 million of this will mature soon. In other words, it has roughly $500 million in net cash (more cash than gross debt! Analysts expect that number to potentially rise to $1.5 billion by 2026. So, needless to say, ODFL has one of the healthiest balance sheets on the market - across all industries and sectors.

: the company ended the first quarter with $581 million in cash and cash equivalents. It has just $80 million in long-term debt. $20 million of this will mature soon. In other words, it has roughly $500 million in net cash (more cash than gross debt! Analysts expect that number to potentially rise to $1.5 billion by 2026. So, needless to say, ODFL has one of the healthiest balance sheets on the market - across all industries and sectors. Buybacks: since 2014, the company has bought back 16% of its shares.

Dividends: after hiking its dividend by 30% on January 31, ODFL currently yields 0.6%. The five-year dividend CAGR is 36%! The payout ratio is at just 15%. While ODFL is not suitable for income-focused investors, it has become one of the most aggressive dividend growers on the market.

With all of this in mind, I want to own ODFL. I think it's a perfect fit for my portfolio, which focuses on fantastic supply chain players.

Luckily for investors on the sidelines, ODFL just dropped.

Recent Events & Valuation

Due to economic challenges, ODFL is suffering a bit. With the emphasis on "a bit."

After all, LTL is highly dependent on industrial demand.

Hence, during the first quarter, ODFL generated $1.5 billion in revenue. That's an increase of 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line

This growth was primarily attributed to a 4.1% rise in revenue per hundredweight for LTL shipments (pricing power!).

Old Dominion Freight Line

Unfortunately, this increase was partially offset by a 3.2% decrease in LTL tons per day, which explains why revenue growth was 1.2%. This is the result of somewhat subdued industrial demand.

Thanks to its strong business model, pricing remained strong, supporting 3.9% EPS growth.

The good news continues, as early indications for April suggest positive demand developments.

When the company reported its earnings on April 24, month-to-date revenue per day had increased by roughly 5.5% to 6.0% compared to April 2023.

Moreover, while the company's operating ratio increased to 73.5%, the company remains the most efficient trucking company in the United States. A 73.5% OR means that 73.5% of its revenue is spent on operating costs.

While that may seem like a lot, it's a fantastic number in an industry where a lot of players struggle to stay profitable.

As a comparison, in this environment, much more efficient railroads have ORs in the mid-60% range, which shows just how efficient this LTL giant is.

On a long-term basis, ODFL aims for a sub-70% OR. I added emphasis to the quote below.

Our team continued to efficiently manage our variable costs while also delivering best-in-class service standards, which is not easy to do in an environment with lower operating density. We continue to believe that the keys to long-term operating ratio improvement are the combination of density and yield, both of which generally require a favorable macroeconomic environment. Once we have those factors working in our favor again, we are confident in our ability to produce further improvement in our operating ratio and we'll continue to work towards our goal of producing a sub-70% annual operating ratio. - ODFL 1Q24 Earnings Call

Unfortunately, market participants sold ODFL stock, which resulted in what may be a much-needed correction.

After all, using the data in the chart below, ODFL still trades at a blended P/E ratio of 31.7x, which is well above its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 22.7x.

The 10-year normalized P/E ratio is 26.3x (not displayed below), which is also more than five points below the current valuation.

FAST Graphs

The good news is that analysts are very upbeat.

This year, they expect 7% EPS growth, potentially followed by 20% and 9% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Needless to say, these numbers are subject to adjustments, especially if leading indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index fail to recover.

The good news is that the ISM index made it back above 50 (expansion) in March - for the first time since 2022.

Bloomberg

If this move is validated by more upside momentum in the months ahead, I expect upside revisions for ODFL's earnings growth.

For now, the improvements seem to be supported by regional indicators like the New York and Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing surveys. The chart below shows the average of these two indicators.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Having said all of this, using a 26x multiple, the company has a fair value of $207, which is 14% above its current price.

I will try to buy the stock as close to $150 as possible. This, again, comes with the risk of missing potential rallies. However, given my aggressive investments earlier this year and other financial projects I'm working on, it's a risk I'm willing to take.

Besides that, unless the economy shows strong upside momentum in the months ahead, I doubt cyclical stocks like ODFL will take off anytime soon.

On a long-term basis, I have little doubt that ODFL has what it takes to outperform the market by a wide margin.

Takeaway

While I maintain my belief in the "value-over-growth" thesis, I'm also keeping an eye on growth opportunities, like ODFL, that align with my investment strategy.

ODFL's impressive track record, marked by organic growth and efficient operations, positions it as a compelling choice for both dividend and growth investors.

Despite recent market corrections, ODFL's strong fundamentals and potential for future growth make it a stock worth considering for a well-rounded portfolio.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Resilient Growth: ODFL has a stellar track record of organic growth, consistently expanding its market share despite intense industry competition.

ODFL has a stellar track record of organic growth, consistently expanding its market share despite intense industry competition. Operational Excellence: With a focus on high-quality services and efficient operations, ODFL maintains a competitive edge, which is reflected in its industry-leading performance metrics.

With a focus on high-quality services and efficient operations, ODFL maintains a competitive edge, which is reflected in its industry-leading performance metrics. Strong Financials: ODFL's healthy balance sheet, characterized by significant cash reserves, minimal debt, and robust free cash flow generation, supports its ability to navigate economic challenges and pursue strategic growth.

ODFL's healthy balance sheet, characterized by significant cash reserves, minimal debt, and robust free cash flow generation, supports its ability to navigate economic challenges and pursue strategic growth. Dividend Growth: The company's aggressive dividend growth, combined with a low payout ratio, offers attractive long-term income potential for investors seeking dividend growth stocks.

Cons: