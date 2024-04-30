Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intrum: Again A Pass

Apr. 30, 2024 2:11 AM ETIntrum AB (publ) (ITJTY) StockINJJF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.16K Followers

Summary

  • Q1 revenues were in line, while adjusted core operating profit was slightly below consensus.
  • Here at the Lab, before any rating changes, we believe the company needs to regain access to the capital markets.
  • Incremental cost savings were identified; however, they are insufficient for a complete EBIT turnaround.
Businessman using tablet online banking, exchange currency and payment, Digital marketing, Finance and banking networking, Investment of growth on currency rate, Online shopping

ipopba

On 24/04/2024, Intrum AB (OTCPK:ITJTY) (OTCPK:INJJF) released its Q1 trading results. The Swedish Credit Management Services company operates in 20 European countries and is organized into two operating divisions: servicing and Investing. Last time, we positively commented on the Cerberus transactions

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.16K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ITJTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ITJTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITJTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News