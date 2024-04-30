Target: Shares Due For A Pause, Earnings In Focus

Apr. 30, 2024 2:43 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT) StockWMT, AMZN, SPY, SP500, SPX
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.89K Followers

Summary

  • Very strong US consumer spending in March helped domestic retailers, but we'll know more in a few weeks when major consumer companies report Q1 numbers.
  • I am downgrading shares of Target from a buy to a hold based on valuation trends.
  • Heading into earnings, comp-store sales growth will be in focus along with the margins story.
  • I highlight key price levels to watch over the coming months.
A Target store in Houston, Texas, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There seems to be no quit in the consumer. According to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, retail spending was very strong in March. It was a gangbuster Retail Sales report, and last week’s PCE data revealed that the aggregate US Personal

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.89K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News