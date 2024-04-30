Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.08K Followers

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCPK:SFRRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Harris - CEO and Managing Director
Megan Jansen - CFO
Jason Grace - COO
Richard Holmes - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Lyons - Jarden
Kaan Peker - RBC
Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley
Mitch Ryan - Jefferies
Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey
Alex Papaioanou - Citi
David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research
Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and Welcome to the Sandfire Resources' March 2024 Quarterly Report Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brendan Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Brendan Harris

Hello and good morning.

I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we stand, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation, as well as the First Nations peoples of the lands on which Sandfire conducts its business. We pay our respects to their elders and leaders, past, present and emerging. My name is Brendan Harris, CEO of Sandfire. I'd like to welcome you to our quarterly call. I'm joined here in Perth by our colleagues, Megan Jansen, Jason Grace, Richard Holmes, Catherine Bozanich, Victoria Twiss, and Scott Browne.

Starting with safety, we've seen our total recordable injury frequency increase in the quarter to 1.9 and a rise in high potential incidents. All of which emphasizes the work we have to do to protect the health and well-being of our people. Nothing is more important and we can always do better. Sustainability must permeate everything we do, from the way we ensure our people are safe to the work we do with our local communities

Recommended For You

About SFRRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFRRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News