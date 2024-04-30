AGG: An ETF For Bond Recovery

Arseniy45/iStock via Getty Images

Bonds have fallen all year as overly dovish expectations for Fed policy have swung towards a hawkish "higher for longer." The market clearly got it wrong in December when they expected 150bps of cuts this year to start as early as March. But have they got it wrong again? It is quite likely expectations have shifted too hawkish and this could create a good buying opportunity in bonds and bond ETFs such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

From One Extreme to Another

The bond market is often thought of as "smarter" than the stock market. I don't know whether this is true or not, but it clearly gets things wrong on a regular basis. Last year's rally in bonds and expectations of a massively dovish Fed are a recent example. Yes, inflation was dropping fast, and the Fed shifted dovish, but pricing in 150bps of cuts in 2024 was extreme. After all, the Fed dot plots suggested only 75bps of cuts and economic data was starting to pick up again.

It's only taken three months for the market to swing in the complete opposite direction and price out most of those cuts. Markets are assigning practically no chance of a cut in May or June, and only a 29% probability in July. 20bp of cuts are price in by September and 36bp by December.

So, from expectations of 150bps of easing three months ago, the market now expects only 36bps.

Creating a Buying opportunity in Bonds

The reasons behind the hawkish swing in expectations are clear. Inflation has bounced back, and Chair Powell recently admitted a "lack of further progress" towards the Fed's 2% target. A "higher for longer" path for rates seems justified at this moment, but we don't yet know if plans to cut three times this year have been scrapped. The Fed meeting this week may provide more clarity on this subject, and I would speculate they won't shift too hawkish. After all, a lot can happen between now and September, and they still may cut three or more times. A hawkish tone and a data dependent stance seems the likely outcome.

Market expectations of only 36bps of cuts this year may prove to be too hawkish, and it would only take a few cooler inflation prints or a some weak economic data to change the situation again. In fact, some of the recent readings have already shown weakness creeping in. Last week's manufacturing and services PMIs both missed estimates, and manufacturing dropped slightly into contraction territory. Furthermore, advance GDP q/q fell from 3.4% to 1.6%, some way short of the 2.5% estimate. If this weakness forms a trend over the coming months, markets will likely speculate on more cuts again.

In short, I think the recent hawkish swing is overdone and the drop in bonds is likely a buying opportunity. There are various ways to own bonds, and one of my preferred methods is AGG.

AGG

As per the fund page, AGG "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the total U.S. investment-grade bond market." The 11,603 holdings cover a range of fixed income, with the majority in US Treasuries.

Holdings Breakdown (iShares)

Due to the heavy weighting of Treasuries, 72.5% of the fund's holdings are rated AA, with 2.75% AAA. A rated and BBB rated securities make up 12.05% and 12.74% respectively.

The 3.41% yield (TTM) is underwhelming and is due to the holdings in bonds bought during the ZIRP period. Thankfully, these are gradually maturing and being replaced with higher yielding coupons. Distributions have been steadily rising over the past two years.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

With 21% of the fund's holding due to mature in the next 3 years, distributions are very likely to keep rising.

Holdings Maturities (iShares)

The majority of maturities are in the 7-10 year range, which gives a weighted average maturity of 8.38 years. The duration is around 6 years as shown below.

Fund Metrics (iShares)

Of course, the upwards trend in yields has resulted in a downward trend in AGG, but I think there is enough evidence the bond bear market ended at the 2023 lows and the current dip will make higher lows. AGG could therefore recover back to the $99-100 area, which acted as resistance three times in 2023.

AGG Weekly Chart (Tradingview)

Peers

As AGG has the majority of its holdings in Treasuries with maturities in the 7-10 year range, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) could be mistaken as an alternative. However, the performance tells us otherwise.

AGG v IEF (Seeking Alpha)

Higher duration of 7.19 years and a portfolio of only Treasuries really drags on performance. AGG has much closer peers in the "total bond market " space and compares reasonably well.

AGG Peers (Seeking Alpha)

BND is very similar in composition, expense ratio and performance. There is little to tell them apart, and the dip in bonds is creating a buying opportunity in all these funds.

Risks

The major risk to my thesis is that inflation makes a sustained comeback and the Fed will be forced into making further hikes. This could push AGG and bonds down significantly. A hike of 25bps would likely mean the 10-year breaks above 5%, and could drop AGG by around 8%.

A "higher for longer" Fed policy without any major rise in yields would likely mean AGG treads water below $100, and the expected rally never gets going. However, this scenario could be positive as the distributions should continue to grow and eventually yield 4%.

The portfolio itself is relatively safe, but carries a small risk from a government shutdown, a credit rating downgrade or even a default.

Conclusions

Bonds have dipped dramatically in 2024 as expectations for Fed policy have swung from dovish to hawkish. I think the market has become too extreme in its views (again) and the Fed will deliver at least two rate hikes this year, with the possibility of much more should the economy weaken.

AGG is a solid ETF to position for a recovery in bonds. Distributions should continue to rise, expenses are very low, and the portfolio is relatively safe. A rally to $100 looks likely later this year.