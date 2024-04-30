honglouwawa/iStock via Getty Images

Markets are about capturing alpha. Seeking Alpha is about capturing alpha. So, at least from us, you won't hear that every day is a good day to buy or just a constant "buy and hold" strategy will work all the time. On the contrary, there are several opportunities to capture a little extra, whether it is in similar funds or, sometimes, even in securities from the same company. Today, we are about to tell investors that the earlier suggested alpha capturing opportunity has been fully realized far quicker than we anticipated and give suggestions as to where they can look for it next.

In our recent coverage of Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG) vs. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF), we looked at the fundamentals for the two revered dividend doling funds. While there were similarities, there were also some notable discrepancies. Ultimately, we came down in favor of UTF as a clear outperformer for the foreseeable future.

While not the setup on UTF's favor that we got in early 2020, this one is not too bad. The 7.35% discount spread likely gives you a 2.5% annual alpha for the next 3 years. At a minimum we expect both to trade at the same discount to premium to NAVs, though we cannot rule out that UTG will likely move to a big discount versus UTF moving over NAV.

Source: Similar 8.5% Yields, But There Is A Clear Winner

If you read that on January 3, 2024 and traded your UTG for UTF, you captured 12.43% alpha in less than 4 months.

Data by YCharts

If you were married to a "buy and hold", that would not happen. But assuming you saw the logic and took the trade, we go over what you should do next.

Primary Thesis

The two funds are remarkably similar, and the key factor which drove this amazing alpha was the way the funds were priced relative to NAV. At the time, UTG was just a shade above NAV.

CEF Connect Jan 3, 2024

UTF was being given away.

CEF Connect Jan 3, 2024

The beauty of markets is that they always change. UTG is in a similar position...

CEF Connect

...but UTF has fully corrected its NAV discount and gone to a 3% premium

CEF Connect

This move from a 7.17% discount to a 3.21% premium is a total of over 10% and is in essence the bulk of the alpha. One other way to visualize this is to compare the total return price (as we showed earlier) to the total return on NAV. The latter is unimpacted by changes in premium and discounts. You can see below the two funds tracked each other fairly closely on underlying performance.

Data by YCharts

Outlook For UTF

If you took the UTG to UTF trade, we would close it out by selling UTF. At this point, we see even the 3% premium as completely undeserved. That may sound harsh here, but the fund is levered up to its gills and eyeballs in debt. You can see that in the capital structure shown below.

CEF Connect

As always, we remind investors that it is the way CEF Connect presents these numbers that can make them look more fluffy and cuddly than what they mean. The debt is always shown as a percentage of investment exposure. So $950 million divided by $3,107.926 million is what gives you 30.57%. A real investor knows that your portfolio does not really have a 1.3057X amplification. The real beta you get here (relative to the underlying sectors) is 1.44X. We get that by dividing the debt by the total common assets ($950 million dividend by $2,157.926 million). This is not what you want, at least in our humble opinion, in a market selloff. You are likely to have 3 negative forces working against you as things go south.

1) General decline in the prices of equities, including those that UTF holds.

2) Amplification of this by leverage.

3) A move down from a 3% premium to perhaps a 5%-10% discount.

The last part may sound strange to newly minted bulls, but UTF has generally traded at a discount to NAV for most of its history. One extended exception was the ultra -bubble period of 2021 where all sanity went out. But as the chart below shows, even during the ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) period of 2010-2019, it traded at an average of 10% discount to NAV.

CEF Connect

We will further note that during intense market selloffs, this discount reached well over 15% for extended periods.

Verdict

The one reason we are moving UTF to a Sell while keeping UTG at a Hold is the relative leverage. UTG, while also levered, is likely to benefit from its lower debt to common assets ratio.

CEF Connect-UTG

It likely won't protect UTG that much, but on a relative basis, the drawdown should be smaller. It is also trading right near NAV, so that extra 3% of premium that UTF carries, also factors into the rating. At this point, we think the best bet for investors wanting utility exposure would be to do an individual or unlevered ETF like Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU) covered calls. While closed end funds amplify your movements to give you a certain yield, covered calls reduce your beta significantly while generating far higher yield. We use that consistently, and that helps us have shallower drawdowns relative to our benchmarks.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints