High Yield Or Growth? Get Both With These 2 Top Picks

Growth names like Google (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (META) are the latest tech companies to issue a dividend, and this puts them alongside tech peers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA), who have already been paying one for some time.

While dividends are a great thing for investors, the yields on the aforementioned names are rather low (less than 1%) compared to the already low yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) index, and this is due to the combination of their elevated valuations and low payout ratios.

That’s why I like to venture outside of tech to find stocks that offer both growth and high yield at the same time, in a best of both worlds. This brings me to the following 2 names, which may be great options for investors who prefer the said attributes while not putting themselves at risk for overpaying for a stock at lofty valuations, so let’s get started!

#1: Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International (PM) may not be the first thing that pops into investors minds when it comes to growth, considering its status as a tobacco giant. However, those who don’t view it as a growth stock may be overlooking its transformative actions in recent years.

This includes continued strong growth in its leading heat-not-burn product, IQOS, as well as higher-than-expected growth in the emerging nicotine pouch category with ZYN, which came with the Swedish Match acquisition closed last year.

PM is executing well on its vision laid out over the past decade, as smoke-free products now account for 39% of total revenue. In certain markets such as East Asia and Australia, smoke-free now accounts for two-thirds of revenue, and in Europe, IQOS recently exceeded a 10% market share for the first time.

PM’s growth is reflected by its recent Q1 2024 earnings, which were released on April 23rd, showing that Adjusted EPS grew by 8.7% YoY (23% growth on an FX-neutral basis). This was supported by 18% YoY volume growth in heated tobacco units, and 21% YoY increase in smoke-free sales.

Management is guiding for a robust 15% growth in EPS for this year at $5.76 at the midpoint of range compared to $5.02 generated in 2023. This is supported by continued growth expectations for IQOS ILUMA, which is now available in 64 markets as well as high growth for ZYN, which saw 80% YoY volume growth during the first quarter. At the same time, PM’s combustibles business is expected to hold steady (Marlboro actually gained 0.4% market share in Q1), thereby producing solid cash flows as PM continues its transition.

Longer term, PM could see net incremental business for its IQOS rollout in the U.S., which represents net new market opportunities as its combustibles are currently not sold in the U.S. as part of the spin-off agreement with former parent, Altria (MO).

Meanwhile, PM is executing balance sheet discipline by prioritizing debt paydown over share buybacks (no planned buybacks in 2024). Management expects to reduce its net debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) ratio by 0.4x by the end of this year, and expects to reach a 2x leverage ratio by the end of 2026, which would put it on par with that of where Altria’s leverage stands now.

Importantly for income investors, PM currently yields a respectable 5.5%, and the dividend remains covered by an 84% payout ratio. PM has also raised its dividend every year, for 15 years, since becoming an independent company.

Lastly, I continue to see value in PM at the current price of $95 with a forward PE of 15.1. This actually sits on par with the 15.1x forward PE ratio from when I last visited the stock in January, due to higher earnings expectations after Q1 results. As shown below, PM also trades below its historical PE of 16.3.

FAST Graphs

PM is pricier than the 6.2x PE of British American Tobacco (BTI) and 8.5x PE of Altria. While I like both BTI and MO, I believe PM is my top pick for growth in the tobacco space and is therefore worthy of consideration. While a non-tobacco stock in the consumer staples space may command an 18-22x PE for a high single digit forward earnings growth rate, as in the case for PM, I believe PM remains undervalued at its current PE of 15x. As such, my ‘Buy’ thesis for PM remains unchanged.

#2: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) issues a schedule K-1, and is externally-managed by Brookfield Aset Management (BAM), and invests in mission-critical infrastructure assets that span across utilities, transport (i.e. shipping hubs), energy midstream, and datacenters. Its assets are also diversified by geography in Americas (68% of FFO), Europe (18%), and APAC (14%).

What makes BIP a good holding for inflationary times is the fact that 90% of its FFO (funds from operations) is contracted or regulated, and 80% of FFO is inflation-indexed. It also has a good track record of producing bottom-line growth, with 15% CAGR in FFO per unit and 10% CAGR in Distribution per unit since 2009, as shown below.

BIP Growth (Investor Fact Sheet)

BIP continued its track record of growth last year (results of which were reported on February 1st), with FFO per unit growing by 9% YoY to $2.95. For the fourth quarter, BIP saw FFO/unit growth of 10%. BIP’s robust full year growth was led by the utilities and transport segments, which saw 19% and 12% FFO/unit growth, respectively. Moreover, its diversified terminals business benefitted from the ‘toll-road’ like nature of the business, with annual traffic levels and tariff increases of 4% and 9%, respectively.

Management is guiding for 10% FFO/unit growth this year and continues to target 5-9% annual distribution growth, and this is supported by the 5.9% increase in quarterly distribution per unit to $0.405 that was announced in February. This equates to a forward yield of 6% based on the current per unit price of $27.14.

BIP’s future growth opportunities are underpinned by a wide array of opportunities, including those in the datacenter space driven by robust AI growth. According to Grandview Research, the U.S. Data Center market is expected to grow at a 20.7% CAGR between now and the end of the decade.

BIP has robust capacity to fund growth, as it recently filed in April to sell 170 million limited partnership units. Investors should note that this is a shelf offering and does not mean an immediate sale. BIP also has other levers to fund growth including capital recycling, which is expected to generate $2 billion worth of proceeds this year.

Meanwhile, BIP carries a BBB+ investment grade credit rating and has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5x. I would expect for the leverage ratio to trend towards the 6.0x level over time, through a combination of EBITDA growth and asset recycling through gains on portfolio exits with proceeds deployed toward higher-yielding assets.

Lastly, I continue to see value in BIP at the current price of $27.14 with a Price-to-Cash Flow ratio of just 3.1x, sitting below the 3.6x P/CF ratio from when I last visited the stock in February when it was trading at $31.78 per unit. As such, with my ‘Buy’ thesis around the stock being unchanged considering BIP’s inflation-protected asset base, I view it as being a better ‘Buy’ than before with it being the top pick in the Brookfield family.

Also, as shown below, BIP trades at a meaningful discount to its cousin, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which is also managed by BAM, and which carries a P/CF ratio of 5.5x.

BIP vs. BEP P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

Philip Morris carries risks from government regulation, which includes unforeseen rules on both smokables and reduced risk products. PM also carries currency risk, as its earnings and dividends are reported in U.S. dollars whereas it gets the majority of its revenues from overseas. Lastly, PM will need to make continued headway in paying down its debt after levering up the balance sheet for the Swedish Match acquisition.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is externally-managed, which may result in conflicts of interest. Also, its leverage ratio is higher than what I’d like to see for the current interest rate environment. Moreover, there the partnership structures adds complexity to tax filings, and as such, some investors may want to consider the C-Corp version (BIPC).

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed this piece about two stocks that give investors the best of both worlds in growth and a high yield. Both are trading at attractive valuations and appear to be overlooked by a market that’s chasing only growth. As such, investors with a longer time horizon could potentially be richly rewarded for layering into these positions at their current discounted prices.