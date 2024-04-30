Nikada

Introduction

I’ve been following Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) closely and in January, I wrote a bearish article about the company on SA in which I said that organic growth and free cash flow were likely to continue to be underwhelming. In my view, this is a good time to revisit Mama's Creations as the company released its Q4 FY24 financial results on April 24. In my view, the results were weak and the increase in the market valuation of the company to over $220 million over the following days is unjustified. While revenues rose by 17.1% year on year, the increase can be attributed to the acquisition of deli prepared food sales agent Chef Inspirational Foods (CIF). In addition, operating income inched up by 3.7% as selling, general and administrative soared to $5.7 million. I’m keeping my rating on Mama's Creations’ stock at strong sell. Let’s review.

Introduction to the business

If you're not familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. Mama's Creations was founded in 2010 and is involved in the manufacturing and sale of all-natural specialty prepared refrigerated foods including beef and turkey meatballs, meat loafs, and pasta entrees. The company’s products are mainly sold to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and they can be found across more than 8,400 stores across the USA. They are especially popular with women in the 45-54 age group and the majority of the sales of Mama's Creations come from the MidAtlantic and Southeast regions.

The company has two manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and New York. The one in New Jersey has an area of 30,000 square feet and is undergoing expansion despite being utilized at about 60%. The one in New York, in turn, has an area of 22,000 square feet and Mama's Creations says it provides it with flexibility to offer a variety of pre-packed options as well as bulk packaged products which can be re-packed at store level (slide 13 of the May 2024 corporate presentation). The company has an asset-light business model and its total assets stood at just $45.1 million as of January 2024. This figure included $11 million in cash.

In July 2022, Mama's Creations hired Adam Michaels as CEO and the company has embarked on an efficiency improvement strategy since then. Also, Mama's Creations bought the 76% it still did not own in CIF in June 2023 for $3.65 million. The efficiency improvement measures have been a resounding success as the gross margin of the business has almost tripled compared to Q2 FY23.

Mama's Creations believes there is still some room for improvement for its margins as it states in its latest corporate presentation that the gross margin has the potential to steadily move into the low 30% range over the long-term while the adjusted EBITDA margin could be in the teens percentage range (slide 17).

The Q4 FY24 financial results

Looking at the Q4 FY24 financial results, we can see that net sales went up by 17.1% year on year to $26.7 million while the gross profit margin improved to 29.3% from 28.2% a year earlier. However, I think the entire revenue growth likely came from the acquisition of CIF as the latter was generating quarterly revenues of around $8.2 million before the transaction. Considering the sales of Mama's Creations grew by just $3.9 million in absolute terms, this is concerning. In addition, I was expecting a higher gross margin for Q4 FY24. Back in June 2023, Mama's Creations said that CIF could immediately boost its gross margin by 1-2% and this doesn’t seem to be happening. Another red flag here is that the acquisition of CIF doesn’t seem to be bringing notable synergies as selling, general and administrative were equal to 21.4% of net sales in Q4 FY24 compared to 19.7% a year earlier. This pushed the increase in the operating income down to just 3.7%.

Looking at the balance sheet, I’m concerned that the tangible book value was only $6 million at the end of January and the net debt came in at $2.1 million. This puts the tangible book value per share at just $0.16.

Future of the company

According to Mama's Creations' corporate presentation, the company aims to become a $1 billion deli solutions provider through organic growth as well as acquisitions (slide 16). It’s an ambitious goal considering FY24 net sales were just $103.3 million and organic growth seems to be lacking. Also, the company has made just one acquisition since Michaels took over as CEO. In my view, Mama's Creations seems to be struggling with organic growth and I expect this to continue in the future. In my view, FY25 net sales could decline if there are no acquisitions in the coming few months. And if the company makes one or two large M&A deals in the coming months to keep its growth momentum, I think this could result in significant stock dilution due to the weak balance sheet.

Valuation

As you can see from the chart below, Mama's Creations is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.5x. While the ratio has often been higher in the past few years, such a level is typically associated with companies with high growth in terms of revenue per share and this hasn’t been the case here since Michaels came on board. For comparison, mature food companies such as Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are trading at around half the EV/EBITDA of Mama's Creations.

In my view, Mama's Creations is overvalued due to the organic growth issues and I think that short selling seems viable considering data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate is just 0.50% as of the time of writing. In addition, short sellers can hedge the risk through call options and the February 2025 ones with a strike price of $5.00 don’t look expensive.

The short squeeze risk is low as the short interest is only 1.67% of the float and it takes less than a day to cover.

Looking at the upside risks, I think the major one is that the market valuations of microcap companies can soar for spurious and unknown reasons. In my view, the share price of Mama's Creations seems to be driven by unrealistic expectations that the company can achieve its goal of $1 billion in sales in a few years' time, which seems highly unlikely at this point in light of the weak balance sheet and lack of organic growth.

Investor takeaway

The net sales growth of Mama's Creations in Q4 FY24 seems to be coming from the addition of CIF and I find it disappointing that this acquisition hasn’t resulted in a notable improvement in operating margins. Mama's Creations is now valued at over 20x EV/EBITDA, which I think is unjustified for a company with organic growth issues. If the company accelerates inorganic growth, this is likely to result in significant stock dilution due to the weak balance sheet. In my view, short selling seems viable here due to the low short borrow fee rate and relatively cheap call options. That being said, it could be best for risk averse investors to avoid Mama's Creations’ stock.