JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As most people reading this already know, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) tanked after their Q1 earnings report. It is a somewhat irrational reaction.

Reading the articles after the earnings indicated it was primarily due to soft Q2 guidance, which was projected by Intel to be between $12.5 to $13.5 billion. Apparently, analysts were expecting $13.6 billion, on average. Given Intel also indicated the company was very confident it would increase revenue every quarter for the year, and Q1 came in at $12.7 billion, the real number is $12.8 to $13.5 billion. So, it will come in less than 4% than projected. That's not a big deal, and is essentially irrelevant in the scheme of things.

When a company is trading as inexpensively as Intel, there are going to be problems, and questions. That's why it's so cheap. Intel has a lot of problems, but the light Q2 is the least of its worries, and based on the earnings call, does not indicate any new fundamental problems.

Intel problems and unanswered questions

One of my biggest concerns involves China, and Intel's dependence on revenue from that country. Currently, China accounts for around 27% of Intel's revenue, and everything points to that market getting more difficult as time moves forward. As the geopolitical situation continues to involve greater antipathy between China and its neighbors, American interests in this region necessarily strain both political and economic relationships. Naturally, this has economic consequences to Intel (among many others) which are significant and relevant. It is very unlikely China will soften its position towards Taiwan, and even less likely the United States will acquiesce in China forcibly taking Taiwan. Although actual war would likely be disastrous to China, for many reasons, the rivalry between the United States and its allies, and China, seems likely to continue and intensify. It's already having a significant impact to many technology companies.

Currently, the United States has already put several limitations on technology that can be sent to China, although it does not directly impact Intel very much. However, an obvious consequence of this is China's desire to become less dependent on external technology. The country is already limiting what government can purchase, and now is pressuring telecommunication companies to move to processor technology developed in China. China is dumping a lot of money in their chip industry, and although they are way behind, this is a clear competitor to Intel moving forward, given the level of authority the Chinese government can exercise.

I don't see an off-ramp for the deteriorating Chinese-American relations, but can definitely see things getting worse and worse, as is the current path. This is a big exposure for Intel.

Another problem for Intel is the nature of the server market changing. Significantly, cloud providers are relatively much more powerful now, and have more choices that make sense. If we go back in time, there's no chance Microsoft or Google would make their own processors say 15 years ago, but with them running these huge server farms in the cloud, suddenly it makes economic sense. And customers that would never have considered non-x86 processors are largely insulated from any effects of this by the cloud provider. Now Intel has to battle not only with AMD (AMD), IBM (IBM), etc..., they have to compete with their own customer's designs. This is pretty significant. At the very least, it will force Intel to be much more careful with pricing. At the worst, if Intel doesn't have compelling products, the situation is going to be far worse than it has been. If one considers Intel server processors have not been very competitive for several years, and it's still the dominant server processor maker, it is easy to see where this will be much worse for the company going forward. Thankfully for Intel, the latest products have improved its competitive situation, and with two new designs on a new node out this year, this could improve even further.

However, what do we know about these new processors? Not enough. What do we know about the new node? Not enough. I recently wrote an article about Intel's foundry situation, so I will just summarize what's relevant here. Intel 4 is a dud, Intel 3 is what Intel's next server processors will be made on, and is very closely related to Intel 4, but improved. It better be improved a lot though, since Intel 4 does not have very attractive power characteristics, or performance characteristics based on the only products we see made on it (Intel's Meteor Lake processors). Also, Intel is not making any laptop or desktop chips on Intel 3, and talks almost entirely about the 18A process. None of this makes me believe Intel 3 is going to be a very good process node. This casts doubt as to whether Sierra Forest (which is a new type of Intel server processor with a lot of very small, power efficient cores), or Granite Rapids (a more traditional server Intel processor) will be exceptional parts. Of course, it is possible I am being overly pessimistic, since we have no real world information on Intel 3 based parts.

Another reason for my pessimism on Granite Rapids is, the architecture is very likely the same as the current parts, Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids. I say this because Meteor Lake is, and since it's on Intel 4, it would be very easy to move to Intel 3. Would Intel put a brand new architecture on Intel 3 for server parts? No way. It's way too expensive. The next architecture will be on Intel 20A, which is the sibling to Intel 18A. Moving from Intel 4 to Intel 3 is very easy, moving from Intel 3 to Intel 20A is much more expensive, and time consuming, so it's very unlikely Intel would introduce a new architecture on Intel 3 when there are no client parts to be made on it.

I should point out, however, that server parts benefit much from a superior process technology than client parts. For example, Intel 7 is excellent for desktop parts, despite it having poor density and not being power efficient. The performance is the best in the world, and that matters a lot in that segment. For servers? Workloads are more throughput based, and they do not perform (or need to) as well on single-threaded tasks. Power use is a huge concern with server parts as well, and efficiency is extremely important. On top of this, Intel 4 (and thus Intel 3) is far more dense than Intel 7 (which Intel currently uses for server parts), and this allows for more cores, or more cache, etc..., which do improve the characteristics of the part. So, Granite Rapids is very unlikely to be new architecture, but it still should be a solid improvement over current parts based on the Intel 7 process node.

Even with all these negatives, I still feel Intel is a steal at these prices.

Things to like about Intel

A lot of people seem to think Intel made a mistake by being so aggressive in becoming a foundry service for external customers. Or keeping the foundry as part of the company. The first part I agree with, but only in the sense they were too aggressive; it seems they overestimated the interest companies would have, and did not correctly gauge the time it would take to gain the trust of companies that have had working relationships with other fabs. But, it had to happen, or they would have to split the company at some point, since keeping fabs is getting more expensive, not only in developing nodes, but also building out and updating factories.

Intel has a huge advantage is owning their own foundry, in that they can work very closely with their design groups, and also designing for their own fabs gives them an early view of potential problems that could impact external customers. It also allows them to custom build processors for other companies based on their own IP blocks, saving their potential customer a lot of time, and development costs. It also allows Intel to play in a huge addressable market, even those they don't develop processors for.

Currently, we see the huge negatives of it, as Intel transitions to this new model, and pays the enormous costs related to it, with no benefit. This had to happen, and when it happened, it would make their earnings look really bad, and their fabs look like colossal money pits. On top of this, design decisions made long before Pat Gelsinger got there are hurting the company, like moving to EUV very late, which makes their current Intel 7 process very expensive.

But, everything is going better than possibly could be expected. Their nodes are ahead of schedule, particularly with regards to 18A. Intel 4 is in high volume production, and products based on Intel 3 are ramping up. The 18A node was moved up around six months from initial expectations, and is the first node Intel will be getting significant interest in from external customers, like Microsoft.

So what is everyone complaining about? They didn't know this was a period the company would go through? How could they not? It was completely predictable.

Not that this makes Intel a sure fire winner in the foundry business, at all. I went over this in my prior article. My point is merely everything is going as well as could have been expected, if not better. And there is opportunity.

One only needs to look at TSMC (TSM) and see their market capitalization to see how much a pure play fab can be worth. Intel has a much bigger upside, although clearly they will not match TSMC as a foundry any time soon. They don't have to, to be worth more, since they sell many products they design, not just make.

Additionally, we know from the earnings report Intel's client group did very well in Q1, and was up significantly from the prior year. This is even more positive when one considers the company could not make all the Meteor Lake CPUs the market demanded due to limitations in their ability to package the chips. As they work to alleviate this situation, the situation should improve. This is also supported by Intel estimating the number of AI PCs sold this year will be higher than their previous estimates.

Intel also confirmed products based on the 18A process node were on schedule for release in 2025.

So, what was so bad? The earnings was very positive, with a largely unimportant blip, for long-term investors. Everything is on track, they added another major customer to 18A, their new mobile chips are selling better than expected, and their newest server products are going to be released this quarter and next. Weird how this was bad.

So, all is sunny for Intel? No. There are still a lot of unknowns. Clients seem safe, with Intel around 80% market share and not showing any signs of change. Servers are still weak, and although Intel has improved its competitive situation, we don't know if Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids will tip them to a favorable situation. I doubt it.

And although Intel is doing well with keeping their nodes on time, at best the uptake will be slow and deliberate. We also do not know just how good they will be. Although we see the Gaudi line of AI accelerators gaining some interest, Intel currently estimates it will have sales of $500 million in the second half of this year. It is progress, but hardly spectacular.

Primarily, there's nothing in the earnings that makes me less likely to buy, and a few things that make more likely. I feel very strongly the opportunities they have are enormous, and by all indications the company's execution has been very good, but there are still so many unanswered questions many will feel this stock is a bit risky. But isn't that always the case when a company is trading at such low valuations? There has to be something keeping people from going all in, and as investors, we have to decide what's important and what is not. A company with Intel's enormous development talent, software capability, coupled with a competitive foundry service offers so many advantages and opportunities, I find it impossible to ignore. But it is a long-term play, and has been. In the short term, I wouldn't know which way to go.