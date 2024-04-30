RIV Capital Inc. (CNPOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCPK:CNPOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Totzke – Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Matt Mundy – Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel
Eddie Lucarelli – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to RIV Capital’s Earnings Conference Call for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023. I’m joined this morning by Mike Totzke, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Matt Mundy, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel; and Eddie Lucarelli, Chief Financial Officer.

As stated in the press release issued on August 22, the company has changed its fiscal year end from March 31st to December 31st. RIV Capital’s fiscal year will be comprised of three quarters for a total of nine months beginning on April 1, 2023. As such, the results of the three month period ended December 31, 2023 will be described as the fourth calendar quarter of 2023 throughout today’s call and results for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 will be described as fiscal year 2023. For your convenience, the press release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements for the three month and nine month periods ended December 31, 2023 are available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.rivcapital.com as well as on SEDAR.

Before we start, please note that remarks on this conference call may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws about RIV Capital, its investors and Etain, current and future plans, expectations, intentions, financial results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events trends or developments. To the extent, any forward-looking information contained in the remarks constitutes financial outlook. This information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and you should not place undue reliance on such financial outlook.

