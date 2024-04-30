Steven_Kriemadis/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN:CA) is a relatively low-risk way to invest in a Canadian office recovery based on its strong balance sheet, high-quality assets, and solid management.

(All dollar amounts in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Introduction

Allied Properties REIT was founded by Michael Emory in 2002 and debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange the next year.

The company first focused on Class I workspace, office space converted from light industrial use. This type of real estate featured things like high ceilings, natural light, exposed structural frames, interior brick, and hardwood floors. They were also generally in well-located areas of the city, close to downtown cores.

Allied identified that larger numbers of Canadians were embracing a downtown lifestyle. These folks were attracted to things like an easy commute, proximity to amenities like restaurants and bars, a car-free lifestyle, and being surrounded by people with similar interests.

Over the years, Allied has pivoted from focusing on Class I workspace to something a little more broad. The business eventually grew to encompass three main types of assets:

Class I workspace

Network-dense urban data centres in Toronto

Mixed-use developments (usually with retail on the bottom and office on top)

The data centres have since been sold (more on that later), meaning the company's assets now consist of Class I workspaces and mixed-use assets located in or near the downtown cores of Canada's largest cities.

After more than two decades of steady growth, Allied has emerged as one of Canada's largest publicly-traded office REITs with a market cap of more than $2B. It owns 201 properties spread over six major Canadian markets, spanning nearly 15M square feet. Together, Allied values these assets at $8.5B.

Allied investor presentation

More than 40% of Allied's space is located in Montreal, with Toronto coming in at a close second. It has a smattering of other assets located across the country, but these only account for approximately 15% of net operating income (NOI). Allied is primarily a Toronto and Montreal play.

Allied investor presentation

Up until COVID-19 hit the office market, Allied was an immense success story. Total assets grew from $128M at the time of the company's IPO to $9.4B at the end of 2020. That's a compound growth rate of more than 20% annually.

Shareholders enjoyed returns that consistently beat the S&P TSX Total Returns Index. Even though Allied is down more than 70% compared to its early-2020 highs, the stock still delivered market beating returns from the IPO through the end of 2023.

Allied investor presentation

Latest developments

Allied has been relatively busy in the last few years, both buying up assets and progressing on its development program.

Let's start on the M&A front. Allied paid $794M for six office towers from Choice Properties in 2021, a deal that allowed Choice to focus on its retail and industrial assets. Allied paid for these assets by issuing 11.8M class-B units to Choice at $50.30 per unit and through a $200M promissory note.

Three of the properties were located in Toronto, two in Vancouver, and one in Montreal.

Allied has also been consolidating its ownership stake in various projects it co-owns with real estate developer Westbank. It sold its stake in the commercial portion of mixed-use Calgary development TELUS Sky to TELUS, which then sold its stake in the residential part of that development back to Allied and Westbank. The end result is TELUS owns 100% of the commercial space and the Allied/Westbank partnership owns 100% of the residential space.

Allied also bought out Westbank's interest in two properties located in Toronto and Vancouver. It converted a $130.5M loan into a 90% ownership stake in the Vancouver property, valuing the property at $395M. It increased its ownership stake of the Toronto property to 95% by converting the remaining $67.5M balance Westbank owed on a loan against the property to equity, plus it paid Westbank $36.3M.

Besides making various acquisitions, Allied has been making progress on its development program. It's largest project is The Well, a 50/50 partnership with RioCan. Located in Downtown Toronto, The Well consists of 1.2M square feet of office space, 320,000 square feet of retail and food service, and some 1,700 rental suites. Some 98% of the office space in The Well has been leased, and the whole project will be complete and generating rental income this quarter.

Allied also has various other development projects on the go, which will add to the bottom line as they're completed.

Here's a snapshot of the development portfolio as of December 31st, 2023:

Allied Investor Presentation

Although Allied's balance sheet wasn't in particularly bad shape, the company made the decision to fortify it by selling its data centre portfolio. This portfolio -- consisting of three properties in Downtown Toronto -- was sold for $1.35B to KDDI Canada, the local arm of a Japanese telecom operator. Allied used about half the proceeds to pay back its variable rate unsecured credit facility, an additional $249M to pay various secured loans, and the rest to fund its development and upgrade activity through 2024.

This deal significantly improved Allied's balance sheet, knocking its debt-to-assets ratio down to 34.7% by the end of 2023. It also took away much of the uncertainty surrounding how the company would finance its development program, which was a big question mark.

Outlook

Like every other office REIT in North America, Allied is in a waiting game. Employees are slowly trickling back to the office, but will it be enough to make up for the many organizations that have moved to a permanent work from home model? There's also a potential Canadian recession that could impact office rents.

Allied's occupancy stood at 87.3% at the end of 2023 if you count property that was already leased, but the tenant hadn't yet moved in. Occupancy was 86.4% if you just count the occupied area. This compares to the 90% range at the end of 2021 and 2022.

Allied also has 7.1% of its space coming up for renewal in 2024 and an additional 9.9% of its space coming up for renewal in 2025. If tenants renew -- which certainly isn't guaranteed -- it doesn't appear Allied can count on much in terms of rental spreads. Current charged rents are pretty close to the market rate, and the tenants are in the driver's seat today. Not the landlord.

Allied Properties REIT 2023 annual report

Allied also has a pretty significant debt cliff coming up in 2025 and 2026. It owes a total of $3.3B in debt with approximately $1.5B coming due over the next three years. 2026 looks particularly ominous with the debt coming due that year featuring an interest rate of just 2.28%.

Here's a closer look at Allied's upcoming debt maturities. From the 2023 annual report:

Allied 2023 annual report

Potentially higher interest costs and weak leasing spreads will be at least partially offset by increased earnings from both Allied's development program and the assets it just picked up from Westbank. Allied should also get some relief if interest rates in Canada start marching lower -- although that's far from guaranteed.

Put it all together, and analysts project largely flat earnings over the next couple of years. The nine analysts that cover Allied have a consensus estimate for $2.26 per share in FFO in 2024, increasing ever so slightly to $2.27 per share in 2025. In short, it looks like estimates predict the growth from developments adding to the bottom line will be enough to offset any weakness in existing assets, but only barely.

Is the 10.5% distribution safe?

Many investors are interested in Allied primarily because it has one of the most generous distributions in the market today. The current yield is 10.5%, which would provide a satisfactory return for many without a nickel of capital appreciation.

I'd recommend a little bit of caution here, however.

As it stands today, Allied looks like it can afford the distribution. Forward FFO is expected to be $2.26 per share; meanwhile, Allied pays a $1.80 per share distribution. That works out to a payout ratio of approximately 80%.

However, there are a number of paths that could end with Allied cutting its distribution.

The most obvious one is the company can't lease any of the upcoming renewal space, which would most obviously hurt the bottom line. A quick examination of the leasing portion of Allied's website does show the company is marketing space available in 2024 and 2025, indicating tenants have already told the company they plan on leaving.

Allied also has all that debt due in 2025 and 2026 and could make the decision to cut the distribution in order to pay down some of that debt rather than refinancing. This makes more sense if interest rates stay elevated throughout 2024.

With the data centre sale in 2023, Allied has made it pretty clear management values balance sheet strength.

Finally, many of Allied's office REIT peers in Canada have already cut their distributions. Dream Office REIT cut its payout by 50% earlier this year, while smaller peers Slate Office REIT and True North Commercial REIT have effectively cut their distributions to zero.

The action in the rest of the sector makes a distribution cut much easier to stomach. I doubt it would surprise many if Allied joined the club.

Why this analyst is still bullish

Many investors want nothing to do with Allied based on its upcoming debt renewal cliff, its precarious distribution, and a general sense of bearishness around office space in North America.

This analyst is the first to admit those are issues, but I still think Allied is the best way to play an office recovery in Canada.

Let's talk first about valuation. Allied trades at just 7.5x, 2024's expected FFO. That's incredibly cheap. That valuation gives us a nice margin of safety, just in case earnings aren't quite as robust as analysts expect.

Secondly, Allied has a great balance sheet which was further buoyed by the data centre sale. Yes, it does have approximately $1.5B of debt that needs to be renewed in the next three years, but lenders should respect the strength in the balance sheet when it comes time to discuss financing terms.

Balance sheet strength is especially important when we don't know when office will bottom and start to recover. It could be in 2024 -- or it could be in 2028. Allied's strong balance sheet helps give it time.

Allied's portfolio is also excellent. Class I office space is interesting, unique, and should have more strength than traditional, boring office towers. In addition, Allied's focus on the downtown core of major Canadian cities should end up performing much better than suburban office space in somewhere like Winnipeg.

The bottom line

I'm the first to admit an investment in Allied Properties REIT could be viewed as a risky one. The future of office space in Canada is still incredibly uncertain. The company has to refinance a bunch of debt soon. The distribution could be cut. And, ultimately, it's unlikely the stock will move much without interest rates being cut.

But, I think Allied is the best way to invest in a longer-term recovery in an incredibly cheap asset class. It has the balance sheet strength to weather years-long weakness in the sector, conservatively focused management, and a distribution that should be sustainable throughout it all.

Plus, the incredibly generous 10.5% distribution should be safe.

This analyst is long but in a small more speculative way. It's approximately 1% of my portfolio.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.