Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by ongoing earnings momentum. The global cement giant has benefited from higher pricing, working to balance softer trends in volume amid an uneven global demand backdrop.

We covered the stock last year, noting the company's impressive financial execution supporting a bullish view. The update today acknowledges what remains solid fundamentals while turning more cautious toward shares trading near a three-year-high.

In our view, Cemex faces the challenge of continuing to push pricing against weaker trends in volume. Limited upside in margins and slowing growth could pressure CX from current levels, with more volatility going forward.

CX Earnings Recap

CX Q1 earnings per America Depositary shares (EPADS) of $0.17, was up 13% from $0.13 in the prior year quarter. Revenue of $4.1 billion climbed by 2.5% year-over-year but was flat on a comparable like-to-like basis (l-t-l), which adjusts for FX variations and the impact of acquisitions.

Similarly, the 5% increase in operating EBITDA to $772 million saw a smaller 2% gain on the l-t-l metric. Lower energy prices and easing input costs have helped the EBITDA margin expand for four consecutive quarters, reaching 18.7% in Q1 from 18.2% in Q1 2023.

We mentioned higher pricing has been a key part of the story. The consolidated pricing for cement and aggregates are both up 4% y/y, while ready-mix has seen a 6% increase.

This has been achieved even as consolidated volumes are down over the same period across the three key product segments. The weakness was evident in the traditionally higher-margin ready-mix business, posting a -12% volume decline over the past year.

By region, trends in Mexico have been a strong point, driven by large infrastructure programs in the country. On the other hand, sales were down in the U.S. during Q1, with the company citing poor weather incrementally impacting operations.

The company ended the quarter with $476 million in cash and cash equivalents against $7.8 billion in total debt. Considering approximately $3.5 billion in EBITDA over the last twelve months, a net leverage ratio of around 2.2x is stable in our opinion.

What's Next for CX?

Our takeaway is that there has been a slowdown in the financial momentum compared to a bigger jump in profitability during the second half of 2023. Following the big pricing increases implemented last year, the sequential pace has slowed, with the question mark being how much higher pricing the company's core markets can sustain.

Ultimately, the key for Cemex will be to see a rebound in volumes, which could prove to be difficult considering the environment of high interest rates, pushing back on industrial production and major development projects.

Management is a bit more optimistic, under the assumption that economic conditions remain resilient while eyeing the possibility of Fed interest rate cuts in the U.S. as a catalyst for an uptick in construction activity.

That was the message from the latest earnings conference call, where the company also noted that volumes will come up against easier year-over-year comps.

Still, the expectation is for 2024 EBITDA growth in the "low- to mid-single digit" range, primarily capturing ongoing declines in energy costs with the tailwind of recent pricing initiatives leaves a lot to be desired.

From the stock price chart, CX has pulled back from a recent high above $9.00, testing a level last reached in 2021. We're not convinced the near-term outlook here is strong enough to carry shares higher.

The trends that defined Cemex in 2023 being its ability to increase pricing and expand margins may have run its course, with the market now waiting to see underlying demand trends pick up.

As it relates to valuation, CX is trading at around 5x management's 2024 EBITDA guidance. This is a reasonable earnings premium for any company but consistent with Cemex's historical average for the metric. We'd like to see stronger top-line growth and accelerating free cash flow to justify an expansion of valuation multiples.

Final Thoughts

We rate CX as a hold, with a price target of $9.00 per share, reflecting fair value in the current market environment. Factors including the recent uptick in energy prices and an expectation that interest rates will remain elevated for longer add a layer of uncertainty that may limit the near-term upside in the stock.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the trends in volumes, margins, and cash flow. The main risk to consider would be a scenario where economic conditions in the U.S. or globally deteriorate, pressuring cement demand and forcing a reassessment of the earnings outlook.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.