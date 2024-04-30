Wall Street Breakfast: Merger Mayhem

Merger mayhem

On a momentous day for Paramount Global (PARAA), its lead suitor Skydance Media has come up with a deal sweetener in the guise of $3B more in cash for debt retirement or buybacks. That's meant to mollify holders of Paramount's nonvoting stock (PARA), who increasingly pushed back against the original deal that would've favored controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and her family company National Amusements by awarding her a hefty premium compared to common shareholders.



Merger fallout: Skydance's original offer caused major pushback from Paramount shareholders, as well as its CEO Bob Bakish, as the proposed merger would've benefited Redstone at their expense. Bakish was ousted on Monday, and has been replaced by an "Office of the CEO" - consisting of CBS CEO George Cheeks; Chris McCarthy, CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks; and Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. Barclays called the new management structure "unusual," saying it would likely "complicate execution further in an already challenged environment." PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said the new arrangement "looks like a car crash with clear divisions among key stakeholders."



Earnings review: Paramount's shares initially gained AH on Monday as the company slashed losses and boosted adjusted operating income despite reporting revenue just short of expectations. However, its class A stock (PARAA) later reversed course to trade 4.5% lower, while its class B shares (PARA) pared gains to rise 0.4%. This was likely a result of the company dampening hopes of updates on its merger talks by saying it wouldn't take questions on the earnings call.



What's next? Paramount's special committee has likely shifted its focus to how $3B in cash in the sweetened deal should be spent - with non-voting shareholders naturally preferring stock buybacks, while Skydance would love for it to be spent retiring debt. Paramount will be engaged in exclusive talks with Skydance until May 3, though a rival deal from Apollo Global (APO) joined by Sony (SONY) - reportedly $26B in cash - is waiting in the wings. Investing Group Leader Stone Fox Capital earlier this month had warned of the risks of Paramount's controlling shareholders pushing for a sub-par deal. (37 comments)

Coal phaseout

Energy ministers from the G7 countries have reportedly reached an agreement to set a target date of 2035 for shutting down their coal-fired power plants. Andrew Bowie, the U.K.'s minister for nuclear and renewables, described the agreement reached at this week's G7 ministers meeting in Turin, Italy, as "historic." While the outlines of a deal were reached on Monday, details are expected to be formally announced by ministers after the final day of meetings on Tuesday. An agreement on coal would mark a significant step in the direction indicated in last year's COP28 summit to phase out fossil fuels. Last week, the U.S. issued sweeping new rules to crack down on power plant pollution. (45 comments)

Illegal data sharing

The Federal Communications Commission has fined the largest U.S. wireless carriers - T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint, AT&T (T), and Verizon (VZ) - nearly $200M for illegally sharing access to customers’ location data. The fines were first proposed by the FCC in February 2020 over the companies' failure to protect consumers' location information. According to the FCC's investigation, each carrier sold access to its customers’ location information to aggregators, which then resold access to this data to third-party location-based service providers. All of the wireless carriers are expected to appeal the regulator's decision. (24 comments)

NBC pitch

Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal has pitched paying an average of around $2.5B a year to air National Basketball Association games, as the firm contends with Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) TNT for the broadcasting rights. Warner paid an average of $1.2B under its current NBA broadcast deal, but failed to finalize a new contract before an exclusive negotiating window expired, allowing NBC to make an offer. Disney (DIS), the NBA's other major TV partner, is expected to pay an average of around $2.6B to renew its deal, up from about $1.5B a year currently. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) has reached a framework for an NBA streaming deal similar to the one it has with NFL. (12 comments)