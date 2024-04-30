After A Rally, Stocks Will Be Set Up For A Decline (Technical Analysis)

Apr. 30, 2024 6:08 AM ETDIA, IWM, IYT, QQQ, SPY
BullBear Trading profile picture
BullBear Trading
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • I predict that the recent B-wave rally in the market has likely reached its peak and a C-wave decline is expected.
  • Technical signs and a decrease in rate cut projections suggest that the top of the rally has been reached.
  • Traders should consider lightening up positions and preparing for a potential buying opportunity during the C-wave dip.

Stock market depression concept

Rasi Bhadramani

As regular readers of the BullBear Market Report know, I have been expecting to see a B-wave high in a largely sideways long-term formation. It seems to me that chances are fairly high that we have seen the top

This article was written by

BullBear Trading profile picture
BullBear Trading
1.07K Followers
Steven Vincent has been studying and trading the markets since 1998 and is a member of the Market Technicians Association. He is proprietor of BullBear Trading which provides market technical analysis, timing and guidance to subscribers. He focuses on intermediate to long term swing trading. When he is not charting and analyzing the markets he teaches Yoga and meditation in Los Angeles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
IYT--
iShares Transportation Average ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News