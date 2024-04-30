ryasick

Closed-end funds don't get much attention relative to mutual funds and ETFs, but they are an interesting part of the investment landscape to consider. What are closed-end funds? A closed-end fund (CEF) distinguishes itself as an investment vehicle by maintaining a constant share quantity, in contrast to open-end funds that can freely issue or buy back their shares based on investor demand. These shares are publicly traded on stock exchanges, allowing them to be bought and sold by investors similarly to how stocks are. This unchanging share structure allows portfolio managers to pursue long-term investment goals without the distraction of managing incoming and outgoing capital due to shareholder transactions. Nonetheless, it also leads to the possibility of CEFs being valued above or below their actual net asset value in the market, influenced by the shifting tides of investor interest and overall market outlook. This aspect of CEFs presents both potential rewards and risks, positioning them as an interesting option for investors aiming for portfolio diversification or targeting specific sectors of the market.

How one goes about identifying which closed-end funds to consider isn't easy, but there are ETFs like the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) that can do that for you. PCEF is an investment fund developed based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index. Ideally, the fund will allocate at least 90% of its total assets to the securities of funds included in the Index. PCEF operates as a "fund-of-funds" since it channels its assets into the common shares of funds within the Index, rather than individual securities. The Index consists of closed-end funds that invest in taxable investment-grade fixed-income securities, taxable high yield fixed-income securities, and others that utilize an equity option writing strategy. Both the Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.

A Close Look at ETF Holdings

PCEF's investment strategy is noteworthy due to its unique holdings. As a fund-of-funds, PCEF diversifies its portfolio by investing in the common shares of various funds listed on the Index. The top five holdings of the fund are:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund: This fund invests primarily in global equity securities, aiming to provide consistent returns and dividends. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund: This fund seeks high current income through investment in preferred and other income-producing securities. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust: This trust focuses on long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of innovative and high-growth companies. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust: This trust targets long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing in companies in the health sciences sector. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund: This fund aims for capital appreciation and current income, primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks.

No position makes up more than 4.34% of the portfolio. This is highly diversified of course, since each of the CEFs PCEF invests in has its own diverse set of holding.

Unpacking the Sector Composition

When we look through the actual funds PCEF owns, we find a near 50/50 split between stocks and bonds.

The equity portion is value tilted, while the bond categorization is primarily investment grade.

Because the fund is primarily focused on the income side, it shouldn't be surprising to see this have a current yield of about 9.59%. Historically, the yield is high. The challenge, of course, is that high yield does not necessarily translate into high total return.

Comparing PCEF to Peers

When compared to other similar ETFs, PCEF's unique "fund-of-funds" structure sets it apart. Its focus on closed-end funds allows investors to gain exposure to a wide array of assets, such as taxable investment-grade fixed-income securities and high-yield fixed-income securities. Other ETFs might focus on a particular sector or type of security, limiting their diversification. One other popular fund of CEFs is the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS). PCEF has underperformed on a price ratio basis, likely more due to the manager's active selection versus the passive index style of PCEF.

Weighing the Pros and Cons

Investing in PCEF comes with a unique set of advantages and potential pitfalls. On the one hand, the fund's diversified portfolio, which spans across multiple funds and asset classes, can provide investors with broad market exposure. This can potentially mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations.

On the other hand, PCEF could face risks associated with its underlying funds. Market swings might affect target weightings in the underlying funds, leading to possible investment withdrawals at disadvantageous times.

Concluding Thoughts

I think this is a decent fund (although the total return hasn't been terribly impressive for the past several years on rising rates hurting the bond allocations through the CEFs). For those looking for non-traditional investment allocation plays, and who have a thing for CEFs and their associated yields, it's worth considering. Personally, it's not something I'd go into, but I can see the appeal for some investors.