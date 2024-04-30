Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Thesis

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) continued to experience volume decline as it enters 2024, however, at a modest rate. I anticipate the volume should grow in the coming quarters as the bad weather conditions are improving across the U.S. The EMEA region is also showing some improvement as the economic conditions are expected to get better in the region with a possibility of rate cuts. Apart from these, the Mexican region should continue its robust performance going forward, which along with benefits from further price increases should help the company in delivering topline growth in 2024. The margin also looks good as the pricing is offsetting the cost inflation, which should benefit the margin with volume growth in the coming quarters. Overall, the company's longer-term prospects look promising, and considering an attractive valuation, I am staying with the Buy rating.

Q1 2024 Performance

Entering 2024, the challenging demand environment in the EMEA region continues as expected, which along with fewer working days and bad weather conditions resulted in significant volume declines in the region with ready-mix volumes declining 18% year-on-year during the quarter. The U.S. region also experienced volume headwinds across domestic cement and ready-mix categories due to bad weather conditions. Aggregates volume, on the other hand, grew 9% in the U.S. region. The volume scenario in the SCAC region was also more or less similar, as the volume in this region declined in mid-single digits.

CEMEX revenue (Research Wise)

Despite weakness in these regions, the Mexican segment again delivered robust results as the segment's revenue climbed 19.8% to $1.31 billion during the quarters versus the prior year quarters. Volumes in the region were up in mid to high single digits across all the product categories, reflecting healthy construction activity across the region, which helped the company in offsetting the negative impact of volume loss in the rest of the regions. Along with volume growth in Mexico, benefits from the strong pricing performance across all the regions helped the company deliver a topline growth of 2.5% to $4.13 billion as compared to the prior-year quarter.

CEMEX's Volume and Pricing (Company presentation)

While most of the volume was down, strong pricing across all the regions and volume growth in the Mexican region helped the company to continue its margin expansion as the consolidated EBITDA margin grew 50 bps versus the prior year quarters to 18.7% during the first quarter of 2024. Segment-wise, every segment experienced margin expansion except for the EMEA region, which contracted 410 bps to just 7.9% during the quarters due to a significant drop in the Europe region. Mexican margins were strongest at 32% leading the overall margin growth of the company.

Overall, the Q1 '24 results were as expected as I mentioned in my last article on CEMEX, regarding the potential impact of continued weakness in the EMEA segment which single-handedly dragged the overall performance during the quarter.

Outlook

While volume loss continued to be a matter of concern for topline growth, primarily in the EMEA region, the company has seen volumes picking up in the Europe region in the last four to six months. In my opinion, this improvement should continue further as the economic conditions get better with a possibility of interest rate cuts in the region which should support the topline in the coming quarters. The volumes in the U.S., another major region, that currently accounts for approximately 30% should also improve in the quarters ahead as the weather conditions have started to improve which should also impact the overall volume growth positively.

I anticipate that volume recovery in the EMEA and the U.S. region along with strength in the Mexican region driven by improved bagged cement activity and strength in the infrastructure and industrial activity should benefit the company revenue in 2024. Pricing has played a crucial part in sustaining the topline and should continue to drive the topline further. In the U.S., the difficult weather conditions delayed the cement and ready-mix pricing increases to April, which should be reflected in the sales of the upcoming quarters. Also, the company is expected to implement price increase in the rest of the markets as well over the next few months, which should support the topline growth in 2024.

Talking about the Urbanization business, this business continued its robust momentum reaching approximately 12% of total EBITDA. In my opinion, this business should continue to outperform as it is closely aligned to some megatrends rolling out in the global construction industry, including decarbonization, resiliency, circularity, and urbanization. In addition to this, this business also complements all the value offerings and solutions that the company has in cement, ready-mix, and aggregates, highly integrated into those businesses, which should be beneficial for the company in the coming years.

Urbanization Business growth (Company Presentation)

Further, the robust infrastructure and nearshoring activities particularly in the North and Southeast continue to be a key growth driver. Strong contract awards for highways and streets, industrial projects related to onshore and clean energy, and residential recovery in the U.S. should also provide strong visibility regarding demand for the company's product in the coming quarters. Overall, I am optimistic about the growth prospects in infrastructure and commercial construction due to nearshoring trends and funding available under the CHIPS Act, Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and IIJA, which is set to fuel the growth of infrastructure across the region, potentially benefiting the company's revenue in the coming years.

Overall, I remain confident about the company's long-term prospects, as the primary headwind related to weakness in the EMEA region has started to show signs of improvement. Along with volume recovery, favorable pricing should help the company in driving the overall revenue in 2024 and beyond.

Valuation

Since my last article, the company's stock is up approximately 8% reaching a price of $8.2. The CX's stock is still at a discount of approximately 50% to its five-year average and currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 10.54 based on FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $0.79. While compared with the sector median of 15.97, the stock still appears to be at a decent discount.

CX Valuation grade (Seeking Alpha)

The company's revenue growth should improve with expected volume recovery and pricing strength to deliver growth in the mid-single digits in FY24. The company's long-term prospects look intact, with its strong market position and a long-term tailwind in those markets. The margins are also expected to continue their expansion with the help of strong pricing and improving input cost inflation which should further support the bottom-line growth further improving the company's valuation.

EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Risk

The company's profitability has improved significantly in recent quarters, which helped the company in bottom-line expansion. My thesis is built upon the strong margin prospects of the company in the coming years, which should help the company in improving its valuation further. However, if the company's profitability suffers in the future due to continued softness in the EMEA region, the company's profitability might deteriorate, which could potentially lead to poor stock performance in the future.

Conclusion

As we discussed earlier, the company's stock is still trading at a decent discount after my last article, both to its historical levels and its sector median. In my opinion, the company's long-term prospects remain strong with a strong demand environment primarily in the Mexican region which along with strong pricing should drive topline growth. On the other hand, improved input cost inflation and benefits from volume growth should help the company in margin expansion in the coming years. Considering these factors, I am staying with the BUY rating for now.