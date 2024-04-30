China's April Manufacturing PMI Moderated To 50.4 But Still Points To Expansion For A Second Consecutive Month

Apr. 30, 2024 6:45 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.75K Followers

Summary

  • The manufacturing PMI came in broadly in line with our expectations, and new orders remaining in expansion is a positive sign for further industrial activity recovery.
  • Employment was little changed but remained in contraction for the 14th consecutive month, as there continues to be a mismatch between hiring demand and the labour supply.
  • The non-manufacturing PMI disappointed, hitting a 3-month low of 51.2, as new business fell to a 16-month low amid weak consumer activity.

project management institute concept with symbols PMI on wooden blocks

Maks_Lab

By Lynn Song

Manufacturing PMI continues to signal that the recovery in industrial activity will continue into the second quarter

As expected, the April manufacturing PMI of 50.4 showed a slight moderation from March's strong 50.8 read, but remained in expansion

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.75K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News