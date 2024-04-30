Texas Roadhouse: No Debt And Profitable Growth Will Likely Lead To Outperformance

chapin31

Thesis

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is a compounding machine that I believe will continue to outperform the overall market. A combination of a strong balance sheet and a long runway for profitable growth will drive the company to much higher levels. Shareholders will continue to benefit from their shareholder-friendly policy and the relatively lower valuation.

Introduction and Performance

TXRH is a relatively young chain of restaurants operating primarily in the casual dining segment. The business started in 1993 in the United States and today, along with its franchisees, operates 741 restaurants in 49 states and 10 countries outside the United States. The company's chains include 686 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 45 Bubba's 33 restaurants and 10 Jaggers restaurants.

In my opinion, Texas Roadhouse restaurants offer an experience for diners primarily serving steak. This chain has been the original and driving force for the business for the last 20+ years, accounting for the majority of the restaurants. Bubba's 33 chain is 10 years old and the best way I can describe it is a sports bar with good food. Lastly, Jaggers is their fast-casual restaurant and youngest chain, as it has been around for less than 10 years. The food they offer includes burgers, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and fresh salads.

2023 was a stellar year for TXRH as the company grew top and bottom lines, paid down all debt and increased its restaurant units. Revenue grew by 15% year over year to $4.6bn and earnings per share grew by 14.3% to $4.5 per share. Average weekly sales across all brands increased by 10.1% to $144,000 with guest numbers increasing by 5.4%. The company opened 30 new restaurants owned by the business, and franchisees opened another 15 restaurants in 2023. The total number of restaurants operated by TXRH as of the end of December 2023 was 635 with the remaining 106 operated by franchisees. Lastly, management returned $147m in the form of dividends, completed $50m of share buybacks and paid down the remaining $50m of bank debt.

To visualize the top and bottom-line performance, as well as the balance sheet change, we included the below annual charts for the last five years. Following the pandemic impact of 2020 and 2021, TXRH has been growing steadily its revenue and diluted EPS whilst also reducing debt from its balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

A lot of people might be surprised by the idea that a restaurant company like TXRH can outperform the overall market.

As we can see below, TXRH has crashed the market since the company went public in 2004, having three times the total return when compared with the overall market.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, TXRH will continue to outperform the market over the next decade, as the company has a very strong balance sheet and a long runway of profitable growth opportunities.

Strong Balance Sheet

As I mentioned earlier, in 2023 TXRH management has paid down all their debt. As indicated below, management has taken meaningful steps over the years to ensure the balance sheet of the company is one of low-risk given there is no debt. This also will enable management to leverage the balance sheet if at any point they see an appropriate opportunity to do so. As we can see below, management never carried an excessive debt balance and managed to reduce it down to zero before 2020. Given the lockdown and the pandemic, the company borrowed money, however, in a short period they managed to go back down to zero debt as of 2023.

Data by YCharts

What the company is now left with is the leases it has on its restaurants. As of the end of 2023, the company had leases on 480 of its restaurants, with the remaining 155 restaurant properties directly owned. Overall, TXRH has a stellar balance sheet due to no debt which enables management to be more agile and the business to be able to withstand unexpected macro shocks.

Profitable Growth Opportunity

As I mentioned earlier, TXRH has a total of 741 restaurants split into three "brands", Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. In my opinion, TXRH is still a relatively young company and can open many more restaurants before it saturates the market. Back in 2021, data indicated that TXRH was around 7th in the casual dining store count in the United States with the top ranking having 1,578 stores, the second 1,234 stores and the third 1,212 stores. Given the Texas Roadhouse brand has only 686 stores, it is clear that the number can increase much more before they saturate the market. In addition, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers are much smaller brands and can significantly increase their stores from where they are today. For 2024, management indicated that they are expecting around 30 company-owned restaurants and 14 restaurants from franchisees. Overall restaurant units indicate that they have a long runway before the market becomes saturated.

In addition, management is focusing on ensuring that technology helps their restaurants. They offer a digital waitlist and a mobile application. They also started to implement technologies into their kitchens, making them digital kitchens. All of these elements are targeted to improve customer or worker experience and, in my opinion, are key to their continuous success. The digital waitlist and mobile app ensure that people decrease their physical waiting time to dine at these restaurants and make it super easy for people using their mobile to find restaurants, check on waitlists and order. In addition, digital kitchens use digital displays, which essentially enables kitchens to run more efficiently and more calmly. The impact for customers is better service and for workers, this means that they can manage these restaurants better due to greater visibility and more streamlined operations. For shareholders, this leads to more volumes that can be dealt with, hence greater revenues and greater margins due to running these restaurants more efficiently. This will continue as management signalled that approximately 200 existing Texas Roadhouses will be converted to a digital kitchen in 2024 driving the efficiencies of these restaurants.

Lastly, management has proven over and over again that their investments are paying off as they are profitable. As we can see below, return on equity and return on capital invested have been consistently above 16% since 2018 and are growing over time (except for the pandemic due to the lockdowns). These are very strong returns as management is doing a great job in ensuring their investments are profitable.

Data by YCharts

Shareholder Policy and Relative Valuation

In my opinion, TXRH has a very strong shareholder-friendly policy. The company pays dividends and buys back its shares. As we can see below dividend has increased year over year for the last three years increasing the total dividend per share by 83% and the average shares outstanding decreased by 4% for the last three years. Currently, the company offers a forward dividend yield of 1.6% and has a conservative payout ratio of below 50%.

Data by YCharts

From a relative valuation perspective, TXRH is undervalued. Below I compare TXRH valuation with Wingstop Inc. (WING), Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) and Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK).

TXRH WING BROS SHAK Rank P/E GAAP (FWD) 27.8 124.9 98.5 158.2 4th EV/EBIT (FWD) 25.0 83.9 45.3 152.3 4th P/Cash Flow (FWD) 18.0 88.6 49.6 27.3 4th EBITDA Margin (TTM) 11.0% 28.5% 12.3% 9.5% 3rd Return on common equity (TTM) 28.3% NA 0.7% 4.7% 1st Click to enlarge

Overall and as we can see above, TXRH trades at much lower price multiples but offers an average EBITDA margin and the best return on common equity. Hence, I believe TXRH is relatively undervalued.

For completeness, below there is a total return performance chart for all the companies we compared above. WING has outperformed all of them over the last five years, with TXRH coming second. If you are interested in WING check the article I published last month on Seeking Alpha here. In my opinion, TXRH will continue to have a strong total return performance among its peers and relative to the overall market.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Our rating is based on the growth potential we see in TXRH and the fact that management did a great job in building a strong, profitable business. Shareholders should keep an eye on new openings and same-restaurant sales growth to determine if TXRH faces any challenges. Management is reporting first quarter results on the second of May which will provide an update on the progress they made on new openings, technology implementation and same-restaurant sales growth. This will provide shareholders with an indication of whether management is successfully executing in opening new restaurants, installing digital kitchens and navigating the market challenges to continue to grow both revenue and margins.

Even though management did a great job in stepping up to the many challenges they have faced in the past, the macroeconomic conditions remain a challenge for restaurants in my opinion. The most recent inflation report indicated that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index came in above expectations and as a result, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer. This has two implications for TXRH. Higher (PCE) means higher inflation and higher cost of goods, which management will need to pass on to consumers or accept a hit to their margins. In addition, higher interest rates for longer means less disposable income for customers, as mortgages and any other financing will be more expensive. As a result, the macroeconomic environment will remain a challenge for TXRH as customers' disposable income will continue to be squeezed. If margins or volumes decline, this will lead to TXRH stock declining.

Conclusion

As I discussed above, TXRH has a very strong balance sheet with no debt and multiple years of restaurant unit expansion before they saturate the market. Management ensured that the balance sheet has no debt to allow them to be agile, invested profitably in the past with high returns on invested capital and is investing in technology to expand margins as well as to improve customer and workers' experience. TXRH is relatively undervalued and is a buy.