Topline Summary and Update

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is a biotech company specializing in developing a novel targeted therapy against cell adhesion molecules. Their prime target is AML, both newly diagnosed and relapsed. In my most recent article, I highlighted some concerns I had about their cash position, as well as relying too much on getting a drug approval in 2024. However, as the share price has eroded in recent months, this equity is moving into a price point I can't ignore, and I'm upgrading my personal feeling to "Strong Buy." This article is going to outline why I have shifted my position to be even more positive at these levels.

Pipeline Updates

Uproleselan

At this moment, all eyes should be on uproleselan, which has Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations with the US FDA, as well as a smattering of designations in Europe and China. These designations are based on favorable early-stage clinical trial evidence in patients with relapsed/refractory AML.

There is a lot of history on the development of uproleselan that has been covered in my prior articles, as well as StocksnSox, who remains a highly critical reader of GLYC articles, in addition to offering a lot of pontification on the status of uproleselan development.

The main disease target for uproleselan is acute myeloid leukemia, a very poor-prognosis blood cancer that primarily affects elderly patients and is associated with a 5-year survival rate in the ballpark of only 28%. After failing initial treatment, outcomes become even more dismal, and despite the radical improvements we've made in terms of treatment for this disease over the past decade, new options remain a desperate unmet need.

Uproleselan is an inhibitor of E-selectin, a glycoprotein that plays a pivotal role in cell adhesion and signaling and that is understood to contribute to chemotherapy resistance in patients with AML. This agent itself acts as a glycomimetic to disrupt the interaction between E-selectin and its receptor, which should in turn disrupt chemoresistance-driving cell signaling.

Preclinical work established that targeting E-selectin using this agent did not have much activity on its own, but when used in combination with agents like azacitidine, venetoclax, and/or chemotherapy, the cells were rendered sensitive to established therapies. There is also animal evidence suggesting that inhibition of E-selectin can protect against certain chemotherapy-induced side effects like neutropenia and mucositis.

A phase 1/2 study of uproleselan added to chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory AML demonstrated a favorable response rate (41% complete response or complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery; 72% in newly diagnosed patients). In addition, minimal residual disease was eliminated at encouraging rates. Many of these patients were able to proceed to allogeneic transplant after treatment, which remains the only potentially curative option for AML.

From here, the main prospects for uproleselan split off into an NCI-led phase 2/3 study of patients with newly diagnosed AML, and a randomized, phase 3 study in patients with relapsed/refractory disease. In my mind, the phase 3 study is the most interesting and likely near-term catalyst for the company, as a data readout is anticipated in the first half of 2024, which we're well into at this point. It is worth pointing out that there are other, earlier studies in different patient populations, but these are either single institute or remain in phase 1, so they do not weigh as heavily on the company's near-term prospects.

The company indicated that their interim analysis showed patients living longer than historical benchmarks when giving uproleselan, with longer follow-up indicating longer and longer survival now that the study has finalized accrual. An independent data monitoring committee will review the efficacy and safety results of the study after 80% of survival events have occurred. The study was not stopped early at the interim analysis, but this could very well be due to the high statistical threshold that was imposed to limit the impact on the final statistical power of the study (getting data does not come free in the world of clinical trials!).

The median follow-up for the phase 3 trial now exceeds 3 years, which is an unusual length for a trial involving relapsed/refractory AML. They indicated in their most recent earnings call that at the end of March they would proceed with the time-based analysis and begin interpreting data, with a view to present top-line findings in the second quarter 2024.

The earnings call offered various tantalizing bits of data, noting that a "large majority" of patients with relapsed/refractory AML were able to proceed to transplant, which would be an indicator of prolonged survival. The implication here is that there is a relatively unexpected number of patients who are effectively cured of the disease.

A systematic review assessing the treatment options for relapsed/refractory AML found unacceptably low overall survival duration, ranging from 6.2 to 8.7 months among randomized clinical trials. It speaks to the unmet need for this population, as well as the benchmark that should be expected for the uproleselan phase 3 study.

On another note, the NCI-led phase 2/3 trial in newly diagnosed AML was expected to trigger its event-free survival threshold of a median 7 to 11 months back in 2022, and it has not yet reached this point as of the latest earnings report. I'm not one to try and read the tea leaves of "well, median follow-up is so long, so the trial must be positive," since there are many factors that can explain this in one study. However, two studies conducted completely independently showing unusually long time to events...that's not something I can ignore. It does not suggest that something anomalous is happening twice with respect to the long follow up.

Financial Overview

As of their annual report, GLYC held $43.8 million in current assets, including $41.8 in cash and equivalents. Meanwhile, their annual operational expenses reached $39.3 million, and after interest income, the company realized a net loss of $36.9 million for the year.

This places their cash runway at a little over a year from the time of the annual report. GLYC did not provide specific guidance on when they expect the funds to run out in their earnings call, but it goes without saying that a cash raise is going to be needed in the near future. All this comes after issuing around $29 million in common stock throughout 2023.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Uproleselan has 2 late-stage studies on the precipice of reading out

Both their own phase 3 and the NCI-led phase 2/3 studies have the chance to strongly support an application for approval, with long median follow-up giving a pretty loud signal that they're going to read out positive. You can't ask much more of a microcap company, and we're going to find out before the end of summer what the fate of uproleselan is going to be, in my opinion.

Risk - Long follow-up doesn't guarantee trial success

While GLYC and shareholders (including me!) are excited about the prospects of long-term follow-up in the pivotal studies, it's important to remember that there are possible explanations for the long follow-up that do not include prolonged survival. I am reminded of the Northwest Bio story, where the pivotal trial seemed to go on and on forever in a deadly cancer, and charts were made all but guaranteeing completely unprecedented results, only for the final publication to be middling at best.

I am absolutely not saying that's what's going on here, to be clear. I am only saying there is precedent for not counting your chickens before they've hatched. Uproleselan could very well be a game changer, but we do not know before we know. The fact that 2 clinical trials are taking this long is encouraging, but we should respect that something else could be going on.

Risk - The cash clock is ticking

The apparent delay in reporting the phase 3 trial may well be a great sign for uproleselan, but it represents a challenge for GLYC overall. They're quickly approaching a point where a cash raise is in the table if they're going to keep funding operations, and if they are able to follow through with a rolling NDA, that will likely ramp up general and administrative costs.

They need money, and everything is riding on share price acceleration in order to raise funds from a position of strength.

Bottom-Line Summary

At this point, I am becoming more and more convinced of the validity of my statements regarding the likelihood of a 2024 approval for uproleselan. IE, I don't think this drug will be approved in 2024.

But to be frank, I don't really view a drifting approval timeline as opposition to an investment thesis. I had a tentative "Buy" recommendation on the stock at a share price north of $4 when there was a fair amount of momentum in the valuation. Today, the share price has drifted this more into "Strong Buy" territory to me, given what appears to be a fair likelihood of success for uproleselan, despite the silence from GLYC.

Moreover, as far as justifying an investment thesis, a positive phase 3 trial might as well be the same as getting a drug approved, since the market views these biotechs with a long forward-looking bent. If either of its pivotal trials are as positive as the long readout would make them seem, then the valuation ceiling for GLYC is difficult to predict. Easily it would be worth the half billion they were sitting at not long ago, if not reaching into the billions on the speculative potential (especially if you factor in a possible rapid approval for newly diagnosed AML).

At these price points, the downside is quite low, as the market is pricing this equity more in line with an early-stage, "boring" biotech with no real near- or long-term prospects. In fact, GLYC is sitting on a potentially registrational trial, regardless of whether that approval would come in 2024 or 2025. To me, this evidence converges on GLYC being a stock you might be about to miss.

