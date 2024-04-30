GlycoMimetics: Is No News Bad News?

Apr. 30, 2024 7:42 AM ETGlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Stock1 Comment
Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • GlycoMimetics is a biotech company focusing on developing a targeted therapy for acute myeloid leukemia.
  • GLYC's lead candidate, uproleselan, has shown promising results in early-stage clinical trials for relapsed/refractory AML.
  • The company is approaching a critical phase 3 data readout for uproleselan, which could significantly impact its valuation and potential for approval.

Secret and silence. Quiet silent shh gesture with finger on lips. Man doing expression with hand on mouth. Taboo topic, censorship or freedom or speech. Conspiracy theory.

Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

Before we begin, I just want to remind you that I have prepared an article on ASCO and the various biotechnology companies that are showing up, you can read that here. There are over 50 companies being

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.12K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLYC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLYC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLYC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLYC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News