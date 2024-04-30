tttuna/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

NBC (CMCSA) pitches paying $2.5B a year for NBA TV rights to edge out Warner Bros' (WBD) TNT. (00:30) FCC fines U.S. wireless carriers nearly $200M for illegally sharing location data. (01:22) USDA now inspecting ground beef due to avian flu outbreak in cows - report. (02:38)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal has pitched paying an average of around $2.5B a year to air a package of NBA games.

Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) TNT paid an average of $1.2B under its current broadcast deal with the NBA, but failed to finalize a new contract before an exclusive negotiating window expired last week, allowing NBCUniversal to make an offer.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Disney (DIS), the NBA's other major TV partner, is expected to pay an average of around $2.6B to renew its deal. People familiar with the matter said this is up from its current average of about $1.5B a year.

Meanwhile, Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Video is said to have reached a framework for an NBA streaming deal similar to the one it has with NFL.

Under the new deals, the NBA's TV partners would have fewer games to broadcast as the league reduced the number of games from this year's negotiations to create a streaming package.

The largest U.S. wireless carriers have been fined nearly $200 million for illegally sharing access to customers’ location data.

The Federal Communications Commission said it fined T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) over $80 million, Sprint $12 million, AT&T (NYSE:T) $57 million, and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) $47 million.

These fines were first proposed by the FCC in February 2020. T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint have merged since the investigation began.

“Here, we are talking about some of the most sensitive data in their possession: customers’ real time location information, revealing where they go and who they are,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

According to the FCC's investigations, each carrier sold access to its customers’ location information to aggregators, who then resold access to such information to third-party location-based service providers.

"This industry-wide third-party aggregator location-based services program was discontinued more than five years ago," said T-Mobile. The company added that it plans to challenge the FCC's decision, calling the fine excessive.

"The FCC’s order gets it wrong on both the facts and the law, and we plan to appeal this decision," said Rich Young, Verizon spokesman.

The USDA is now inspecting ground beef for the presence of avian flu in states where the virus was found in dairy cows.

Some of the top meat producers: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), BRF S.A. (BRFS), and Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC).

The agency told Bloomberg News that the samples are being collected in stores in nine states.

The USDA is obtaining beef muscle samples at slaughterhouses where cattle have been condemned in addition to performing cooking tests to see how the virus survives or not at different internal meat temperatures, Bloomberg added.

Recently, the U.S. FDA said that the virus was found in roughly 20% of milk samples.

Previous avian flu outbreaks have contributed to rising food inflation due to its impact on turkey and egg operations.

Other articles on Seeking Alpha:

Amazon earnings are coming. Could a dividend announcement be part of the mix?

Tesla's big rally on China developments is called overdone by Wells Fargo

Lululemon downgraded as apparel tastes change, competitors gain in popularity

Catalyst watch:

It is the ranking date for the Russell U.S. Index. Closing prices will be used for the 2024 Russell reconstitution of the firm's U.S. indexes.

Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBF) (OTCPK:AMKBY) will officially spin off Svitzer Group, which is the company's towage and marine services activities unit

Wall Street traders and investors watched the benchmark averages close higher on Monday. The attention now shifts toward Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve, as the latest rate decision is slated for tomorrow.

To close out Monday, the Dow (DJI) finished higher by 0.39%. At the same time, the S&P 500 (SP500) picked up 0.32%, and the tech focused Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) advanced by 0.35%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.1% at more than $82 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 1% at more than $61,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is down 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Logitech International's (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock soared 9% after the maker of computer peripherals reported strong FQ4 results and outlook.

On today’s economic calendar: