PM Images

We turned more bullish on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in 2023, and became aggressive buying sub $15 and have had a $19 price objective on the trade, while happy to sit back and collect the consistent and reliable dividend. Shares had pushed above $18 in February, but as we came into March and April, some corrective action in the market has been experienced. Absent that, we surmise our objective would have been obtained earlier. No bother, we still rate shares a buy here. We were a bit underwhelmed with the just-reported Q1 results, but are standing by the investment here. Collect that bountiful dividend and wait for share appreciation. Overall, there were some mixed numbers in the report, as net adds are still declining, due to competition and promotions from others, but post-paid adds are on the rise and the outlook for the year was reaffirmed. And remember, this is in an income name, so it is all about the free cash flow. While Q1 cash flow is traditionally light, the dividend is covered and secure. With the pullback, a buying opportunity presents itself at $16.

AT&T Q1 earnings topline results come up short

We tend to outline our expectations for names we routinely cover. We were looking for $30.3-$30.7 billion in revenues in the Q1 release. This had assumed carry over from holiday promotions and post holiday activations in January. Business lines were the wildcard, those revenues were a bit mixed. That said, total revenue came in at $30.0 billion. This was a miss against our expectations and missed analyst consensus by $510 million. That was a negative start to the report and carried down many of the lines. However, we saw some positive news in subscriber post-paid adds.

AT&T Q1 earnings subscriber adds

Back in Q4, we saw total phone net adds (postpaid and prepaid) that were 394,000. Postpaid subscriber net adds were 526,000, and prepaid subscriber net losses were 132,000. Fiber net adds were 0.273 million in Q4. For Q1, we were looking for total phone adds of 350,000, postpaid subs of 335,000, prepaid sub losses of 10,000, and fiber adds of 250,000.

In Q1, we saw Mobility revenues were up 0.1% from Q1 2023, driven by service revenue growth of 3.3% from subscriber and postpaid ARPU growth. This was offset by lower equipment revenues on lower sales volume. Prepaid adds were just 1,000 in the quarter, but ahead of the losses we anticipated. That said, postpaid phone net adds were 349,000, essentially in line with our target. The standout highlight here was that this was a record low for Q1 for postpaid churn, at just 0.72%. That is a strong performance.

The fiber adds were a slight beat. AT&T reported 252,000 fiber net adds in Q1, beating our 0.25 million estimate. This marks 17 straight quarters with more than 200,000 net fiber adds. Business largely has been a wildcard and has been weak for several quarters. Business wireline revenues were $4.9 billion, down 7.8% year-over-year due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services and product simplification, pressure on data services, and growth in fiber. Overall, the fiber adds and postpaid net adds were strong, while the prepaid adds were weak, though slightly better than we expected. Business lines continue to be soft. Even though business operating expenses declined, it was not enough to offset the 7.8% decline in revenues. It drove business operating income dropping 83% to $64 million and EBITDA down to $1.4 billion.

CEO commentary for AT&T Q1 earnings report

In the release, John Stankey, AT&T CEO, stated:

Our results this quarter reflect continued strong growth in our Mobility and Consumer Wireline connectivity businesses, which represent about 80% of our total revenues. Customers are choosing AT&T and staying with us. We achieved a record-low first-quarter postpaid phone churn, grew consumer broadband subscribers for the third consecutive quarter, and expanded margins in Mobility and Consumer Wireline. We’re also delivering on our commitment to grow and improve the quality and cadence of free cash flow, which increased by more than $2 billion year over year. This consistent, solid performance driven by our investment-led strategy gives us confidence to re-affirm our full-year consolidated financial guidance.

Operating expenses and earnings

We touched on the operating expense decline in business revenues above. As a composite, we were assuming operational expenses in the $23.8 to $24.3 billion range, roughly on par with a year ago. Further, we expected earnings of $0.48-$0.50 per share. First, operating expenses were slightly toward the higher end of our expectations, hitting $24.2 billion. Adjusted operating income was $6.0 billion, about in line with a year ago. Putting it together, EPS came in below the low end of our expectations at $0.47 per share.

Cash flow is king for income names like AT&T stock

Despite the revenue miss, cash flow was quite strong in Q1. While it was not a tremendous outperformance, it set a strong tone for the year. And cash flow, most importantly, was strong and more than enough to cover the dividend. Cash from operating activities was up $0.9 billion from a year ago to $7.5 billion. CAPEX was just $3.8 billion, below the $4 billion we expected. There was also a $0.8 billion cash paid for vendor financing, leading to capital investment of just $4.6 billion compared to $6.4 billion a year ago. This all combined for free cash flow that more than covered the dividend. AT&T generated free cash of $3.1 billion during the quarter, up substantially compared to the year-ago quarter's $1.0 billion. With $2.09 billion in dividends paid, the dividend payout ratio was 67%, which is outstanding for Q1. Translation? The dividend is safe.

AT&T's debt burden remains sizable, but continues to come down

We continue to monitor the massive debt burden. Long-term debt is down $2.1 billion from a year ago, and well over $20 billion in debt has been reduced in the last few years by the company. Total debt was $132.8 billion at the end of Q1 2024, and net debt was $128.7 billion. The company expects net debt-to-EBITDA to hit the 2.5x leverage range in the first half of 2025.

AT&T stock and company outlook

The quarter had mixed points, but cash flow is king here. The guidance was reiterated, which is bullish in our opinion. We can expect to see wireless service revenue growth in the 3% range. We care about earnings, but cash flow is paramount. With capital investment in the $21-$22 billion range, and cash from operating activities pushing $40 billion, free cash flow will be in the $17-$18 billion range. This means that the dividend is well covered and is safe. EPS is seen at $2.15 to $2.25, pressured from 2023 due to ongoing pension costs. As for the stock, this is a solid name to own for income. Folks, you are collecting a stable 6.6% yield here while we wait for capital gains. We think the $16 level is attractive to buy, and if the market hiccups again and prints a $15 handle, we view it as a strong buy. Our $19 target was nearly achieved in Q1, and we think a $19 target remains in sight in 2024.

Do you have an opinion?

Are you using options like we do to generate even more income? Do you trade around the core position? Are you a buy and hold forever investor? Do you question our assertion that the dividend is safe? Do you see more downside ahead? Let the community know below.