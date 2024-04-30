Monty Rakusen

Noritz (OTCPK:NRTZF) doesn't report the majority of its materials in English, so note that the slides were machine translated for your convenience. Following up from our previous coverage of Noritz which speculated on possible ways in which shareholder remuneration could be improved, we have a look at the latest disclosure which does shed some light on what Noritz plans to do in terms of investing its substantial non-operating assets. Unsurprisingly, the fact of any announcement of new investment plans, responding to the TSE value creation plan memo, have caused market to react well to the last release. Forecast results were also more optimistic than we might have expected on the back of impacts from price increases on the outgoing inventory and a general view that there is some stabilisation and recovery in the water heater markets already starting into 2024. The upside remains substantial on valuation due to the substantial non-operating assets.

Valuation

We will just repeat the valuation case here with updated figures. The multiple is halved compared to more established public peers.

Valuation (VTS)

Earnings FY

Again an operating income and sales miss. Here's the operating income forecast, at 4,300 in the forecasts.

Forecasts (PR Q3)

While results ended up being this.

Results (FY Pres)

Things were roughest last quarter where we had the following Q3 cumulatives. The other figures are for the FY. Losses in domestic Q3 tanked progress at the beginning of the year. Overseas revenues flattened out as well, which reduced the offset that they were providing to results.

Highlights (Q3 PR) Highlights (Q4 PR)

At least that has been recovered in Q4 with a recovery in domestic profitability, mainly driven by new product launches in the kitchen stove segment, which is the main other business outside water heaters. Sales declines would have also been worse there if it hadn't been for new product releases. Water heater sales continued to have troubles in the domestic markets, but progressed in overseas markets.

Segment Sales by product (Water heaters, kitchen sector, other) (Q3 PR Machine translated)

The improvement from the Q3 cumulatives which were almost in negative territory on the operating income line has been the work of price increases taking effect and operating leverage with the Q4 having seen a bit of an acceleration in sales performance.

We are still looking to the expansion of non-residential. They have yet to deliver results here and the segment is still marginal at just 8 billion JPY in sales, of which 70-80% is equipment sales and the rest is maintenance contracts. They are looking to win business here by providing their heater and boiler solutions to factories, as well as contract maintenance programmes for a stronger recurring revenue base.

Overseas Sales (FY Pres)

Foreign sales started to stagnate from Q3 to the FY results. But efficiency measures in China are yielding results with marked operating improvements growing the income despite shrinking sales, which is what we by now expected given the situation in Chinese residential markets. It was already surprising how they managed to outperform thanks to entry into new regional markets outside of Shanghai, where they are a major player. North America continues to see sales performance ahead of other public US water heater peers, and growing sales is driving substantial operating leverage-based profit growth.

Industrial plans at Kangaroo (FY Pres) Noting necessary Kangaroo book value impairments (FY Pres)

They are continuing to aim for greater efficiency at Kangaroo, which is their equity-affiliated business in Vietnam. Operating income improved this year, but weak results in general resulted in an impairment that has struck results. There are facility investment plans that are slated at Kangaroo that will look to improve underlying profitability. Kangaroo so far has been a drag on net income for the company. Even just becoming breakeven will have a positive 4% effect or so on the Noritz bottom line.

They have a new plan called the V-Plan 26, which details their capital allocation ideas and is a response to the TSE memo around outlining plans for shareholder value creation.

Unveiling the V-Plan (FY Pres) Current DOE (FY Pres)

In terms of capital allocation, they have started paying lip service to better capital payouts to support PBRs. They have a minimum dividend at least despite net income, which assures some drive-down of cash balances even if cash flows are negative.

Basic V-Plan strategy (FY Pres) V-Plan forecasts (FY Pres)

Here's their forecast for their new plan, which of course they very well may not achieve.

Investment Plan (FY Pres)

10 billion in shareholder returns mean around a 12% comprehensive yield over the next 3 years (4% per year). That's good. This is consistent with the next slide on payout. The dividend baseline will go from 53 to 67 JPY/share. It's a 26% increase in the yield to 4% at a minimum, otherwise a 50% payout ratio.

Raising DOE (FY Pres)

We also have more information on the nature of their investment plans of 23.5 billion over the next three years, representing about 50% of current non-operating assets. There will be cash generated, of course, in the next 3 years too. The investment plans basically plan on taking all forecast cash to be generated into the end of 2026 and invest it, so that the current cash balances can be drawn down by shareholder payouts to arrive at a lower cash buffer level, which they call carryover at 32 billion JPY.

Details of the Investment Plan (VTS)

New investments and cost improvement programmes as part of the new 2026 management plan are expected to generate some incrementally higher fixed costs into the 2024, but unit increases primarily in the domestic market which had a weak year and to an even greater degree the price increases that started in 2023 will offset that and more to generate a recovery in operating income to stronger market levels in 2022. Remember that Noritz can depend on a certain amount of replacement revenue to kick in after weaker years, since there is a limit to how much things can be deferred.

Operating income declines in 2023 (FY Pres) New Forecasts for 2024 (FY Pres)

Bottom Line

Clearly they are increasing shareholder payouts by targeting a 4% yield over the next 3 years and an increase in their minimum DOE payout ratio from 2% to 2.5%, which is good as it means they've been undeterred by what was a quite challenging year due to the weak Yen, making imports expensive and forcing demand-destructive price increases, and a related domestic market slowdown. They also are earmarking funds for various types of investments, primarily industrial and product development investments.

Some of the income hits ended up being goodwill impairments in Kangaroo. They are growing that industrial footprint with their investments which should improve their industrially-driven economics and are looking to hit the rest of Southeast Asia through Kangaroo as a platform, hopefully reducing Kangaroo's drag on results as a current loss maker.

They are also focusing on efficiency measures in the overseas businesses which is good, so margins should improve as part of the plan to invest capital into facilities.

We should also start seeing some product development for non-residential markets. Usually, companies like these start seeing more pronounced improvements on the announcements of new products, and with non-residential being a nascent market but also a strategic growth area for Noritz, we do expect to see more action in 2024 that will likely start driving performance there in 2025.

We are optimistic about the recovery, and we think that even while the end markets aren't necessarily booming, and aren't fundamentally high growth markets, we should start seeing some traction in bringing their products into new markets with their expansions strategy, particularly in China to less served regional markets. More importantly, we are confident that they will get some return on their capital investments in the form of better margins for the business as they improve the industrial footprint. Finally, the increase in shareholder payouts is a progressive move, and it bringing Noritz payout ratios above the typical Japanese company. While they don't seem to be interested in further buybacks, a commendable dividend and a plan to reduce their current cash buffer permanently is certainly an important step in the right direction to realising the ignored non-operating assets as part of shareholder value. We think there is more value to be realised from here on the non-operating balances.

