Unfortunately the Paramount M&A show is starting to look like a horror B-movie. powerofforever/E+ via Getty Images

Paramount Q1 earnings review

Although nobody seems to care, I intend to continue, as far as possible, my strict focus on fundamentals: Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) published its Q1/24 earnings report and did, as widely expected, very well, as the huge success of the Super Bowl fuelled direly needed advertising growth in the quarter.

Advertising revenues of $3.1B in the quarter were above or close to the best quarters the company has ever had in the past few years.

Moreover, its DTC segment halved its losses thanks to price increases (ARPU +26%) and nice subscriber growth of 5% in the quarter.

Overall revenues grew 6% and adj. EBITDA grew 80% YoY, which also positively impacted the leverage ratio.

In addition, the company also posted positive FCF to the tune of $209m.

Adjusted EPS was $0.62 in Q1, on track for the ~$2 of EPS for the full year I had projected in my article from November 2023. Adjustments, in addition to restructuring charges ($0.21/share), were mainly programming charges ($1.28/share), i.e. non-cash impairments from the abandonment of projects not deemed strategic anymore.

Net debt was almost unchanged. Going forward, the company will not have the burden of the now converted preferred stock (PARAP) dividend anymore, which will amount to savings of $56m/year. Between now and the end of 2026, less than $600m of debt will have to be repaid or refinanced, and in 2027 it will not be more than that either.

The “triumvirate”

Frankly, I consider the removal of CEO Bakish a shame. The company is currently facing several troubles: an important negotiation with Charter (CHTR), maybe large-scale M&A, the transition from linear to DTC streaming, and so far Bakish seems to have done extremely well. While the 10Q states that he will remain available as an advisor to assure a seamless transition, the current triumvirate of managers is certainly not an ideal situation and its institution is almost certainly not motivated by business-related concerns. (More on this below.)

Details of the Skydance proposal

Finally, we got some leaks about the financial details implied by the currently negotiated Skydance transaction. The Financial Times reports some details differently from other sources, and overall the picture is slightly more favorable for the non-voting PARA shareholders.

It appears that Shari Redstone will now receive less than the previously mentioned “more than $2B” for her controlling stake, i.e. “less than $2B”, while Skydance remains wildly overvalued at $5B. What is new in the last leaks is the price Paramount itself is valued at: apparently at a 30% premium above current market prices, which means ~$16 per share at best.

In addition, the Skydance consortium would also inject $3B of cash into the business, of which $2B would be used for buybacks and $1B of debt reduction.

By the way, the fact that after one month of due diligence, the proposal only includes $1B of debt reduction probably means that debt is not really an issue for Paramount – contrary to the dire tune of most financial media reports about the company.

Unpacking the proposal, we understand that

Skydance will receive over 300 million of new shares for its business, own Shari Redstone’s 32m PARAA controlling stake and probably most of her 32m PARA shares (Redstone will remain an investor, although probably a smaller investor), plus newly issued ~187m shares. So we are talking about a total share count that increases (temporarily) to about 1.170m shares.

The buyback would reduce shares outstanding to about 1.050m, of which Skydance would own ~550m, i.e. more than 50%.

The latest leaks don’t mention either the planned vote of the minority shareholders or the removal of the two share classes in exchange for a single voting stock, but this could simply be an omission.

Skydance would have paid just under $5B in cash and contributed its own business in exchange for over 50% of Paramount.

Under this proposal, Shari Redstone would cash in roughly $30/share, while offering about half of that for less than a third of the other shareholders’ holdings. If minority shareholders get to vote about this proposal, they will certainly refuse it. In fact, apparently Skydance has already said that it will walk away from the deal, if there will be a vote of all shareholders on the deal.

I believe this last detail says it all: What can be so wrong about respecting the views of those who effectively own the company?

Unfortunately for Skydance, it appears that such a vote is not only a choice, but required. A recent ruling actually clarified what needs to happen when there is a conflict of interest in a controlling shareholder:

The Delaware Supreme Court held that all conflicted controller transactions are subject to entire fairness review unless the transaction is subject to the approval of (i) an independent special committee and (ii) a fully informed vote of a majority of the minority stockholders.

And Shari Redstone’s conflict of interest is evident, since she is getting a large premium from the same entity which (in exchange?) also gets a large premium from non-voting shareholders.

Hence, the entire Skydance transaction is probably doomed to fail.

Other options for Paramount beyond Skydance

In theory, there are several excellent options for the company:

Sony (SONY) and Apollo Global Management (APO) have been reported to prepare an all-cash bid for Paramount, which would likely imply a valuation of around $25 for both classes of stock. While there might be some regulatory issues related to this bid, as CBS needs to be owned by a U.S. corporation, there are probably workarounds.

Moreover, Paramount alone seems to be doing quite well and doesn't really need to be acquired or “bailed out” as many financial pundits seem to believe.

Unfortunately, however, Shari Redstone is desperately trying to blackmail non-voting shareholders and her own management into accepting a deal that makes the most sense for herself. She removed the CEO and one third of the BOD, installing an extremely inefficient triumvirate of managers to guide the company through the most troubled waters, and presumably also decided to conduct an earnings call without Q&A. All this sends a clear signal: Après moi, le déluge. The Skydance deal must be approved; otherwise, the company will get into trouble, its business might deteriorate, shareholder communications will be cut to the legal minimum, and the share price is unlikely to recover anyway.

Unfortunately, all this also means that other potential bidders for the company will either be held at bay or certainly won’t be incentivized to offer a high price.

Conclusion

Several seasoned fund managers have said that they have never witnessed anything like this in their entire career. If it is not the expression of total folly, it comes close to it. For holders of PARA stock like myself, this unfortunately means that almost anything can happen. We don’t really know whether Shari Redstone will stop short of totally destroying her father’s empire. So far, it doesn’t seem she acts rationally. Instead of engaging with Apollo, she tries to force a deal upon her management and other shareholders that nobody really needs.

I guess her own management can’t wait to get rid of her, as she is seriously jeopardizing their hard work for personal gains, unfazed by the bad looks of self-dealing, the impact on her managers’ reputation, and – most importantly – by the impact on the business she controls.

Such a behavior unfortunately requires extreme caution by investors and, hence, a large margin of safety, meaning that even the current distressed price must not necessarily be a bargain.

While Paramount’s business has been on the right track until today and its assets were enormously attractive for a series of potential acquirers, after today investors need to understand that the path has changed, having become a slippery slope. From here, not much needs to happen in order to let fundamentals deteriorate fast.

Only if Shari Redstone decides to act rationally, value can be realized for all shareholders, including herself. If not, we just don’t know how badly we will be hurt.