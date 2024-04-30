Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (XJNGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:XJNGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ma Jinru - VP and Board Secretary
Cao Zhigang - President
Wang Hongyan - CFO
Chen Qiuhua - VP

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Dear investors, good afternoon. Welcome to join us at Goldwind Science and Technology 2024 Q1 Results Announcement. Today, we have President, Cao Zhigang; Madam Ma Jinru, Board Secretary and Company Secretary; CFO, Wang Hongyan; Vice President, Chen Qiuhua, with us. We're going to have two sessions today for the announcement. First, we are going to have Madam Ma, to walk us through the major highlights. And Mr. Wang will brief us on the business performance, and then we will kick off the Q&A session. Now over to you, Madam Ma.

Ma Jinru

Thank you. Dear investors, good afternoon. A great thank you to everybody for joining us today. I wanted to share with you something on company announcements. [Multiple Speakers]. 37% up year-on-year. And the offshore newly added capacity 11.3 gigawatt, up by 25% year-on-year and in 2023 we can see that there is a global surge for these installations mostly contributed by China which record 77.1 gigawatt hours accounting for 65% of global installations newly build. And of course Brazil ranked number 3 in terms of the newly added wind installation. Now, you can see on the grid connection. On the right side you can see all the information and you can also see the public tender market information.

On next page, Page 6, you can see some of the latest policies for new energy. In China, the Chinese government continue to introduce new policies building, upgrading the grid and developing new energies and in the same time, providing documents on supporting China's rural areas in developing wind power. On the right side, the

