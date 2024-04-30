AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Synopsis

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of fresh deli-prepared foods. MAMA's historical revenues have shown robust year-over-year growth. Additionally, its 2024 margins improved significantly as compared to 2023. For its latest 4Q24 result, strong top-line growth was driven by higher volume. Looking ahead, the changing consumer preference for deli food is expected to bolster MAMA's growth outlook. Furthermore, grocery stores are also seeing a trend toward shopping for freshly prepared foods. In order to capture these growths, MAMA is using its strong branding and wide market reach to expand its product offerings. However, its high valuation has resulted in its share price lacking a sufficient margin of safety. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

Over the last three years, MAMA's revenue has been growing consistently year-over-year. In 2022, it reported revenue of $47.1 million. For 2023, its revenue increased to $93.2 million. The strong growth seen in 2023 was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of T&L and Olive Branch. In 2024, revenue continued to grow and reached $103 million. This growth was driven by higher volume attributed to cross-selling, new customer acquisition, and marketing campaigns.

Author's Chart

Moving down the P&L and looking at its profitability margins, all three margins have shown significant improvement over the years, particularly in 2024. In 2022, the gross profit margin reported was 25.18%. By 2024, it had expanded to 29.37%. This strong expansion in 2024 was driven by the normalization of commodity costs, increased pricing, and the acquisition of CIF.

As a result of the expansion of its gross profit margin, it benefited MAMA's adjusted EBITDA margin and net income margin. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 2023's 4.79% to 11.29% in 2024, while its net income margin expanded from 2.47% in 2023 to 6.35% in 2024. Overall, MAMA's historical financial results have shown robust and growing revenue and margin expansion.

4Q24 Earnings Results Analysis

MAMA reported strong 4Q24 results. Its revenue for the quarter grew 17% year-over-year to approximately $26 million. This strong growth was attributed to higher volume driven by its marketing activities, new customer acquisition, and cross-selling of products.

In terms of profitability margins, I will be looking at gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and net income margin. They have remained relatively robust year-over-year. Its gross profit margin expanded to 29.3%, driven by increased pricing, normalization of commodity prices, and improvements to operational efficiencies.

Although MAMA reported a lower 4Q24 net income compared to the previous period, its 4Q24 adjusted EBITDA remained relatively flat year-over-year. The reason for this is due to the higher stock-based compensation expense of $216k in 4Q24 vs. the previous period's $74k and the higher amortization of intangibles expense of $388k vs. the previous period's $115k.

Lastly, its 4Q24's net income margin contracted to 5.27%. However, the cause behind this contraction is due to a tough comparison period. For 4Q23, it benefited from a non-recurring tax adjustment, which improved the previous period's net income. Overall, MAMA's 4Q24 margins remained robust.

Author's Chart

Changing Preferences Toward Grocery Deli Sections

Over the years, consumers have increasingly preferred ready-to-eat foods that are available at grocery and convenience stores. Apart from just ready-to-eat food options, they also prefer foods that are cleaner and come with more protein. The main driver behind this movement is time and budget constraints.

To capture this growth, grocers are investing in eye-catching deli designs. However, to run the business efficiently, grocers need prepared food options due to labor constraints. This is where MAMA comes in, as it offers prepared food options that are of restaurant quality. In addition, its products require little on-site preparation effort, which is perfect for grocers.

Grocery Stores Starting to Gain Market Share from Restaurant

Investor Relations

From the above data provided by MAMA, shopping in the center of grocery stores is decreasing by about 1% to 2% per year. Typically, in a grocery store setting, freshly prepared foods are located at the outer perimeter of the store. Shopping in this area of the grocery stores has been consistently expanding at approximately 8% to 10% per year. This data supports and indicates that the demand for quick-serve restaurant alternative food products is gaining traction and is growing. Therefore, this growing demand is expected to strengthen MAMA's top-line growth.

MAMA operates in the prepared deli food segment, which is also the largest segment in the deli market. The prepared deli food segment market size is estimated to be approximately $25 billion. Over the past two years, it was reported that about 93% of grocers experienced an increasing demand for fresh food. In response, about 84% of grocers increased their fresh food offerings, as 65% of customers indicated that they would most likely revisit a store that sells fresh products. The growing demand and positive reactions from grocers are providing MAMA with the tailwinds to bolster its revenue growth.

MAMA's Strong Brand Image and Market Reach

Mama's Creations Website

MAMA's strategic decision is to make themselves the one-stop shop for grocers who are looking for freshly prepared meals. Currently, Mama's Creations offers more than fifty different unique Italian protein items. T&L Creative Salads, which was acquired in 2021, offers more than two hundred different types of chicken and salad products. Lastly, its Olive Branch, which was also acquired in 2021, offers fifty-plus olive and savoury products.

To further grow the business, it launched the Mama's Creations platform brand in June 2023. This new platform's purpose is to expand MAMA's product offerings so that it also offers international cuisines.

I believe this initiative makes economic sense, as MAMA has been consistently getting strong satisfaction ratings from customers. 95% of consumers are happy with the product's preparation as it is easy to use. Additionally, 90% of them are satisfied with the quality of the product it offers. Therefore, if executed well, I believe these new products will be welcomed by customers.

Apart from strong customer satisfaction, MAMA also has a broad market reach in the US, as shown in the following chart. Such a broad market reach, coupled with its high satisfaction rating, will support the penetration of its newly launched products. These factors, when combined, are expected to bolster MAMA's future growth outlook.

Investor Relations

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model

MAMA operates in the packaged food and meat industry. The peers listed in my relative valuation model operate in the same industry. I will be comparing MAMA against its peers in terms of forward growth outlook and profitability margins.

First off, MAMA significantly outperformed its peers in terms of forward growth outlook. It has a forward revenue growth rate of 12.26% as compared to its peers' median of 4.31%, which is approximately 7.95% higher.

In terms of profitability margins, both MAMA's EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM align closely with its peers. Its EBITDA margin TTM of 10.66% is closely behind its peers' median of 10.78%. In addition, its net income margin TTM of 6.35% is also not far off from its peers' median of 6.55%.

Currently, MAMA is trading at a P/E ratio of 35.29x, which is significantly higher than its peers' median of 22.24x. Additionally, it is also higher than its 5-year average of 23.63x. In order to remain conservative in my valuation approach, I will adjust my 2026 target P/E down towards its 5-year average. Given MAMA's outperformance in terms of growth outlook and in-line margins, I argue that it is fair for MAMA to be trading at a slightly higher P/E than its peers.

For 2025, the market estimates MAMA's revenue to be approximately $116 million and its EPS to be $0.17 per share. For 2026, the revenue estimate increases to $131 million, while EPS is $0.24 per share. Given MAMA's growth catalyst, as discussed, these estimates are reasonable. By applying my conservative target P/E of 23.63x to its 2026 EPS estimate, my 2026 target price is $5.67.

Risk

The upside risk relates to MAMA's strategic initiatives to expand its current product portfolio. As discussed, MAMA has a strong brand image and a wide market reach. Additionally, consumers are increasingly preferring deli food over restaurant food. These factors combined might have the potential to provide MAMA with the tailwinds to consistently report strong quarterly results. If this is the case, MAMA's currently high P/E ratio might remain robust, which will lead to share price appreciation if its EPS continues to increase.

Conclusion

Over the last three years, MAMA's past financials have demonstrated robust revenue growth and margin recovery. For 4Q24, it reported strong top-line growth of 17%, driven by increased volume. Looking ahead, the changing consumer preference towards ready-to-eat foods that are available at grocery stores and convenience stores is set to bolster MAMA's growth outlook. As a result, groceries have started to enter restaurants' territory as they are seeing more shopping for freshly prepared foods. Furthermore, MAMA is also expanding its current product offerings in order to capture this trend. However, MAMA's valuation is high when compared to peers, and it has resulted in its share price lacking a margin of safety. On this note, I am recommending a hold rating for MAMA, although I acknowledge that it has a strong business model.