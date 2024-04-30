Nvidia Stock: Bull Flag Signals Another Major Breakout (Technical Analysis)

Apr. 30, 2024 9:13 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock, NVDA:CA Stock
Income Generator profile picture
Income Generator
8.65K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has solidified its position in the AI industry with strong earnings and revenue growth.
  • Despite rising competition, consensus expectations suggest continued growth for Nvidia in the coming years.
  • Technical analysis indicates a Bull Flag pattern, suggesting potential for further price increases, with support levels at $750.

NVIDIA Headquarters

serg3d

For many investors, this year’s stock market star has been Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), as the central “picks and shovels” play for anyone looking to capitalize on developments within the rapidly accelerating artificial intelligence industry. During

This article was written by

Income Generator profile picture
Income Generator
8.65K Followers
The Income Machine is driven by market analysis from strategies covering more than two decades of trading experience successfully navigating through a broad variety of asset classes. Army veteran. Trading room is now open, offering complete access to the full set of investment portfolios: Try the Free Two-Week Trial available for income investors looking to lock-in the introductory rate!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News