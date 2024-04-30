Thomas Barwick

Elevator Pitch

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) stock is rated as a Buy. My previous October 16, 2023 write-up touched on its franchisees' financing and how WH allocates capital.

The latest update details WH's financial performance and business outlook. The company's Q1 2024 earnings came in better than the market's expectations, and Wyndham Hotels' prospects for Q2 2024 and FY 2024 are favorable. I still have a Buy rating for WH in view of its good results and positive outlook.

Above-Expectations First Quarter Earnings

WH revealed its Q1 2024 performance in the prior week, and the company's first quarter bottom line was a positive surprise.

The company's actual Q1 normalized EPS was $0.78 which represented a +5% earnings beat. In its first quarter results release, Wyndham Hotels highlighted that its adjusted Q1 2024 bottom line would have been even higher at $0.87 equivalent to a +1% YoY increase taking into account "expected marketing fund variability."

WH explained at its first quarter earnings call that the "comparability of our quarterly results is impacted by the timing of our marketing fund spend." According to an article posted on venture capital website FasterCapital, "many franchisors require franchisees to contribute to a collective advertising and marketing fund" to support "marketing initiatives, brand development, and promotional campaigns."

Wyndham Hotels attributed the company's positive Q1 2024 adjusted earnings growth to "EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity" partially negated by "higher interest rate expense" in its earnings release.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for the company improved by +2.5 percentage points YoY in Q1 2024. WH's higher-margin ancillary revenue, such as fees generated by its co-branded credit card program, grew by +8% YoY for the first quarter of this year, and this was the main driver of the company's higher Q1 EBITDA margin. Separately, Wyndham Hotels' normalized EPS expansion benefited from a lower share count, as the company spent $57 million on buybacks in Q1 2024.

Favorable Metrics In Early Q2 2024

There are valid reasons to believe that Wyndham Hotels will continue to achieve good results in the second quarter of the current year.

At the company's Q1 2024 earnings briefing, WH shared that domestic RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) for the period between April 1 and April 20 was +4% better YoY. The company also revealed at its most recent quarterly results briefing that its "May (2024) revenue on the books is pacing 7% higher" on a YoY basis.

It is worth mentioning that Wyndham Hotels' "booking windows" as of late-April increased "from 19 days (at the same time last year) to 21 days" currently, as per the company's comments at the first quarter analyst call. According to an earlier July 11, 2022 article published on Trip.com, a longer booking window indicates an increase in "confidence of travelers to make their travel decisions earlier."

The market is expecting WH's revenue and normalized EPS to rise by +3% and +10%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024. A single-digit percentage top-line increase and a low-teens percentage bottom-line growth appear to be realistic and achievable for Q2 2024, considering the favorable metrics outlined above.

Multiple Earnings Drivers For Full-Year 2024

WH thinks that it can deliver a faster pace of operating income and earnings growth this year.

The mid-point of the company's FY 2024 normalized EPS guidance is $4.24. This implies that Wyndham Hotels' bottom line is projected to accelerate from +1.3% last year to +5.8% this year.

There are a number of drivers that can support Wyndham Hotels' growth in profit for the current year.

Firstly, WH noted in its investor presentation slides that the "percentage of (federal government) spending allocated for The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" grew "from 10% to 40% in the past six months, suggesting a ramp of spend." An increase in infrastructure-related expenditures is likely to translate into higher hotel demand to cater to the accommodation needs of construction workers in the US.

Secondly, Wyndham Hotels indicated at its most recent quarterly earnings briefing that "over 10% of our system" is "positioned in oil and gas markets." Elevated energy prices are a positive factor for economic growth in these "oil and gas" states, which will in turn lead to an increase in demand for hotels.

Thirdly, WH has the financial flexibility to engage in meaningful share buybacks to boost its normalized EPS in 2024. Wyndham Hotels disclosed in its Q1 2024 earnings release that its "Board of Directors recently increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $400 million" to a total buyback authorization of close to $800 million. At its first quarter earnings call, WH noted that it can execute on $400 million of buybacks (or 7% of shares outstanding) in 2024 with a targeted end-2024 net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.5 times. The company didn't rule out the possibility of setting a higher net leverage metric goal of 4.0 times, which will translate into a buyback capacity of $700 million (or 13% of shares outstanding).

Key Risks

The major risk factors for WH relate to macroeconomic factors and share repurchases.

If the economy performs poorly, it is likely that there will be a reduction in leisure and corporate travel, which will be negative for Wyndham Hotels.

On the other hand, a lower-than-expected amount of capital allocated to share buybacks could translate into weaker-than-expected EPS growth.

Final Thoughts

WH's key valuation metric is below historical averages and lower than that for its key peer. The market currently values Wyndham Hotels at 11.5 times consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. As a comparison, WH's historical five-year mean EV/EBITDA multiple was 14.1 times, while its peer Choice Hotels (CHH) is trading at a consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.0 times. These numbers are sourced from S&P Capital IQ data.

I think that WH can report good results for Q2 2024 and full-year 2024 as explained earlier in this article. My view is that the company's shares can trade at a higher valuation, when its future financial performance is strong.