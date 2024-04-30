FOMC Meeting: Investors Should Buy Any Fear-Fueled Dip In Stocks

LD

If I could use only word to describe Chairman Powell over the past two years, it would be consistent. He has consistently kept his cards close to his chest when discussing the monetary policy outlook by acknowledging the progress in achieving the Fed’s dual mandate of full employment and stable prices, while also cautioning about the work that must still be done to reach the Fed’s 2% inflation target. This leaves a tremendous amount of room for interpretation by market pundits. The doves see rate cuts starting sooner and in larger numbers on the basis that the disinflationary trend is intact, while the hawks see far fewer rate cuts, if any at all, starting closer to the end of the year on the basis that inflation is rearing its ugly head again. Meanwhile, Powell has stated that he will remain data dependent.

There is no question that the Fed will hold rates steady at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday. The question is whether Powell will lean more hawkish after last week’s GDP report affirmed an elevated rate of core inflation during the first quarter. Again, I expect Powell to keep his cards close to his chest with very little deviation from what he has been saying for the past year. The market has largely done Powell’s job for him by removing expectations for rate cuts and increasing both short- and long-term interest rates. There is no need to change his tune, as many pundits expect, to a more hawkish outlook.

Bloomberg

The Fed did not change its projection for three rate cuts this year in its March update of Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), despite the hotter-than-expected monthly inflation numbers reported for January and February. Powell noted that there will be “bumps in the road.” As a result, the Fed did increase its year-end target for its preferred measure of inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, from 2.4% to 2.6% on an annualized basis. Considering that this gauge is already at 2.8%, there is not a lot of ground to cover over the next nine months to reach 2.6%. If the three rate cuts are conditioned on achieving that target, the Fed has no reason to pull back on the number of rate cuts, unless Chairman Powell sees the first-quarter spike in inflation as ending the disinflationary trend, which I seriously doubt.

Federal Reserve

I think Powell recognizes that leading indicators point to slower rates of economic growth, while lagging ones have temporarily lifted core services inflation over the first three months of the year. In the coming quarter, that should become self-evident to the consensus of investors, who will swing back towards the Fed’s current projection of three cuts to begin well before the November election. The bears and inflation hawks would have us think that the rate of inflation will continue to rise, as growth continues to slow, bringing on an ominous period of stagflation. That simply isn’t in the numbers, but it is a clever way to spawn fear among investors that might instigate a more significant drawdown in the stock market. I think it will fail miserably.

Bloomberg

Core services prices, which have not been cooperating with the rest of the index in recent months, are particularly sensitive to wage growth. All signs point to slower rates of wage growth, which should reestablish the downtrend in services prices. The most recent survey of service sector businesses in April revealed the first reduction in employment since the onset of the pandemic. Additionally, the number of workers switching from one job to another, typically in search of higher pay, has fallen near its historic low.

Bloomberg

Both developments should place further downward pressure on wage inflation, which has clearly continued to ease over the past year, as seen in average hourly earnings growth.

TradingEconomics

Chairman Powell is no dummy. He is aware that leading indicators tell him that disinflation will resume in the monthly data, and that the 2% target is within reach. The issue is timing. The strength of the economy is allowing him more time to be certain that disinflation is entrenched. Regardless, I seriously doubt he will offer investors any words of encouragement to further fuel the bull market in risk asset prices. The reason being that he does not want financial asset inflation to fuel a wealth effect that lifts goods and services price inflation. Therefore, he will remain consistent and keep his cards close to his chest. Investors are bound to hear what they want to support their respective narratives be they hawkish or dovish and bullish or bearish.

The whole point of slaving over Fed speak each month and trying to determine the Fed’s next move is to make a more accurate forecast for how markets and the economy will respond and position portfolios accordingly. In that effort, if the outlook has been for a soft landing over the past two years, the jury is still out, but it has been a far more profitable and accurate outlook than those expecting a recession. Accordingly, embracing a bull market over the same time frame has been the right call and should continue to be regardless of what Chairman Powell says tomorrow during his press conference. As such, I would buy any dip that results from fear-fueled interpretations of the meeting.