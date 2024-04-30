Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB:FNMA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pete Bakel - Director of External Communications
Priscilla Almodovar - Chief Executive Officer
Chryssa Halley - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Fannie Mae First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time, I will now turn it over to your host, Pete Bakel, Fannie Mae's Director of External Communications.

Pete Bakel

Hello, and thank you all for joining today's conference call to discuss Fannie Mae's first quarter 2024 financial results.

Please note, this call includes forward-looking statements, including statements about Fannie Mae's expectations related to economic and housing market conditions, the future performance of the company's book of business, and the company's business plans and their impact. Future events may turn out to be very different from these statements. The forward-looking statements sections in the company's first quarter 2024 Form 10-Q filed today, and in the risk factors and forward-looking statements sections in the company's 2023, Form 10-K, filed on February 15, 2024, describe factors that may lead to different results.

A recording of this call may be posted on the company's website. We ask that you do not record this call for public broadcast and that you do not publish any full transcript.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Fannie Mae Chief Executive Officer, Priscilla Almodovar; and Fannie Mae Chief Financial Officer, Chryssa Halley.

Priscilla Almodovar

Welcome, and thank you for joining us today. I'll begin this morning by spending a few minutes on the economic environment and then we'll turn it to our financial and mission performance for the first quarter of 2024. After that, our Chief Financial Officer, Chryssa Halley, will discuss our first quarter results in more detail.

