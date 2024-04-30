TheBusman/E+ via Getty Images

Agriculture stocks have suffered in the past year. Volatile commodity prices and concerns about global demand have weighed. But companies involved in the great energy transition that comes with increasing power demand and firms positioned well amid tight markets, like with nitrogen, have outperformed. Challenges linger in the fertilizer business, and we have heard such concerns from major players like John Deere over recent earnings seasons.

I have a hold rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). With earnings on tap this week, the company’s EPS outlook is not encouraging, while its share-price momentum leaves something to be desired amid weak relative strength.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) Down YoY, SPY ETF +25%

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, CF is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in North America, with $2.8 billion in 2023 EBITDA. Selling prices are linked to high-cost producer cash costs, driven by the price of Chinese anthracite coal. Costs are driven by the price of natural gas. The company has pursued a strategy of first-mover capacity expansion, share repurchases, and M&A activity aimed at increasing effective nitrogen capacity per share.

Back in February, CF reported a disappointing set of Q4 results. GAAP EPS of $1.44 missed estimates by $0.16 while $1.57 billion of quarterly revenue, down 40% from year-ago levels, was about in-line with sell side forecasts. Amid falling global energy prices, the top line took a hit, but sales volumes at the end of last year were boosted by higher ammonia demand.

A key upside catalyst for the stock would indeed be rising demand for clean ammonia projects around the world, as CF is a leading player in that space. But there have been notable project timing delays, and a tighter regulatory environment could also hamper operations. Also, keep in mind that the firm engages in commodity price hedging, so even if we see favorable moves in ammonia and natural gas prices, those gains may not translate highly to the bottom line.

Looking ahead to this week’s Q1 report, analysts expect non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 on revenue of $1.46 billion. The options market has priced in a somewhat small 3.7% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the release, according to Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS).

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling by more than 20% this year, with a continued decline through 2025. Operating EPS is then expected to increase only modestly by 2026. The current Seeking Alpha consensus forecast agrees with BofA, and CF’s top line is seen falling 10% in 2024 and remaining flat through the out years.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise from the $2.00 per share annual run rate today, which could boost the yield closer to its 5-year average of 2.4% in due time. While CF’s earnings multiple is low, that discount is warranted given the sagging EPS growth rate. The firm is highly free cash flow positive, however.

CF Industries: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume normalized non-GAAP EPS of $6 and apply the stock’s 5-year average P/E ratio of 14.3, then shares should trade near $85, and that is not far from the latest price with Q1 2024 earnings on tap. Stagnant profits offset solid FCF trends for now.

CF: A Deserved Low Earnings Multiple, Solid FCF & Yield

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, CF features a weaker-than-average valuation grade, while its growth trajectory is less than stellar. While profitability trends are very impressive, soft earnings trends have led to a slew of sell side downgrades and negative EPS revisions in the last 90 days. Finally, share-price momentum is soft, and I will highlight key price levels to watch on the chart later in the article.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Wednesday, May 1 AMC with a conference call on Thursday morning. You can listen live here. Shares then trade ex a $0.50 dividend on Tuesday, May 14.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With a lukewarm valuation and weak earnings trends when looking ahead, CF’s technical situation also leaves something to be desired. Notice in the chart below that shares are stuck in a rut between $72 and $88. This $16 range has been ongoing since early in the second half of 2023. The good news is that investors have defined levels to monitor. Moreover, if CF breaks out above $88 resistance, then an upside measured move price objective to about $105 would be in play based on the height of this current consolidation pattern. If a bearish breakdown occurs, however, then a downside target to $56 would be in play.

For now, with neutral trends in the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph along with both the long-term 200-day moving average and the short-term 50dma barely trending up, there is just little in the way of an uptrend to feel sanguine about today. Also, consider that the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) by more than 20 percentage points in the past six months, underscoring relative weakness.

Overall, with sideways price action lately, CF is a hold on technicals.

CF: A Stubborn Trading Range, Defined Levels Ahead of Q1 Results

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on CF. I see the stock close to fair value given flat earnings trends, while its technical situation is likewise unimpressive.