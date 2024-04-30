Weekly Market Pulse: Be Careful What You Wish For

Summary

  • The aim of the devaluation was to escape deflation which had persisted since (at least) the turn of the century.
  • The Yen started to weaken in 2021 as the BOJ ramped up Yen printing again to help the economy recover from the COVID shock.
  • Mortgage rates have moved back above 7%, but that didn’t stop new home sales and pending home sales from rising in March.

Lovely little girl blowing birthday candles on birthday cake while celebrating with her family at home

Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Be careful what you wish for lest it come true! – Various of Aesop’s Fables

Shinzo Abe was elected to a second term as Japanese Prime Minister in 2012 and launched

