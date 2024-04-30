Chris Ryan

Dear readers/followers,

I had some unfortunate timing and an unfortunate thesis on Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) (TSX:DND:CA) the last time I wrote about the company. You can find that article here.

While I am, and wasn't the only one cautious about the company, with several other analysts negative, my rating at the time turned out to be quite obviously in error for the business - because Dye & Durham has outperformed the market since I wrote about it.

In this article, I will look at the reason for this outperformance, see if anything I did was "wrong", how I can avoid the same sort of flaws in the future, and see if the company is worthy of a thesis change.

As those of you who commonly follow my work may know, I don't typically review software companies. And IT companies don't have a superb history in terms of investment allocation. Even during ZIRP, I wasn't exposed to any significant degree to the sector. This was one of the things I came to regret coming out of ZIRP, but it's not something I've changed in any major way. My allocation to IT/Software at this time is less than 2% for both my private and for my commercial portfolio.

So, let's look at what we have going for us here, and what would make us invest and increase our rating here.

Dye & Durham - Outperformance against "the grain"

So, Dye & Durham, as the tradition-infused sound that the name conveys, has well over a century's worth of sales and operational tradition. The company started out as a stationary business, which went into office supplies specific for legal businesses, which eventually turned to legal tech. So the bloodline, the aim at the "legal" sector, is something that has been maintained for the years during which the company has been in operation.

What remains today is only the software business, not anything else. This is a good thing. I would not view a business that specifically works in legal-related office supplies as a business that would be likely to survive in this day and age.

I made it clear in my last article, however, that Dye & Durham, as I see it, has severe challenges with its business model (in the sense that it does not produce net income), with very little cash, a very high debt, and poor interest coverage. This is not the cardinal sin for tech investors that it is for me. Many times, these investors will accept long years of unprofitability. Me, not so much.

The first question I want to answer is if the company's turnaround was in any way forecastable by me - in short, do I think that I made a major (or even small) error in judgment when I worked on the company about 7 months ago?

The company does, after all, have significant exposure to several appealing geographies, while being relatively Canada-centric with over 55% of revenues coming from Canada as an operating geography.

Dye Durham IR (Dye Durham IR)

Also, the way that the legal sector tends to work means that the company has a rough time getting into a new market because the legal sector is incredibly country-specific. What works in one nation will not work in another because the systems differ. This makes synergies much harder than in other sectors. It's one of the challenges and downsides that I view as wanting clarity on, before investing here.

But in short, no - I do not believe this move upward was a forecastable or clear event.

Why?

As of the closing of the FY23 period, the net loss to the company is, in fact, deeper than ever.

TIKR.com Dye & Durham (TIKR.com Dye & Durham)

The company, in its presentation, refers oftentimes to adjusted numbers - in this case they work with LTM YoY/Dec revenue and LTM Dec adjusted EBITDA numbers.

It's these adjustments that are the issue - because they could be a myriad of different things. Adjusted numbers like this are very dangerous if you don't understand where the adjustment comes from, and as a value investor, I tend to be very suspicious of these sorts of trends. That's also why I don't make the greatest "guru" for things like Tech - because my focus on fundamentals sometimes makes me underestimate what I see as illogical upsides, which then result in actual profit.

Dye & Durham refers to continued growth in annual contract revenues - as many software and IT companies do.

Dye & Durham IR (Dye & Durham IR)

And this is all well and good if you believe in this company's growth potential based on this. I'm not so sure. Top-line growth, sure - but what about the bottom line, where we as shareholders and investors are actually getting paid?

Take a look at the increase in company interest expense over the past few years. It's not a pretty picture - not in the least.

Dye & Durham IR (Dye & Durham IR)

And while the company has been moving its business model, operating margins have been declining. They now stand at sub-16% for the LTM, down from 42% back in 2018.

Meanwhile, SG&A is through the roof.

Dye & Durham IR (Dye & Durham IR)

All of these trends would not be worrying in the least if the company made any sort of headway of turning this attractive revenue trend into net profit.

But as you can see, that is in fact not what is happening here.

Instead, the company is ratcheting up Stock-based comp ('SBC'), which if you read my articles on tech businesses, you know exactly how I feel about - not a positive feeling. So I don't like seeing tens of millions in SBC for Dye & Durham either when the company itself isn't even net profitable.

Dye & Durham Stock-based Compensation (TIKR Dye & Durham Stock-based Compensation)

It's very clear to me that the company is heavily investing not only in its sales and general/admin but also in its management. But what are we as shareholders getting for those investments out of that, exactly? We're seeing a massive increase in gross profit, and gross margins are well over 85% - that is good.

But all of that revenue, all of that gross profit is currently flowing away in other things - specifically these things (and yes, including SBC here as well), as we move down the "table" to net profit.

And that is not a good thing.

Dye & Durham expenses (TIKR.com Dye & Durham expenses)

I have tried extensively in company filings and materials to find what the company plans to change in order to turn this around and deliver net profit to shareholders - but I have yet to find another answer than "TAM" - in short, total addressable market, or scale.

I'm of the persuasion that TAM does matter - but it doesn't matter as much as some investors want it to, because it's a theoretical what-if construct that basically conveys that "Yes, there are this many law firms here, and if we could reach them all, we could quadruple our business". Sure, but is that realistic?

Yes, the company is well positioned, and yes, tech spend is on the rise. But Dye & Durham has not done anything in the past 6 months to convince me that it will be able to make me money.

I think the company has a good product - the revenue growth confirms that. But neither the pricing nor the business model is doing it for the company here. The company refers to peers that trade at 2-3x the valuation that DND does - but I believe there are reasons for that, and you can't use "adjusted EBITDA margins" in place of net income, or in this case, the lack thereof, in my opinion.

The company wants to focus on this.

Dye & Durham IR (Dye & Durham IR)

I would instead ask for a plan of what they mean to do to bring net income to bear, beyond the standard "scale" argument.

Until the company does, I do not view this as a favorable company. Let's look at the valuation if there is a saving grace here.

Dye & Durham - I do not believe the valuation makes things better

In my last article, I made a case for $8/share. You might expect given the growth that I am expanding my price target, but I will not be. And the 40%+ gain that might be argued for here should be taken in the context of the past few years, where DND, from a price of 50 CAD, has moved to CAD$14.52, resulting in a 70% loss, or 30% loss per year since 2021.

The company does pay a dividend - which, given the company's net income trend, I view as a questionable act by the Board of Directors and something to avoid. The company also has over 75% Long-term debt to capital and not attractive forecast accuracy of missing 100% of the time for the past 3 years.

Again, it's not positive.

Current forecasts call for the company to go adjusted-EPS positive in 2 years. But those forecasts have been there before and failed, and the current forest of not even covering the 8-dollar cent dividend with an adjusted EPS of CAD$0.07 has been moved from CAD$0.10 in less than 3 months.

If you were to forecast DND at 15x P/E, and the company does manage EPS profitability in that time, then 30-40% annualized RoR to a share price of 30-33x P/E is possible - but given the company's tradition of missing its targets, I would not count on that.

More importantly, given the fundamental trends that I shared with you in my last segment where I showed you clearly what the numbers are saying, I would be very careful here. The company does not make money - and it seems to me very unclear when the company plans to become profitable. For a company in this sector, in this interest environment, I view this as very volatile and very problematic.

And for that reason, my continued thesis for the business at this time is to keep away from this company, and to rate Dye & Durham a "HOLD".

There are far better companies out there to invest in - though I will keep an eye on this to see at what time they become profitable. For now, this seems to be elusive, however.

My price target for Dye & Durham, to unpack this somewhat, is based on the assumption and forecast that the company could go adj. EPS-positive in 2025-2026, and at current estimates, the midpoint of that 2025-2026E guidance comes to around 0.55 $CAD/share, which would imply a 15x P/E valuation of around $8/share. That is my PT assumption for this company, and why my target remains at $8/share. If these forecasts and assumptions change, I will be changing this.

Thesis

Dye & Durham is an interesting play for software in the legal field and a company that's trying to grow to address a vast market in multiple geographies - but currently the fundamentals are at issue.

The core problem remains that this is not a profitable company, and only a working business model if you accept adjusted metrics, which I continue to be unwilling to do.

For now, I'm at a "HOLD" for this company with a PT of $8/share - that's for the Canadian DND ticker.

Outside of that, I am still not interested here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I'm giving the company some margin of error here because in truth I believe that a company with these fundamentals has to defend the notion that it's either qualitative or well-run.

Still, it's a "HOLD" here, due to the risks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.